KPVI Newschannel 6
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
One person killed in skydiving accident at Crete airport
One person was killed Thursday afternoon when a pair of skydivers conducting a tandem jump crashed to the ground at the Crete Airport. In a news release, Crete Police Lt. Gary Young said witnesses reported that the skydivers exited an aircraft operated by Skydive Atlas and their parachute fully deployed. "For unknown reasons, the pair did not sufficiently slow their descent as they approached the ground," Young said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Crews make progress to contain western Nebraska wildfire
Crews Thursday made progress at containing a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska that began on Tuesday. Incident commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, estimated the fire was 28% contained as crews worked to patrol and monitor around the perimeter of the fire. He said...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Florida's unemployment rate lowest of 10 largest U.S. states
(The Center Square) – While the national unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in August, Florida’s remained the lowest of the country's 10 largest states at 2.7%, according to the latest jobs numbers reported by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
KPVI Newschannel 6
AG Josh Kaul now suing 3 district attorneys in case challenging Wisconsin abortion ban
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sued three Wisconsin district attorneys in his effort to have a judge rule that the state law banning almost all abortions is unenforceable. Kaul initially sued three Republican legislative leaders in June. But he changed the defendants to the district attorneys after the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho gubernatorial candidate paid $4,000 in campaign funds to criminal defense attorney firm
Originally published Sept. 15 on Idaho Reports.A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kentucky to get nearly $90M in federal funding for EV charging stations
(The Center Square) – Kentucky is in line to receive millions in federal funding to bolster its infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. Earlier this week, the Federal Highway Administration announced Kentucky was one of 35 states to receive approval for its plans to build out new charging stations. The state received $89.9 million, with $10.3 million available this year and $69.5 million more over the next five years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Sluggish' economic growth in Pennsylvania continues
(The Center Square) – The latest economic data show the continuation of a trend for Pennsylvania: declining but higher-than-average unemployment and higher prices than a year ago due to inflation. A new report from the Commonwealth Foundation notes how Pennsylvania lags behind the national average. “Pennsylvania’s economy remains sluggish...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia DOE shifts control of transgender issues back to parents
(The Center Square) – Virginia public schools will no longer be allowed to provide gender affirming counseling services to students without first consulting with their parents, per new guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education. In a shift away from the previous administration, the new guidelines state parents must...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analysis: New Jersey 36th-best of all states in religious liberty
(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state nationwide is the 36th-best in New Jersey, a new study published this week says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides rankings for every state 1-50 using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
KPVI Newschannel 6
WV unemployment rate rises for third straight month
(The Center Square) – Unemployment in West Virginia increased to 3.9% in August, which is the third consecutive month the number has gone up, according to figures released by West Virginia Workforce. In May, West Virginia’s unemployment rate was 3.5%. In June, it went up to 3.6%, in July...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom vetoes tax exemption bill for manufacturing equipment
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have offered a full sales and use tax exemption on manufacturing equipment was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday evening. Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 1951 Thursday night, a measure that would have made California’s existing partial sales and use tax exemption for manufacturing and research and development equipment into a full exemption for up to $200 million through 2028. In a veto message, Newsom raised concerns about revenue loss for local governments, which a fiscal analysis estimated could total $533 million in sales and use tax revenue losses annually.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Political fundraiser set for Boise public high school this Saturday
BOISE — A GOP candidate for the Idaho state Senate is planning a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser Saturday at Centennial High School with admission costing $40 to $50, despite a 2018 state law that specifically forbids public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Grand Island Liberty Campus remodeling project making progress
Grand Island's Veterans Home Campus, now called Liberty Campus, is being remodeled to serve as senior and low-income housing and as rental properties. Grand Island City Council heard an update on the project Tuesday evening. The property was transferred to Omaha-based White Lotus Group on Jan. 15, 2020, explained Regional...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kansas pitches plan offering 9 hours of college courses to ‘under-resourced’ high school students
TOPEKA — Kansas Board of Education member Betty Arnold believes a program offering lower-income students nine credit hours of college courses while in high school can propel more toward two- or four-year degrees — on one condition. Arnold, who represents Wichita, Derby, Mulvane and Haysville, said the $11...
