Reuters

Analysis-Behind Trump's media deal, a vote where only yes will do

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Individual investors like Tony Alvarado have been a blessing and a curse for Donald Trump's social media company. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) - which operates the Truth Social app co-founded by the former U.S. president after he was banned from Twitter - reached a valuation of as much as $15 billion in October 2021 thanks to Alvarado and hundreds of thousands of other investors.
Reuters

Swiss activists drop campaign against F-35 fighter deal

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Activists have withdrawn their campaign to stop Switzerland from buying 36 Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) F-35A Lightning II fighter jets after the government signed a $5.5 billion procurement deal without waiting for a referendum.
UPI News

CBP: Border encounters top 2M this fiscal year

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have documented more than 2 million encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border so far this fiscal year, according to newly released statistics. Though the fiscal year ends with the completion of this month, officials announced Monday that they have already counted...
