Amazing. You are not supposed to let your faith in a religion that has been around for few millennium guide your judgement and accountability to influence your vote, but they are free to let this week's entertainer's twitter rant or an ivory tower academics out of touch theory guide theirs. This is all just another attempt by those in power and their media hounds to bully any dissenters.
Actually the truth is in the Bible. Unfortunately the Church started to get involved in government in 590CE with the establishment of the Catholic religion who knows absolutely NOTHING what the Bible teaches. Christian Churches are suppose to represent Jesus and not one of these 3000+ religions do. They all have ties to government. Jesus made it EXTREMELY CLEAR that if you are active in government you are not a Christian. Jesus said seek the Kingdom. He also said the world lies in the hands of the wicked one, satan. His Father’s First Commandment is “Thou shall not put any false gods before me.” God right now is letting satan do his thing with the world but the day of reckoning is coming soon.
Absolutely frightening. America better wake up before Nat Cs and their heretical domionist theoligical perversion cancel everyone and everything that doesn't conform to their heteronormative, socio-religious cultural domination. Our pluralistic, liberal democracy is facing extinction.
