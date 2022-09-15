ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Action News Jax

Judge finds that ex-Jacksonville pastor’s health conditions are ‘stable,’ denies pretrial release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former church pastor accused of child physical and sexual abuse has been denied bond and will remain in jail, court records show. The defense for Paul Dyal, the former pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, filed a motion in July asking Circuit Court Judge Tatiana R. Salvador to reconsider releasing Dyal ahead of his trial due to health issues.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJBF

Brunswick man who held title of pastor, mortician sentenced to federal prison

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – A man who admitted to lying to receive COVID-19 small business assistance has been sentenced to federal prison. Authorities say Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest and formerly Kingsland, is a three-time convicted felon who held the titles of pastor, mortician, restaurateur, and tax preparer. According to the U.S. Attorney for […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
southgatv.com

Ex-pastor pleads guilty to Covid-19 fraud

BRUNSWICK, GA – A three-time convicted felon who held himself out as a pastor, mortician, restaurateur, and tax preparer has admitted lying to receive COVID-19 small business assistance. Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest, Ga., formerly of Kingsland, Ga., was sentenced to 29 months in prison followed by three...
KINGSLAND, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Callahan, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Callahan, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Nassau County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Parks And Recreation#The Association
News4Jax.com

JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies work to identify human remains

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near the Columbia - Baker County line on Monday evening. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m., a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
First Coast News

Human remains found in Columbia County, police say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Columbia County after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Baker and Columbia county line late Monday, according to police. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found on SE County Line Road. The scene...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

12 Who Care: Sulzbacher's Executive Chef, Calvin Matthew feeds thousands of Jacksonville's homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher’s Executive Chef, Calvin Matthew grew up in the Virgin Islands. Living in a household of eight people he learned early on how to stretch a meal. Matthew now serves hundreds of thousands of Jacksonville's homeless population annually. Amid the pandemic, food scarcity, inflation and a loss of volunteers couldn’t stop him and his staff from as he puts it “serving souls.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
BET

Racist Flyers Show Up Again In Jacksonville Neighborhood, Alarming Residents

A Jacksonville, Fla., community has discovered hate speech flyers Sunday (Sept. 18) in front of their homes for the third time this summer. “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children,” read flyers distributed in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to local station WJXT. Residents, speaking anonymously...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy