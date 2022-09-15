Aspen Ladd has missed weight once again at UFC Vegas 60. The Friday of fight week is often times filled with drama. The fighters all approach the scale in order to make their bouts official, but sometimes things do not go as planned. Last week one fighter missing weight put the entire fight card in jeopardy. When Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for UFC 279 the top three fights on the card all got a shuffling and six fighters received new opponents. This Friday at the UFC Vegas 60 weight-ins a fighter missed weight but no other bouts have been affected.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO