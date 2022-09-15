Read full article on original website
90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Wins Big In Bitter Child Support Battle With Ex-Wife After Court Plea
Actor Jesse Williams has once again scored in court in his never-ending battle with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, Radar has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 41-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star and Aryn were in court on Tuesday for a hearing on child support. Both took the stand and testified before the judge. Before Jesse took the stand, the courtroom was closed, and everyone was kicked out. After hearing from both sides, the judge decided to lower the actor’s child support payments to $6,146 per month when he is in town exercising his regular custody. When he is working...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’
No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
urbanbellemag.com
LAMH News: LaTisha Scott Called out + Martell Holt Discusses Sheree Whitfield
A new “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” trailer was dropped. The mid-season premiere of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” is around the corner. The highlight of recent trailers was the rumored physical altercation between Martell Holt and Marsau Scott during an event. Fans have also seen the cause of the altercation which was a shouting match between Melody Holt and Miss Wanda. And since the altercation, Melody, and Martell spent time on a vacation together with their children and fans wondered if the two were reconciling.
Kyle and Mauricio Put Their Aspen House on the Market After 'RHOBH' Season 12 Filmed
Group trips have become a staple on any Real Housewives franchise, as they bring the cast members (and, occasionally, their spouses and kids) together in an environment that is different from their usual city. On Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the rumored-to-be-very-dramatic Aspen trip is now...
‘Receipt Season,’ Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Breaks Her Silence
Jesse Williams’ ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, is tired of staying quiet and is coming with “receipts” amid the former couple’s ongoing custody battle over their two children. Drake-Lee took to Instagram on Wednesday night to post a selfie with a lengthy caption, raising awareness of her and...
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Dreads Seeing Sister Kathy Hilton at Upcoming Reunion
Kyle Richards dreads facing a few 'RHOBH' cast members, but seeing sister Kathy Hilton may be at the top of her list. Why?
Does Peter Reckell's Peacock Promo Mean He's Making Another Return To Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives” viewers were thrilled when it was announced that Peter Reckell would be returning to reprise his iconic character Bo Brady for the soap opera's spin-off series "Beyond Salem" (via TV Insider). The show followed Bo, his wife Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), and many of the sudser's other fan-favorite characters amid a mystery and adventure. Of course, there was a catch. The character of Bo has been dead for years, after dying in Hope's arms from a brain tumor. During "Beyond Salem," fans watched Bo keep tabs on Hope and his family from Heaven, per Daytime Confidential. However, by the end of the limited series there was a huge twist.
Days Of Our Lives actor Mark Miller dead: Please Don’t Eat the Daisies star passes away aged 97 as his daughter says he was 'fun and always creating'
Days Of Our Lives and Please Don’t Eat the Daisies actor Mark Miller has died aged 97 from natural causes. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller confirmed the news on Twitter alongside a beautiful photo of them, writing: 'My Papa’s beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022. 'He loved...
SheKnows
Big News for Fans of Young & Restless’ Hunter King — But It’s Shrouded in Mystery!
There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
General Hospital's Briana Nicole Henry Shares An Adorable Update On Life As A Mom
The city of Port Charles on "General Hospital" has had many police commissioners over the years, but one of the most memorable is Jordan Ashford. A few actresses have played Jordan on the show and, while Tanisha Harper is currently playing the character, fans will never forget Briana Nicole Henry who left "GH" in 2021 (via TV Insider).
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Explains Why Kathy Hilton Had Never Been Invited to Her Aspen House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared why the group trip to Aspen was "the first time" she invited her sister to stay at her vacation home. On the August 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the cast arrived in Aspen for a trip organized by Kyle Richards. In addition to the fun planned activities like shopping and skiing, Kyle was excited for many of the ladies to see her beloved vacation home for the first time — including her sister Kathy Hilton.
‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Confronts Brittany for ‘Not Respectable’ Failed Taylor Blindside
Matt "Turner" confronts Brittany Hoopes for her failed plan and called it slimy on 'Big Brother 24' live feeds.
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer: Here's Why Fans Think She Just Confirmed That She's Pregnant With Baby #4!
Leah Messer stars on a popular reality show and regularly posts personal updates on social media. In other words, she puts her life out there for public consumption on a daily basis. Despite all of that transparency, however, Leah’s life is a subject of constant speculation among Teen Mom fans....
TODAY.com
Actor Jesse Williams’ ex talks about the strain of long-distance parenting on kids
Aryn Drake-Lee, the ex-wife of former "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams, is voicing her frustration over sharing custody of her children with a long-distance former spouse. In an emotional Instagram post on Sept. 15, the California-based real estate broker asked her followers if they thought it was healthy for two young children to be taken out of school to fly "cross country" to see a parent.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Turner Rats out Brittany for Trying to Flip His Vote
Alyssa and Brittany's plan to have Turner throw Alyssa a sympathy vote severely backfired on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the 'Big Brother 24' house.
