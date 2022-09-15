Read full article on original website
Here's Saturday's Schedule for Saline Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest kicked off Friday night in downtown Saline. The festivities are just getting started. Here's what it looks like Saturday in downtown Saline. (Courtesy of Saline Main Street) 10 AM | Gates Open at Intersection of Henry Street and S Ann Arbor. Bier Garten (and so much more)!. Free family...
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for county music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
fox2detroit.com
Find horror memorabilia, Halloween decorations at the Haunted Garage Sale in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Add to your Halloween collection at the Haunted Garage Sale on Oct. 1 in Dearborn. Vendors at the sale will have handmade items, as well as new and used decorations, horror memorabilia, and more. Entry is free, and attending the event gets you a raffle...
Thousands of lobsters heading to Royal Oak
Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. Holiday Market is expecting to sell more than 2,000 lobsters. It’s best to order early. Last year, Lobsterfest had record sales, Tom Violante, co-owner of Holiday Market said. ...
Four Metro Detroit Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close before the end of the year [LIST]
Four Metro Detroit Bed, Bath & Beyond stores, and a total of five in Michigan, are set to close before the end of the year. The home goods company released a list on Friday.
Detroit Symphony Orchestra to perform free concert in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert at the Hawk Community Center on Sept. 22 as part of their DTE Community Concert Series.The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre at the community center located at 29995 W. Twelve Mile Road in Farmington Hills. During this concert, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be led by Na'Zir McFadden, in his debut as the newly appointed Assistant Conductor and Community Ambassador.The concert series is put on by the DTE Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of...
Big redevelopment of Ann Arbor’s riverfront getting $20M from state
ANN ARBOR, MI — A major riverfront redevelopment in Ann Arbor that’s been nearly a decade in the making is getting a sizable boost in public funding to move forward. The state budget bill signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July includes a $20 million appropriation for the Broadway Park West project planned for an old industrial property off Broadway Street along the Huron River north of downtown.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Pleasant Ridge Tudor chalet has patios on two floors
Pleasant Ridge — It has everything a classic Tudor-style house should have: steeply-pitched gabled roof, decorated half-timbering and tall, narrow windows. And this chalet, located at 18 Sylvan Ave. near Woodward and Interstate 696, is up for sale. Kenneth Lin, associate broker at Re/Max Showcase Homes-Team Stellar in Birmingham,...
hourdetroit.com
Two Michigan Towns Named Among the Best Halloween Destinations
We’re not home to Salem or Sleepy Hollow, but Michigan is now officially a prime destination for spooky season fun. Romeo and Dearborn — more specifically, Greenfield Village — have been named two of the best U.S. small town to visit for Halloween by travel website, Trips to Discover.
fox2detroit.com
Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
abc12.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
HometownLife.com
Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills
Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
dbusiness.com
Masonic Temple in Detroit Celebrating 100th Anniversary, Reopens Fountain Ballroom
The Masonic Temple Detroit, the largest facility of its kind in the world, will host a centennial celebration of its cornerstone laying on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will occur 100 years to the day of the dedication ceremony, which drew some 200,000 people, including local and national dignitaries. The upcoming Sept. 24 celebration includes a rededication ceremony open to the public at 5 p.m., followed by a red-carpet gala (tickets required) within the temple’s newly restored Fountain Ballroom, which will be unveiled that night.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
candgnews.com
Oakland County considers turning Red Oaks Golf Course into a park
OAKLAND COUNTY — Oakland County Parks and Recreation is developing plans to possibly convert the Red Oaks Golf Course into a walkable park with open space, trails and other amenities. The nine-hole, par-31 course on John R Road northeast of 12 Mile Road has seen fewer users in recent...
Fire destroys SUV in Ann Arbor parking lot
ANN ARBOR, MI – An SUV was destroyed Tuesday afternoon in Ann Arbor when a fire broke out in its engine compartment, officials said. Fire crews were called at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 13, to a vehicle fire in a parking lot in the 400 block of S. Maple Road, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Potential changes to Ann Arbor M-14 interchange could include extended ramps, roundabouts
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan Department of Transportation officials are offering the public a first look at potential reconfigurations of an Ann Arbor M-14 interchange marked by a long history of crashes and safety concerns. Concepts for redesigning the M-14/Barton Drive interchange include potentially closing the eastbound Barton Drive on-...
wdet.org
Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show
The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
Ann Arbor’s worst winters ranked and why
Our winters here in Ann Arbor can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index...
