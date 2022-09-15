ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

White House publishes ‘first-ever’ comprehensive framework for crypto

Following President Joe Biden’s executive order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets, federal agencies came up with a joint fact sheet on six principal directions for crypto regulation in the United States. It sums up the content of nine separate reports, which have been submitted to the president to “articulate a clear framework for responsible digital asset development and pave the way for further action at home and abroad.”
Markets Insider

The Biden administration just rolled out recommendations for regulating crypto that signals potential for a digital dollar and tighter penalties to crack down on crime

The Biden administration published preliminary guidance on regulating cryptocurrencies. The report follows Biden's executive order in March calling for an examination of digital assets. The White House's new crypto framework said a central bank digital currency "has the potential to offer significant benefits." The White House released Friday a comprehensive...
bloomberglaw.com

White House Calls on US Regulators to Continue Crypto Crackdown

Recommendation comes after months of study by federal agencies. President Biden directed governmentwide crypto review in March. wants American financial watchdogs to do more to weed out fraud and abuse in crypto trading as the US inches ahead with plans for the asset class. The. Biden. administration called on the.
The Associated Press

Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said on Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports, covering cryptocurrency impacts on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so that the United States is prepared if CBDC is determined to be in the national interest.” “Right now, some aspects of our current payment system are too slow or too expensive,” Yellen said on a Thursday call with reporters laying out some of the findings of the reports.
WashingtonExaminer

Coinbase app to show politicians' rankings on crypto policy

Coinbase has launched an initiative to help voters figure out how "crypto-friendly" candidates may be in the 2022 elections. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced on Wednesday that the crypto exchange platform would integrate its policy initiative into its mobile app. This will help voters register, allow them to see politicians' views on cryptocurrency, and inform them about local events.
