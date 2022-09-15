ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Fire Frost
4d ago

Amazing. You are not supposed to let your faith in a religion that has been around for few millennium guide your judgement and accountability to influence your vote, but they are free to let this week's entertainer's twitter rant or an ivory tower academics out of touch theory guide theirs. This is all just another attempt by those in power and their media hounds to bully any dissenters.

David Barz
4d ago

Actually the truth is in the Bible. Unfortunately the Church started to get involved in government in 590CE with the establishment of the Catholic religion who knows absolutely NOTHING what the Bible teaches. Christian Churches are suppose to represent Jesus and not one of these 3000+ religions do. They all have ties to government. Jesus made it EXTREMELY CLEAR that if you are active in government you are not a Christian. Jesus said seek the Kingdom. He also said the world lies in the hands of the wicked one, satan. His Father’s First Commandment is “Thou shall not put any false gods before me.” God right now is letting satan do his thing with the world but the day of reckoning is coming soon.

John Huffman
3d ago

Absolutely frightening. America better wake up before Nat Cs and their heretical domionist theoligical perversion cancel everyone and everything that doesn't conform to their heteronormative, socio-religious cultural domination. Our pluralistic, liberal democracy is facing extinction.

The Independent

Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video

A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
The Hill

Christians in the US may become a minority group by 2070, report says

Story at a glance In the United States, fewer individuals are identifying as Christian for various reasons.  To better understand what the nation’s religious landscape may look like in 2070, researchers assessed four different models based on survey responses and datasets. Each of the models documented a steady decrease in those identifying as Christian and…
Benzinga

'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says

Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
