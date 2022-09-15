Read full article on original website
Judge finds that ex-Jacksonville pastor’s health conditions are ‘stable,’ denies pretrial release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former church pastor accused of child physical and sexual abuse has been denied bond and will remain in jail, court records show. The defense for Paul Dyal, the former pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, filed a motion in July asking Circuit Court Judge Tatiana R. Salvador to reconsider releasing Dyal ahead of his trial due to health issues.
Brunswick man who held title of pastor, mortician sentenced to federal prison
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – A man who admitted to lying to receive COVID-19 small business assistance has been sentenced to federal prison. Authorities say Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest and formerly Kingsland, is a three-time convicted felon who held the titles of pastor, mortician, restaurateur, and tax preparer. According to the U.S. Attorney for […]
Ex-pastor pleads guilty to Covid-19 fraud
BRUNSWICK, GA – A three-time convicted felon who held himself out as a pastor, mortician, restaurateur, and tax preparer has admitted lying to receive COVID-19 small business assistance. Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest, Ga., formerly of Kingsland, Ga., was sentenced to 29 months in prison followed by three...
A former UF Health nurse accused of stealing hospital medication is the target of three investigations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Allegations of stealing pain medication at two different hospitals in two different cities are not the only legal issues for a now-former nurse who was arrested on Friday. News4JAX has uncovered court documents that show Desiree Lato, 41, of Jacksonville also currently has a vulnerable adult...
Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates
Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates. Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating a City of Jacksonville department head over his...
Does former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels have a clear path to re-enter politics?
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Following last Thursday’s acquittal of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels we’re looking into whether he has a viable path to re-enter politics. This comes after Daniels released a statement following his acquittal and statement that he is the victim of a political witch hunt.
Nassau firefighter union prez leads money race for Fernandina Beach Commission seat
Ayscue has raised $10K so far for the Seat 5 campaign, narrowly outpacing Genece Minshew. Darron Ayscue wasn’t the first candidate in the race for the Fernandina Beach City Commission seat vacated by Vice Mayor Len Kreger, but he does lead the money race, if only slightly. Ayscue has...
Human remains found on county line between Columbia and Baker counties
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, which were found late yesterday afternoon. STORY: ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed to be released after judge tosses 2000 conviction. On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a...
JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
Columbia County deputies work to identify human remains
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near the Columbia - Baker County line on Monday evening. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m., a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
Jacksonville mother sentenced to life in prison in death of 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison in the 2019 death of her 5-year-old daughter. Former Navy Petty Officer Brianna Williams, 30, gets credit for 1,043 days served and has 30 days to appeal. Judge Kevin Blasz handed down the sentence Tuesday afternoon,...
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
One in custody after shooting in Moncrief area Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Moncrief area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to 4200 block of Moncrief Road in relation to a person shot. A man in his 20s...
Human remains found in Columbia County, police say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Columbia County after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Baker and Columbia county line late Monday, according to police. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found on SE County Line Road. The scene...
17 people injured after a gangway disconnected from St. Marys dock while veterans were still on it
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In Camden County a group of veterans and their families are recovering tonight after part of a boat ramp collapsed today. It happened in St. Marys, Georgia at The Wheeler Street ramp on the St. Marys River. St. Marys city manager told me that around 10...
'Someone shot my truck:' Northside neighbors react to house party that turned violent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kent Samaniego says Sunday's party at a rental home on the Northside was loud and at one point he heard fighting, but he didn't think it got out of control initially. “It seemed to settle down, so I didn’t call police because they were just partying...
Westside High student arrested after being found with drugs, loaded gun in car on campus, DCPS says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested Friday when they were found with drugs and a loaded gun in the parking lot of the school at the end of the football game on campus, according to a message that was sent to the school’s families.
12 Who Care: Sulzbacher's Executive Chef, Calvin Matthew feeds thousands of Jacksonville's homeless
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher’s Executive Chef, Calvin Matthew grew up in the Virgin Islands. Living in a household of eight people he learned early on how to stretch a meal. Matthew now serves hundreds of thousands of Jacksonville's homeless population annually. Amid the pandemic, food scarcity, inflation and a loss of volunteers couldn’t stop him and his staff from as he puts it “serving souls.”
Racist Flyers Show Up Again In Jacksonville Neighborhood, Alarming Residents
A Jacksonville, Fla., community has discovered hate speech flyers Sunday (Sept. 18) in front of their homes for the third time this summer. “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children,” read flyers distributed in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to local station WJXT. Residents, speaking anonymously...
Police: Two injured at a shooting at a party in Jacksonville North Estates area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man and woman were shot and injured at a party in the 14000 Block of Duval Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that the shooter was in a car and shot at the victims while driving by. The...
