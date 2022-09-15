Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
‘How did he come back with his face falling off?’: Pros react to Gregory Rodrigues’ insane cut, comeback win at UFC Vegas 60
Just when it seemed like Gregory Rodrigues was in serious trouble, the man known as “RoboCop” pulled off a wild second-round stoppage win. Rodrigues faced knockout artist Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60. In the opening seconds, Njokuani drilled Rodrigues with a straight knee up the middle that opened up a nasty cut, leaving Rodrigues wearing the crimson mask throughout the round. Njokuani was also hurt in the round and, somehow, both fighters made it to the second round.
MMA Fighting
Canelo Alvarez wins surprisingly close decision in Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy finale
Canelo Alvarez capped off his trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin with a definitive victory. In a 12-round bout that saw Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) dominate early and Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) surge late, it was Canelo who emerged with a unanimous decision win at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The judges scored the contest 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 in Canelo’s favor, though for most of the bout it appeared that Canelo was in control of the action.
MMA Fighting
‘High level and violent’: Pros react to Cory Sandhagen’s bloody stoppage win at UFC Vegas 60
Cory Sandhagen was very likely in a must-win situation in the main event of UFC Vegas 60 and he came through in a big way. On the heels of back-to-back losses, Sandhagen faced surging 24-year-old contender Song Yadong in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card at the APEX. The fight, as expected was incredibly competitive throughout, but the fight changing moment came when Yadong had a nasty cut opened up above his left eye that gradually got worse and worse as the bout went on.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 60
As if the bantamweight title conversation hasn’t been confusing enough for the UFC brass, Cory Sandhagen provided a reminder to everybody on Saturday that any future discussion involving the championship in one of the promotion’s deepest divisions should have his name in the mix. On an all-new episode...
MMA Fighting
Cory Sandhagen explains why he believes Aljamain Sterling will beat T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280
Cory Sandhagen has learned through plenty of past experiences to never count out Aljamain Sterling. Beyond his own past fight with the current UFC bantamweight champion back in 2020, Sandhagen felt like he was about to witness Sterling’s downfall when he rematched Petr Yan after their first bout ended in a disqualification. Instead, Sterling pulled off the improbable upset by beating Yan in a split decision to retain the title and cement himself as the best 135-pound fighter in the world.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 predictions
Cory Sandhagen is laying it on the line at UFC Vegas 60. Coming off of a failed bid to become interim UFC bantamweight champion this past October, the top five contender is staring down a possible three-fight losing streak that could make another title shot a remote possibility. Sandhagen did the UFC a solid by fighting Petr Yan on less than a month’s notice, but at the end of the day all of the good will in the world pales in comparison to racking up Ws. He’s chasing his first since February 2021.
MMA Fighting
Denise Gomes confident ahead of UFC Vegas 60 debut with past Muay Thai win over Marina Rodriguez
Denise Gomes makes her UFC debut just 25 days after a win over Rayanne Amanda at Dana White’s Contender Series. Having a win over top-ranked UFC strawweight Marina Rodriguez under Muay Thai rules is a major boost for her confidence. The 22-year-old meets Loma Lookboonmee at Saturday night’s UFC...
MMA Fighting
UFC adds Jordan Wright vs. Dusko Todorovic to Oct. 15 Fight Night event in Las Vegas
A middleweight showdown between Jordan Wright and Dusko Todorovic is on tap for the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night show on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting. The UFC Vegas card is headlined by flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo at...
MMA Fighting
Boxing organization decides not to oversee Cris Cyborg’s debut due to opponent’s medical suspension
Cris Cyborg is scheduled to make her professional boxing debut at next week’s Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil, but the promotion has hurdles to clear. Cyborg’s opponent, Simone Silva, was issued a 60-day medical suspension by the Texas Combative Sports Program after getting knocked out on Aug. 13. FMS 2 takes place 43 days after that match, well within the window of the suspension.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 results: Rodrigo Nascimento outgrapples Tanner Boser to win hard-fought split decision
Rodrigo Nascimento proved he had the better grappling again and again as he gutted out a hard-fought split decision win over Tanner Boser at UFC Vegas 60. Nothing came easy for the Brazilian but he was able to impose his will on Boser with multiple takedowns while also racking up a ton of control time before earning the victory. Two judges gave Nascimento the nod with 30-27 and 29-28 scores with one judge giving Boser the fight with a 29-28 score of his own.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Why Colby Covington vs. Khamzat Chimaev is absolutely the fight to make
Khamzat Chimaev is still making headlines after his massive weight miss, and dominant win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279. When Colby Covington is ready to return, and should Chimaev want to prove he can be a welterweight, the UFC should absolutely book that fight for a number of reasons.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Action Bronson all in studio as well as Cory Sandhagen and Joe Pyfer
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani looks back at a busy combat sports weekend and Jose Aldo’s retirement.
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira shows off impressive archery skills
UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira, a descendant of indigenous people in Brazil, showed off some impressive archery skills on his social media. Pereira, who prepares to challenge Israel Adesanya for the 185-pound title at UFC 281, which goes down Nov. 12 in New York, used a soccer ball as target for his bow and arrow exercise, hitting the target after kicking the ball.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 results: Andre Fili emotional in victory after gutting out split decision win over Bill Algeo
Andre Fili had to fight back his emotions after winning a split decision over Bill Algeo in a back-and-forth battle at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday. Showcasing his striking and grappling over three rounds, Fili nearly pulled off a late submission to prevent the judges from even getting involved but Algeo toughed it out until the final horn. When the scorecards came back, Fili earned a pair of 29-28 rounds with Algeo getting a 29-28 score of his own.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 video: Gillian Robertson puts Mariya Agapova to sleep with scary second-round choke
Gillian Robertson had to walk through fire, but she found the finish in emphatic fashion against Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60. Robertson and Agapova faced off in a prelim bout this Saturday in Las Vegas, and early on, it was Agapova getting the better of the action. Robertson repeatedly shot in, looking to score takedowns where she could put her superior grappling on display and she paid dearly for it every time, eating punches and elbows from Agapova that at times caused Robertson to cover up and defend herself. Robertson did succeed in scoring takedowns, but she was unable to do any damage with them, and pretty clearly lost the first round as a result.
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo retires from MMA, released from UFC contract
Jose Aldo’s legendary career has come to an end. MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz confirmed with sources with knowledge of the news that the two-time UFC featherweight champion and current bantamweight contender has retired from MMA competition, putting a bow on an 18-year career that saw him earn a reputation as one of the greatest fighters in combat sports history. Combate was first to report the news.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd misses weight by 2 pounds, bout with Sara McMann cancelled
Aspen Ladd has been tripped up by the scale once again. At Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 60, Ladd weighed in at 138 pounds, two pounds over the limit for her bantamweight bout against Sara McMann that is scheduled to take place on Saturday’s preliminary card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 video: Joe Pyfer demolishes Alen Amedovski with brutal first-round knockout
Joe Pyfer has definitely turned his life around after he was homeless not that long ago and now he has his first win inside the octagon. The Contender Series veteran earned a victory on Saturday at UFC Vegas 60 after unloading a huge overhand right hand that sent Alen Amedovski crashing to the canvas like his off button just got pressed. Pyfer followed with one more punch for good measure with the referee rushing in to stop the fight at 3:55 in the first round.
MMA Fighting
Loma Lookboonmee reveals she suffered from ‘depression’ after loss prior to UFC Vegas 60, had ‘suicidal thoughts’
Loma Lookboonmee overcame some personal demons ahead of her unanimous decision win at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 event. Lookboonmee defeated Contender Series contract winner Denise Gomes to get back in the win column. Prior to the victory, Lookboonmee dropped a decision to Lupita Godinez at UFC Vegas 43 in November 2021 — a loss that had her questioning her fighting future.
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson responds to Daniel Cormier’s retirement call with ‘Towelgate’ jab
Tony Ferguson isn’t hearing Daniel Cormier’s call to retire. The former interim lightweight champ fired back at Cormier, who recently said he was “done,” and any other UFC commentator who advised retirement following his fifth consecutive loss in a UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz. “When...
