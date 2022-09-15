Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?
The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
tipranks.com
2 Defensive Stocks That Can Weather the Market Volatility
We’re caught up in something of a market storm these days, faced with downward trends and high volatility. It’s time for investors to start taking defensive postures with their portfolio additions. The classic defensive plays, of course, are the dividend stocks – but there are other protective plays...
tipranks.com
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF): Should You Buy This ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score Stock?
Sun Life Financial has a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating, implying that it can beat the market, going forward. Looking into Sun Life’s fundamentals, one can make the case that its high smart score is justified. Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) (NYSE: SLF), a Canadian financial services...
tipranks.com
Does Starbucks’ (NASDAQ:SBUX) New Strategy Justify Its Stock Valuation?
Despite inflationary pressures suppressing the bottom line, Starbucks’ revenue growth momentum remains vigorous. Management’s forward-looking growth targets appear very encouraging as well. That said, shares are likely priced to perfection. The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) brand is iconic with juicy margins and a new medium-term strategy promises to grow earnings...
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy
What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks.
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday September 20: What You Need to Know
The ASX closed higher, as the local market continues to track Wall Street’s movements. The Australian share market finished the day in positive territory, bouncing back after successive sessions in the red. The S&P/ASX200 closed 86.50 points or 1.29% higher, to finish the day at 6,806.40. The broader All...
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood, Once Skeptic Of Legacy Automakers' EV Transition, Loads Up Another $5M In GM Stock
Ark Invest, run by Cathie Wood bought roughly $5 million worth of General Motors Corporation GM shares on Monday, adding to the position she initiated in May. What Happened: Ark, through its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ bought 120,004 shares of GM. At Monday’s closing price of $41.39, the purchase was worth $4.97 million.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouses That Can Double Your Money by 2027
These income juggernauts, with yields ranging from 3.3% to 8.9%, can make patient investors a lot richer over the next five years.
tipranks.com
Fisker, Rivian or Lucid: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy?
Everyone knows by now, traditional ICE vehicles are on their way out, fast driven to obsolescence by electric vehicles (EVs). In fact, according to Needham’s clean tech analyst Vikram Bagri, EV adoption is “progressing faster than expected.” Realistically, this is not much of a shock considering the macro background.
tipranks.com
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) Soars Upon Coliseum Bid
Shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shot up in pre-market trading on Monday as Coliseum Capital Management LLC put forward a “non-binding proposal” to acquire all outstanding shares of PRPL for $4.35 per share in cash. Coliseum estimates that it would have to pay $225.6 million to acquire...
tipranks.com
Stock Trading: Last Week’s Biggest Gainers and Losers
Stock traders continue to trade, no matter which way the economic winds blow. Which stocks were investors actively trading last week?
tipranks.com
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock: A Powerful Play with Bright Prospects
Suncor Energy holds potential as it is making efforts to grow in traditional as well as renewable energy markets. The company’s decision to sell off assets in order to focus on optimizing its asset portfolio should bode well for the stock. Canadian energy company Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)(NYSE:SU) has delighted...
tipranks.com
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): The Tech Stock to Count on during Rough Times
Ordinarily, technology firms tend to suffer disproportionately during downturns because of their growth-oriented nature. However, Microsoft is able to buck the trend because it’s a fundamental necessity of academic and business life, making MSFT stock a worthwhile idea. With fears rising about a potential slowdown in the economy, if...
tipranks.com
Moderna Stock (NASDAQ:MRNA): Focus on Possibilities, Not Politics
There’s no shortage of virulent debate on social media nowadays, but clear-minded investors should bypass the rhetoric and seek out irresistible value. Among them is Moderna, whose latest batch of COVID-19 shots is gaining traction here, there, and seemingly everywhere. Investors of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock could really use...
tipranks.com
Why Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Faces a Dull Near-Term Outlook
Low steel prices, dwindling demand, and persistent supply shortages just scratch the surface. There are deeper concerns looming over Nucor’s neat-term prospects that are keeping Wall Street on the sidelines. Leading steel producer Nucor (NYSE: NUE) recently warned of accelerated market headwinds that lead to lower shipment volumes and...
Will ServiceNow Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?
Can this growing cloud software company catch up to the market leader?
tipranks.com
EQT, DVN: These Natural Gas Stocks Could Keep Your Portfolio Cozy This Winter
The U.S. is bracing itself for an expensive winter as natural gas prices continue an uphill trek. Although that’s a worry for you and me, natural gas producers like EQT and Devon Energy are all set to benefit from this. Winter is coming, and the only thing that is...
tipranks.com
British stock market today, September 20 – what you need to know
Much financial news is expected this week after a period of extended mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. Friday’s trading saw the FTSE 100 down 0.6% and the FTSE 250 down 0.5% cementing a week which saw continued nervousness among investors. Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth...
tipranks.com
Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?
New Hope’s shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope’s management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist. New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) shares rose as much...
tipranks.com
GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) shares rise ahead of investor briefing
GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) shares rose about 4% to hit AU$1.99 in morning trading. Rising alongside GWA Group was renewable energy and lithium supply company Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (ASX:VUL). GWA Group is a multinational supplier of building fixture and fittings for homes and offices. The company plans to host...
