Fact Check: Did Ron DeSantis Fly Migrants to Martha's Vineyard for $12m?
Outrage has exploded on social media after news that Gov. DeSantis was said to have spent millions on chartering migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
‘We will not forget it.’ Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard — what are people saying?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has confirmed it flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts as part of the state’s new program.
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Hillary Clinton says Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard is 'literally human trafficking' and 'inhumane' - but admits 'nobody wants open borders'
Hillary Clinton has slammed Ron DeSantis for sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard as 'literally human trafficking'. The former secretary of state lashed out at the Florida Governor, claiming the move was 'inhumane' and only exacerbated the border crossing crisis. She later admitted 'nobody wants open borders' and called for...
Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard say they were told they were going to Boston and could quickly find work there
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, by Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida to troll liberals said they thought they were going to Boston, NPR reported. NPR interviewed three migrants who were part of a group of 50 flown on two chartered planes from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. The island is...
Ron DeSantis' Team Says Martha's Vineyard Could See Thousands More Migrants
Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw has challenged the tiny Massachusetts island to take in thousands more migrants.
Venezuelans slam DeSantis after migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard
TAMPA — Members of the Venezuelan community and local advocates on Thursday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sent two charter planes with undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard , a traditional summer destination for celebrities and public figures. William Diaz, a community leader in Central Florida and founder of the Casa de Venezuela network in the U.S., said DeSantis doesn’t care about immigrants and he’s only paying attention to the midterm elections in November. Casa de Venezuela promotes democracy and freedom, and helps Venezuelan refugees.
Migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard raise legal questions
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken credit for flying dozens of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Nikki McCann Ramirez, a news and politics reporter for Rolling Stone magazine, joined Meg Oliver and Tanya Rivero to discuss her new article that explores whether the controversial tactic could be a violation of federal law.
White House criticizes GOP governors after dozens of migrants land in Martha's Vineyard
The White House is blasting Republican governors who are transporting asylum-seekers to Democratic-led cities. This comes after dozens of migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Elaine Quijano reports.
DeSantis takes credit: 50 undocumented immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida
A receptionist at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services looked up late Wednesday afternoon to find a group of 50 people – men, women and children – standing in the center’s parking lot. The immigrants from Venezuela didn’t speak English but, with the help of a Spanish translator...
DeSantis sent 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard by plane as an anti-liberal stunt. The locals pulled together to help them.
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida was apparently trying to expose hollowness in liberal support for migrants, but locals banded together to help them.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis paid an aviation company $615,000 to transport migrants by plane to Martha's Vineyard
State records showed that Florida paid Vertol Systems Company Inc. $615,000 less than a week before 50 migrants were flown to Massachusetts.
