ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?

The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 Defensive Stocks That Can Weather the Market Volatility

We’re caught up in something of a market storm these days, faced with downward trends and high volatility. It’s time for investors to start taking defensive postures with their portfolio additions. The classic defensive plays, of course, are the dividend stocks – but there are other protective plays...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Does Starbucks’ (NASDAQ:SBUX) New Strategy Justify Its Stock Valuation?

Despite inflationary pressures suppressing the bottom line, Starbucks’ revenue growth momentum remains vigorous. Management’s forward-looking growth targets appear very encouraging as well. That said, shares are likely priced to perfection. The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) brand is iconic with juicy margins and a new medium-term strategy promises to grow earnings...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Fisker
tipranks.com

Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday September 20: What You Need to Know

The ASX closed higher, as the local market continues to track Wall Street’s movements. The Australian share market finished the day in positive territory, bouncing back after successive sessions in the red. The S&P/ASX200 closed 86.50 points or 1.29% higher, to finish the day at 6,806.40. The broader All...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsr#Stock#Fisker Automotive#Gas Prices#Business Personal Finance#Cars Industry#Linus Business#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Muln#Rivn#Ev
tipranks.com

Fisker, Rivian or Lucid: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy?

Everyone knows by now, traditional ICE vehicles are on their way out, fast driven to obsolescence by electric vehicles (EVs). In fact, according to Needham’s clean tech analyst Vikram Bagri, EV adoption is “progressing faster than expected.” Realistically, this is not much of a shock considering the macro background.
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) Soars Upon Coliseum Bid

Shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shot up in pre-market trading on Monday as Coliseum Capital Management LLC put forward a “non-binding proposal” to acquire all outstanding shares of PRPL for $4.35 per share in cash. Coliseum estimates that it would have to pay $225.6 million to acquire...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock: A Powerful Play with Bright Prospects

Suncor Energy holds potential as it is making efforts to grow in traditional as well as renewable energy markets. The company’s decision to sell off assets in order to focus on optimizing its asset portfolio should bode well for the stock. Canadian energy company Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)(NYSE:SU) has delighted...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
tipranks.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): The Tech Stock to Count on during Rough Times

Ordinarily, technology firms tend to suffer disproportionately during downturns because of their growth-oriented nature. However, Microsoft is able to buck the trend because it’s a fundamental necessity of academic and business life, making MSFT stock a worthwhile idea. With fears rising about a potential slowdown in the economy, if...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Moderna Stock (NASDAQ:MRNA): Focus on Possibilities, Not Politics

There’s no shortage of virulent debate on social media nowadays, but clear-minded investors should bypass the rhetoric and seek out irresistible value. Among them is Moderna, whose latest batch of COVID-19 shots is gaining traction here, there, and seemingly everywhere. Investors of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock could really use...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Faces a Dull Near-Term Outlook

Low steel prices, dwindling demand, and persistent supply shortages just scratch the surface. There are deeper concerns looming over Nucor’s neat-term prospects that are keeping Wall Street on the sidelines. Leading steel producer Nucor (NYSE: NUE) recently warned of accelerated market headwinds that lead to lower shipment volumes and...
INDUSTRY
tipranks.com

British stock market today, September 20 – what you need to know

Much financial news is expected this week after a period of extended mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. Friday’s trading saw the FTSE 100 down 0.6% and the FTSE 250 down 0.5% cementing a week which saw continued nervousness among investors. Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?

New Hope’s shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope’s management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist. New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) shares rose as much...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) shares rise ahead of investor briefing

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) shares rose about 4% to hit AU$1.99 in morning trading. Rising alongside GWA Group was renewable energy and lithium supply company Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. (ASX:VUL). GWA Group is a multinational supplier of building fixture and fittings for homes and offices. The company plans to host...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy