Gillian Robertson had to walk through fire, but she found the finish in emphatic fashion against Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60. Robertson and Agapova faced off in a prelim bout this Saturday in Las Vegas, and early on, it was Agapova getting the better of the action. Robertson repeatedly shot in, looking to score takedowns where she could put her superior grappling on display and she paid dearly for it every time, eating punches and elbows from Agapova that at times caused Robertson to cover up and defend herself. Robertson did succeed in scoring takedowns, but she was unable to do any damage with them, and pretty clearly lost the first round as a result.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO