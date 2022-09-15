ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard is 'literally human trafficking' and 'inhumane' - but admits 'nobody wants open borders'

Hillary Clinton has slammed Ron DeSantis for sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard as 'literally human trafficking'. The former secretary of state lashed out at the Florida Governor, claiming the move was 'inhumane' and only exacerbated the border crossing crisis. She later admitted 'nobody wants open borders' and called for...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Venezuelans slam DeSantis after migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard

TAMPA — Members of the Venezuelan community and local advocates on Thursday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sent two charter planes with undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard , a traditional summer destination for celebrities and public figures. William Diaz, a community leader in Central Florida and founder of the Casa de Venezuela network in the U.S., said DeSantis doesn’t care about immigrants and he’s only paying attention to the midterm elections in November. Casa de Venezuela promotes democracy and freedom, and helps Venezuelan refugees.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard raise legal questions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken credit for flying dozens of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Nikki McCann Ramirez, a news and politics reporter for Rolling Stone magazine, joined Meg Oliver and Tanya Rivero to discuss her new article that explores whether the controversial tactic could be a violation of federal law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis

Comments / 0

Community Policy