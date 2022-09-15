ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Schwartz couldn’t ‘imagine life’ without Katie Maloney weeks before split

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d63N0_0hx9cjqg00

Tom Schwartz admitted he couldn’t “imagine life” without estranged wife Katie Maloney weeks before she made their breakup public .

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 39, reveals as much in a preview for “Winter House” Season 2 .

“Where are you and Katie right now?” asks “Summer House” OG Kyle Cooke, to which Schwartz responds, “I just can’t imagine my life without her.”

The Bravo spinoff — which convened cast members from “Pump Rules,” “Summer House,” “Southern Charm” and several new faces  — was filmed in Vermont this past February and March.

Maloney, 35, announced her split from Schwartz on March 15 and filed for divorce one week later.

The former couple began dating in September 2010 and tied the knot in front of Bravo cameras in August 2016. After realizing they didn’t have a valid marriage license, they got legally married in Las Vegas in July 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOtwf_0hx9cjqg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afaP4_0hx9cjqg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCTyd_0hx9cjqg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fT7LP_0hx9cjqg00

In April, Maloney — who has dipped her toe back into the dating pool in recent months — insisted to Page Six that she and Schwartz will “always have each other’s backs” post-separation.

“I’m glad that we have had time to take our time, do it together, untangle together and not have it be this abrupt, cold turkey situation,” she said, adding that it was a “relief” to acclimate to single life before Season 10 began filming.

In July, Schwartz told us that he’s “relearning how to be single” since Maloney filed for divorce .

Part of his untethered new beginning included a steamy interaction with “Pump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay’s Aug. 23 wedding to Brock Davies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oRnQ_0hx9cjqg00
The “Vanderpump Rules” couple went public with their split in March.
twschwa/Instagram

“Raquel and Schwartz 100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding,” a production source previously told Page Six.

In the July 22 episode of Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast, Schwartz opened up about his split from Maloney and revealed that their relationship may have caused him to overlook Leviss .

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-founder told Shay, 37.

“She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance,” he continued. “She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28srIB_0hx9cjqg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fat4h_0hx9cjqg00

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10.

Meanwhile, “Winter House” Season 2 premieres Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 5

Related
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s

Whew. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules might not be so bad after all. Sheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies has been the talk of the town in recent days. What I think we all expected to be a corny display of affection and self-promotion somehow turned into a solidly drama-filled event. It’s a wonder Lisa Vanderpump didn’t attend for front […] The post Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend

The gloves are off. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have both maintained that their pending divorce has been harmonious and chill. But that might not be the case anymore. The Vanderpump Rules stars are allegedly fighting over Tom’s (also unconfirmed) hookup with castmate Raquel Leviss. Hollywood Life is reporting that a source at Scheana Shay’s […] The post Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven’t seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that’s not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars. Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night’s episode of RHOBH. When […] The post Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight

Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot on the heels of catching backlash over her bombshell blowout with Kathy Hilton in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In anticipation of TequilaGate, the longtime diamond holder exposed text messages allegedly from Kathy in January meant for her eyes only, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wednesday's show ended with a preview showing an aggravated Kathy storming out of a bar in Aspen during a trip with the ladies. The Hilton monarch grew frustrated when the cast failed to try the tequila brand she and her famous daughters invested in — but her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Scheana Shay
Decider.com

Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars

Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Garcelle Beauvais' Son Oliver Accused Of Cheating On Wife With 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss, Gearing Up For Bitter Divorce

Garcelle Beauvais' oldest son Oliver is being accused of cheating on his wife with Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss. Radar has learned that Oliver's wife, Samantha Saunders, believes he committed adultery while working at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant in Las Vegas with co-workers and customers.She said he cheated on her by making out with Raquel while filming the upcoming season of Pump Rules. RadarOnline.com can report that Oliver spent time with the Pump Rules cast last month in Sin City.Samantha hurled the accusations at her longtime husband on Friday in a lengthy Instagram post. She also included a damning text message...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wedding#Cold Turkey
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Did Savannah Chrisley get married to Nic Kerdiles and are they together?

Savannah Chrisley is usually quite private when it comes to her dating life but one relationship she made public was her former engagement to Nic Kerdiles. Chrisley Knows Best fans are now wondering whether they ever got married. The USA Network cameras were allowed to film parts of Savannah’s relationship...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice

Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Craig Conover Explains Why He Looks So Different from 4 Years Ago

On Watch What Happens Live, the Southern Charm cast member explained what’s changed about his appearance. Craig Conover is the first to admit his appearance has changed a bit over the past few years. During the September 13 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a photo...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

143K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy