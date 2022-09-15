Read full article on original website
The White House calls for more regulations as cryptocurrencies grow more popular
President Biden's administration is pushing for more regulations on digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, and it's advocating for tougher oversight at a time when the popularity of virtual money continues to grow. In a series of new reports released Friday that lay out recommendations, the White House pointed to the...
CoinTelegraph
White House publishes ‘first-ever’ comprehensive framework for crypto
Following President Joe Biden’s executive order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets, federal agencies came up with a joint fact sheet on six principal directions for crypto regulation in the United States. It sums up the content of nine separate reports, which have been submitted to the president to “articulate a clear framework for responsible digital asset development and pave the way for further action at home and abroad.”
CNBC
Biden White House just put out a framework on regulating crypto — here’s what’s in it
The Biden White House has just released its first-ever framework on what crypto regulation in the U.S. should look like. The framework outlines the ways in which the financial services industry should evolve to make borderless transactions easier, as well as how to crack down on fraud in the digital asset space.
The Biden administration just rolled out recommendations for regulating crypto that signals potential for a digital dollar and tighter penalties to crack down on crime
The Biden administration published preliminary guidance on regulating cryptocurrencies. The report follows Biden's executive order in March calling for an examination of digital assets. The White House's new crypto framework said a central bank digital currency "has the potential to offer significant benefits." The White House released Friday a comprehensive...
Biden outlines plans for crypto regulation, citing risk of fraud
US government agencies must double down on digital asset sector enforcement and identify gaps in cryptocurrency regulation, the Biden administration said on Friday, citing their potential for misuse and harm even as it noted their growing role in global finance.
bloomberglaw.com
White House Calls on US Regulators to Continue Crypto Crackdown
Recommendation comes after months of study by federal agencies. President Biden directed governmentwide crypto review in March. wants American financial watchdogs to do more to weed out fraud and abuse in crypto trading as the US inches ahead with plans for the asset class. The. Biden. administration called on the.
Newsom signs child internet privacy legislation into California law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act into law on Thursday, implementing some of the strictest privacy requirements for children in the United States.
blockchain.news
Coinbase Launches New App, Providing Crypto Policy Advocacy Information for Midterm Election
Brian Armstrong, the founder of Coinbase Brian Armstrong, said he plans to add encryption policy content to the Coinbase trading app the for the upcoming US midterm elections. Writing on its official Twitter, this will help Coinbase's 103 million verified users understand the crypto stance of political leaders in their region.
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said on Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports, covering cryptocurrency impacts on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so that the United States is prepared if CBDC is determined to be in the national interest.” “Right now, some aspects of our current payment system are too slow or too expensive,” Yellen said on a Thursday call with reporters laying out some of the findings of the reports.
Coinbase app to show politicians' rankings on crypto policy
Coinbase has launched an initiative to help voters figure out how "crypto-friendly" candidates may be in the 2022 elections. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced on Wednesday that the crypto exchange platform would integrate its policy initiative into its mobile app. This will help voters register, allow them to see politicians' views on cryptocurrency, and inform them about local events.
