ABC News
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
International Business Times
Substitute Teacher Offers Cash To Students To Bully And Attack Their Classmate; Arrested
A substitute teacher was fired from a school in Vivian, Louisiana, for offering money to students in exchange for attacking a classmate. Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was attacked on Aug. 23 at the...
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school
A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
Horror as boy, 5, dies after being left in sweltering car outside his school ‘by staff member who he’s related to’
A BOY has died after being left in a sweltering car outside a school as temperatures pushed nearly 40C. The five-year-old was found unresponsive outside the Texas school but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The tragedy occurred outside the Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary in the Rio Grande Valley community...
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United States
Dorothy Counts, 15, is taunted and harassed by white students as she makes her way from Harding High School in Charlotte, North CarolinaWikimedia Commons. In September 1957, at the age of 15, Dorothy Counts made national news when she became the first black student to enroll in Charlotte's newly desegregated Harry Harding High School (North Carolina). The Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional, occurred about three years prior to this. During the first week she spent at Harding, she was subjected to nonstop harassment and her teachers disregarded her. Students spat on her meal, threw erasers at her, and shattered the back glass of the vehicle that her family was driving. Those few pupils among her fellow students whom she had managed to befriend were swiftly targeted as well.
Police response to 5-year-old boy who left school was problematic from the start
When police found a kindergarten boy who had walked off from school after attacking his teacher and classmates, it didn’t take them long to start guessing about the cause of his behavior. “He’s bad because no one’s correcting it,” one of the officers who brought the boy back to school is seen saying on police body-camera footage of the incident, which took place in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 2020. The officers asked the boy if he got spankings at home – and later told his mother she should beat him. But when I first saw the video, I knew this case was much...
Black South Dakota Student Told To Cut His Locs Or Leave School, Parents Outraged
Two South Dakota parents are calling out a Catholic high school’s dress code policy that would have required their Black son to cut off his locs. The post Black South Dakota Student Told To Cut His Locs Or Leave School, Parents Outraged appeared first on NewsOne.
Bus Driver Allegedly Kidnapped Middle Schooler, Declared Love: Police
"I wouldn't have thought this! He was the sweetest, but guess you really never know someone," said Kayla Edwards Guidry, a local mom.
Teen boys arrested after girl, 15, overdoses on fentanyl at high school campus
Two California high school students have been arrested after two teens overdosed and one of them died at a nearby campus. Melanie Ramos, 15, has been identified as the student found dead on Tuesday inside a bathroom stall at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to Melanie and another girl, 15, who also overdosed but received medical attention and is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told ABC News that the 15-year-old suspect was in possession...
TODAY.com
Parents of boy with Down syndrome who died at summer school reach $18 million settlement
The family of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died at summer school has reached an $18 million settlement with a California district. "He was always happy. He would always make everybody happy," Lizbeth Murillo, the sister of Moises Murillo, said in a press conference. On May 31, 2017,...
Parents calling for accountability from Mohawk school board
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly a month after allegations of hazing surfaced surrounding Mohawk Area High School's football team, parents are still calling for accountability."You failed to keep the children safe in this incident," Jacob Habie said. "Somebody needs to be held accountable."Parents voiced their opinions Tuesday at a school board meeting. The Lawrence County district attorney said three teens will face charges after an investigation into hazing on the Mohawk High School football team. District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the investigation revealed three juveniles allegedly abused, humiliated and assaulted five victims, all team members."They are on school property," Habie said. "The...
