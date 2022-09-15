Read full article on original website
A pregnant woman's rare surgery to treat her unborn child: Doctors took her fetus out of the womb, operated, then put it back to carry to term
Jacqueline Schumer went viral on TikTok for saying she had to give birth 14 weeks early so her fetus could have surgery for spina bifida.
A Pregnant Woman Was Kept in Jail for Months Because She Smoked a Little Weed
An Alabama jail incarcerated a pregnant woman for months after she said she smoked pot, refusing to release her unless she entered drug rehab. The woman incarcerated in Alabama, 23-year-old Ashley Banks, said she was incarcerated at around six weeks into her pregnancy, according to a Wednesday report by AL.com. After six weeks of being jailed, she started to bleed and continued to do so for another five weeks, AL.com reported. She was forced to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding, she said, even after being diagnosed with a condition that heightened her risk of miscarriage.
survivornet.com
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
I was told not to fall asleep after my baby was born but it was physically impossible. A baby sleep expert agrees.
The author struggled with sleep after giving birth and talked to a sleep expert who said new parents need more support in hospitals.
Meet a woman who gave birth to a giant size baby as big as a toddler
All the women would agree that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences in women's lives, and it may happen to anybody. The miracle of life is joyful, unless when it isn't, so imagine having to give birth to a toddler-sized infant.
Washington Examiner
Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community
A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
I Thought My Mom Had A 20-Week Miscarriage. I Just Discovered It Was A Secret Abortion.
"At the beginning of her second trimester, right after she’d started telling people she was pregnant, she began bleeding and cramping."
Pregnant woman who fought a $215 fine for driving alone in carpool lane gives birth days after receiving another ticket: 'My second passenger has arrived'
Brandy Bottone argued that her unborn child counted as a passenger when she was pulled over in a carpool lane shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Man Kicking Out Sister After Baby Loss for 'Berating' Pregnant Wife Praised
The brother claimed that he found his wife crying in the living room, stressed over the sister's actions toward her.
I was a young mom with 2 toddlers making 6 figures as a pharmacist when I became disabled overnight. Now I work and parent from bed.
I was making six figures as a pharmacist when I became disabled overnight. Now I leak spinal fluid whenever I stand, so I work and parent from bed.
Woman forced to travel 1,400 miles from Louisiana to New York to get abortion for foetus with no skull
A pregnant woman carrying a foetus that had no skull and no chance of survival was forced to travel more than 1,400 miles to New York for an abortion after she was refused care in her home state of Louisiana.Nancy Davis, a mother-of-three who was planning to have a fourth child with her partner Shedric, received the devastating news at 10 weeks of pregnancy that the foetus growing inside her womb had acrania.Acrania is a rare and fatal condition where the foetus’ skull does not form inside the womb, ultimately leading to the brain being destroyed.If such a pregnancy...
Alabama Cryptids, Monsters, and Mystery Animals
Alabama is probably not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of cryptids. A cryptid, in case you aren't aware, is any animal or creature that people claim is real but mainstream science does not accept to actually exist. Creatures such as Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster, for example. Alabama is known as more of a football, barbeque and southern hospitality kind of state. We just don't seem to have our fair share of mythical beasts roaming around ....or do we? We do have a lot of "double cousins" in north Alabama....so anything's possible, right? I included the Chupacabra of Sheffield, Alabama, in my last article: "Urban Legends of the Shoals" (read it here) - but you might be surprised at just how many unknown and sometimes ungodly varmints roam our hills and hollers. Read along to find out about 5 of my favorites: Cryptids, Monsters, and Mystery Animals of Alabama.
Research shows 5-minute walk is best way to soothe crying babies
BOSTON – A new study sheds some light on what may be the best way to soothe a crying baby. Many parents have experienced the emotional pain and stress of trying to get a crying baby to settle, but researchers in Japan found that certain actions can be more successful than others.
Newborn was 'very sick little boy' despite several normal prenatal ultrasounds
With three children over the age of 10, Delaware couple Mark and Jenn Parrish thought they might be finished growing their family. Finding out Jenn was pregnant was a pleasant surprise. "It was more of a surprise when we saw the ultrasound and there were two heartbeats!" she said. At...
How my baby’s NICU journey changed me as a mom
I was told my whole life I wouldn't be able to have a baby due to my Type One Diabetes. And so when I got pregnant, I felt like finally…this was going to be my redeption story. After years of turmoil managing a chronic disease. After years of hospital...
How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists
Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
Healthline
Faint Positive Home Pregnancy Test: Am I Pregnant?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Missing a period is one of the first signs that you might be pregnant. You may take a home pregnancy test as soon as possible. If you have very early pregnancy symptoms, such as implantation bleeding, you may even take a home pregnancy test before your first missed period.
Anniston RMC Provides a Community Update on Flu and COVID Boosters
Anniston, AL – On September, 14th, Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at RMC Anniston, gave a community update on COVID boosters and flu shots.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
P-EBT, FREE SCHOOL LUNCH PROGRAMS HELPED COMBAT ALABAMA CHILD HUNGER DURING COVID. NOW THEY’RE ENDING
A new study by researchers at Harvard University and the University of Washington found that pandemic programs to provide meals to kids when schools closed reached millions of families and helped address food insecurity. With the programs coming to an end this school year, advocates and researchers are worried about...
