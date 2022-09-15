Read full article on original website
Will the Queen’s funeral be aired on TV and will it be live?
QUEEN Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away after more then 70 extraordinary years on the throne. Her Majesty’s funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history, with thousands travelling to London to witness it in person and millions watching it on TV. Will...
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
The Only Two People Officially Representing The US At The Queen's Funeral
The United States and the United Kingdom have maintained a close allyship throughout recent history. According to CBS News, Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of the United States. After the queen's heartbreaking death, the United States Ambassador to the U.K. spoke about how the monarch admired the country. "I think she loved America, and we loved her. When I first arrived, it was right before the Platinum Jubilee, and I was amazed at the number of people on the street that just adored her. And there was so much respect. But there were many, many Americans there," Ambassador Jane Hartley shared.
Queen Elizabeth to be buried in decades-old coffin lined with lead that takes 8 people to carry
As many in around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, British officials and the country’s royalty are preparing for the queen’s funeral.
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Prince William and Harry lead Queen’s grandchildren in silent vigil by her coffin
Prince William has lead a vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside her other seven other grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, ahead of the state funeral on Monday.William led his brother, the Duke of York’s daughters, the Earl of Wessex’s children and the Princess Royal’s children behind them, into the hall.Looking deep in thought and private contemplation, they had their heads bowed as members of the public filed past them.Standing in sombre silence as they bid a personal farewell to...
The People Refusing To Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death, and Why
Despite heartfelt tributes and widespread sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, many people are refusing to mourn her passing. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said. She was 96 and had reigned for seven decades. Her son, King Charles III, has suceeded her as Britain's monarch.
‘I cannot mourn’: Former colonies conflicted over Queen Elizabeth II’s death
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Upon taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world, many of them unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
CARS・
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: New details confirmed
London — Buckingham Palace shared more details on Thursday about the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern) on Monday, September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London. The ancient abbey...
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
China banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state - BBC
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Chinese delegation visiting London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will not be allowed to view her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside parliament, the BBC reported on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena and Emperor Naruhito of Japan are the latest global leaders reportedly confirmed as attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. All 2,000 seats in Westminster Abbey will be filled when the state funeral is held on Monday 19 September from 11am. For the...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as throngs pay respects
LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, a steady stream of mourners paid their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
Fast Company
Queen Elizabeth II made her image into a logo—but what was she representing?
When my parents were born in Malaysia, the country was still part of the British Empire. Queen Elizabeth II was their monarch, and she was the one who “bestowed” independence upon the nation in 1957. As a small child growing up in Malaysia and Singapore, another former colony,...
Queen's funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday will be London's largest ever policing event, the city's force said Friday, with world leaders and hundreds of thousands of mourners set to descend on the UK capital. The force has already been called upon to police major events in the capital since the queen died on September 8, with officers currently standing guard over the late monarch's body as it lies in state at Westminster Hall.
Britain mounts its largest-ever security operation for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral presents authorities with a huge security challenge, with millions of people and many dignitaries expected to turn out.
Royal lying in state rituals endure despite changing times
When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died 86 years ago, many homes in Britain had little or no electricity and large parts of the population still lived in slums. Life in 1936 is unrecognizable to Britons today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from when George V lay in state.Both used the same vast, medieval Westminster Hall with the coffin resting on a royal purple platform in the middle. A brass cross is at one end of the coffin, the...
