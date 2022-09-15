Read full article on original website
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Dana White shared an absolutely grotesque photo of Gregory Rodrigues' cut after UFC Fight Night 210
WARNING: This post contains a graphic image. Keep reading at your own risk. As far as gnarly images of a fighter’s cut goes, it doesn’t get more gnarly than what UFC president Dana White shared Saturday night after UFC Fight Night 210. Gregory Rodrigues showed a lot of...
Aspen Ladd Misses Weight For UFC Vegas 60, The Third Time In Her UFC Career
Aspen Ladd has missed weight once again at UFC Vegas 60. The Friday of fight week is often times filled with drama. The fighters all approach the scale in order to make their bouts official, but sometimes things do not go as planned. Last week one fighter missing weight put the entire fight card in jeopardy. When Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for UFC 279 the top three fights on the card all got a shuffling and six fighters received new opponents. This Friday at the UFC Vegas 60 weight-ins a fighter missed weight but no other bouts have been affected.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 - New Blood: The latest fresh Contender crew
The Contender Series pipeline shows no sign of slowing, as UFC Vegas 60 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, can attest. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where hand-filmed fights are an under-appreciated gift, we look at a trio of impressive-looking graduates from the program.
Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
MMA Fighting
Canelo Alvarez wins surprisingly close decision in Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy finale
Canelo Alvarez capped off his trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin with a definitive victory. In a 12-round bout that saw Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) dominate early and Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) surge late, it was Canelo who emerged with a unanimous decision win at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The judges scored the contest 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 in Canelo’s favor, though for most of the bout it appeared that Canelo was in control of the action.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 60
As if the bantamweight title conversation hasn’t been confusing enough for the UFC brass, Cory Sandhagen provided a reminder to everybody on Saturday that any future discussion involving the championship in one of the promotion’s deepest divisions should have his name in the mix. On an all-new episode...
MMA Fighting
Cory Sandhagen explains why he believes Aljamain Sterling will beat T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280
Cory Sandhagen has learned through plenty of past experiences to never count out Aljamain Sterling. Beyond his own past fight with the current UFC bantamweight champion back in 2020, Sandhagen felt like he was about to witness Sterling’s downfall when he rematched Petr Yan after their first bout ended in a disqualification. Instead, Sterling pulled off the improbable upset by beating Yan in a split decision to retain the title and cement himself as the best 135-pound fighter in the world.
MMA Fighting
‘High level and violent’: Pros react to Cory Sandhagen’s bloody stoppage win at UFC Vegas 60
Cory Sandhagen was very likely in a must-win situation in the main event of UFC Vegas 60 and he came through in a big way. On the heels of back-to-back losses, Sandhagen faced surging 24-year-old contender Song Yadong in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card at the APEX. The fight, as expected was incredibly competitive throughout, but the fight changing moment came when Yadong had a nasty cut opened up above his left eye that gradually got worse and worse as the bout went on.
MMA Fighting
Denise Gomes confident ahead of UFC Vegas 60 debut with past Muay Thai win over Marina Rodriguez
Denise Gomes makes her UFC debut just 25 days after a win over Rayanne Amanda at Dana White’s Contender Series. Having a win over top-ranked UFC strawweight Marina Rodriguez under Muay Thai rules is a major boost for her confidence. The 22-year-old meets Loma Lookboonmee at Saturday night’s UFC...
Georges St-Pierre names two UFC fighters he wished he faced before retiring
Georges St-Pierre has fought a who’s-who of MMA, but there are two opponents he would have loved to face. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, holds notable wins over B.J. Penn twice, Matt Hughes twice, Carlos Condit and his final MMA fight against Michael Bisping, when he dethroned the Brit to become UFC middleweight champion in November 2017.
MMA Fighting
UFC adds Jordan Wright vs. Dusko Todorovic to Oct. 15 Fight Night event in Las Vegas
A middleweight showdown between Jordan Wright and Dusko Todorovic is on tap for the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night show on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting. The UFC Vegas card is headlined by flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo at...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 preview show: Is Cory Sandhagen in must-win territory? Aspen Ladd misses weight again
Cory Sandhagen enters the UFC Vegas 60 main event on the heels of back-to-back losses to T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan. Does Sandhagen need to get his hand raised on Saturday if he hopes to fight for the undisputed UFC bantamweight title in the future?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Action Bronson all in studio as well as Cory Sandhagen and Joe Pyfer
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani looks back at a busy combat sports weekend and Jose Aldo’s retirement.
MMA Fighting
LFA + Blunts + Ka
So......we got some LFA scraps on tonight, got some blunts rolled, and Ka dropped off two albums today. I've heard of the guy, I've grabbed a few projects here and there and couldn't get into them. But I keep hearing great things, so. Fresh start on the new new. Tomorrow's...
mmanews.com
Khabib: Oliveira Won’t Show Up Vs. Makhachev, Dariush Will Sub
If former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s prophecy is any indication, the UFC may want to prepare for a backup to Charles Oliveira. Oliveira will face Nurmagomedov’s protégé, Islam Makhachev, for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. The matchup puts the recently vacated former champion against the rising contender Makhachev.
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira shows off impressive archery skills
UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira, a descendant of indigenous people in Brazil, showed off some impressive archery skills on his social media. Pereira, who prepares to challenge Israel Adesanya for the 185-pound title at UFC 281, which goes down Nov. 12 in New York, used a soccer ball as target for his bow and arrow exercise, hitting the target after kicking the ball.
Daniel Cormier shares his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged “fake glove touch” at UFC 279: “Even if he did, there was no law that says you have to touch gloves”
Daniel Cormier has shared his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged ‘fake glove touch’ at UFC 279. It was Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) vs Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) last Saturday night, September 10th in the catchweight co-main event. ‘Borz’ won via submission at 2:13 of round 1.
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz leaks new footage showing UFC 279’s backstage altercation
Nate Diaz has released new footage showing water bottles thrown at UFC 279’s infamous pre-fight press conference melee. The video snippet is part of Diaz’s vlog series leading up to his main event showcase at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. In case you were trapped under a rock...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 video: Gillian Robertson puts Mariya Agapova to sleep with scary second-round choke
Gillian Robertson had to walk through fire, but she found the finish in emphatic fashion against Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60. Robertson and Agapova faced off in a prelim bout this Saturday in Las Vegas, and early on, it was Agapova getting the better of the action. Robertson repeatedly shot in, looking to score takedowns where she could put her superior grappling on display and she paid dearly for it every time, eating punches and elbows from Agapova that at times caused Robertson to cover up and defend herself. Robertson did succeed in scoring takedowns, but she was unable to do any damage with them, and pretty clearly lost the first round as a result.
