Saline, MI

thesalinepost.com

Here's Saturday's Schedule for Saline Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest kicked off Friday night in downtown Saline. The festivities are just getting started. Here's what it looks like Saturday in downtown Saline. (Courtesy of Saline Main Street) 10 AM | Gates Open at Intersection of Henry Street and S Ann Arbor. Bier Garten (and so much more)!. Free family...
SALINE, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Symphony Orchestra to perform free concert in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert at the Hawk Community Center on Sept. 22 as part of their DTE Community Concert Series.The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre at the community center located at 29995 W. Twelve Mile Road in Farmington Hills. During this concert, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be led by Na'Zir McFadden, in his debut as the newly appointed Assistant Conductor and Community Ambassador.The concert series is put on by the DTE Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
MLive

Big redevelopment of Ann Arbor’s riverfront getting $20M from state

ANN ARBOR, MI — A major riverfront redevelopment in Ann Arbor that’s been nearly a decade in the making is getting a sizable boost in public funding to move forward. The state budget bill signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July includes a $20 million appropriation for the Broadway Park West project planned for an old industrial property off Broadway Street along the Huron River north of downtown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Pleasant Ridge Tudor chalet has patios on two floors

Pleasant Ridge — It has everything a classic Tudor-style house should have: steeply-pitched gabled roof, decorated half-timbering and tall, narrow windows. And this chalet, located at 18 Sylvan Ave. near Woodward and Interstate 696, is up for sale. Kenneth Lin, associate broker at Re/Max Showcase Homes-Team Stellar in Birmingham,...
PLEASANT RIDGE, MI
hourdetroit.com

Two Michigan Towns Named Among the Best Halloween Destinations

We’re not home to Salem or Sleepy Hollow, but Michigan is now officially a prime destination for spooky season fun. Romeo and Dearborn — more specifically, Greenfield Village — have been named two of the best U.S. small town to visit for Halloween by travel website, Trips to Discover.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
ROYAL OAK, MI
abc12.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs

Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills

Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
dbusiness.com

Masonic Temple in Detroit Celebrating 100th Anniversary, Reopens Fountain Ballroom

The Masonic Temple Detroit, the largest facility of its kind in the world, will host a centennial celebration of its cornerstone laying on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will occur 100 years to the day of the dedication ceremony, which drew some 200,000 people, including local and national dignitaries. The upcoming Sept. 24 celebration includes a rededication ceremony open to the public at 5 p.m., followed by a red-carpet gala (tickets required) within the temple’s newly restored Fountain Ballroom, which will be unveiled that night.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
MLive

Fire destroys SUV in Ann Arbor parking lot

ANN ARBOR, MI – An SUV was destroyed Tuesday afternoon in Ann Arbor when a fire broke out in its engine compartment, officials said. Fire crews were called at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 13, to a vehicle fire in a parking lot in the 400 block of S. Maple Road, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Ann Arbor’s worst winters ranked and why

Our winters here in Ann Arbor can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index...
ANN ARBOR, MI

