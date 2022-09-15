Read full article on original website
Cory Sandhagen explains why he believes Aljamain Sterling will beat T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280
Cory Sandhagen has learned through plenty of past experiences to never count out Aljamain Sterling. Beyond his own past fight with the current UFC bantamweight champion back in 2020, Sandhagen felt like he was about to witness Sterling’s downfall when he rematched Petr Yan after their first bout ended in a disqualification. Instead, Sterling pulled off the improbable upset by beating Yan in a split decision to retain the title and cement himself as the best 135-pound fighter in the world.
UFC Vegas 60 predictions
Cory Sandhagen is laying it on the line at UFC Vegas 60. Coming off of a failed bid to become interim UFC bantamweight champion this past October, the top five contender is staring down a possible three-fight losing streak that could make another title shot a remote possibility. Sandhagen did the UFC a solid by fighting Petr Yan on less than a month’s notice, but at the end of the day all of the good will in the world pales in comparison to racking up Ws. He’s chasing his first since February 2021.
UFC Vegas 60 post-fight press conference video
The UFC Vegas 60 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
UFC Vegas 60 results: Rodrigo Nascimento outgrapples Tanner Boser to win hard-fought split decision
Rodrigo Nascimento proved he had the better grappling again and again as he gutted out a hard-fought split decision win over Tanner Boser at UFC Vegas 60. Nothing came easy for the Brazilian but he was able to impose his will on Boser with multiple takedowns while also racking up a ton of control time before earning the victory. Two judges gave Nascimento the nod with 30-27 and 29-28 scores with one judge giving Boser the fight with a 29-28 score of his own.
UFC Vegas 60 post-fight show: Cory Sandhagen’s win caps off night of gnarly gashes
Cory Sandhagen got back in the win column in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 event, although the way it happened didn’t make him all that happy. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to Sandhagen’s fourth-round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Song Yadong — who had a nasty gash over his eye which led to the fight being stopped — to cap off the promotion’s return to the UFC APEX, discuss who could and should be next for the one-time interim title challenger, Song’s ceiling at 135, and more. Additionally, the panel talks Gregory Rodrigues’ nasty gash on the bridge of his nose before coming back to finish Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event, Andre Fili’s hard fought win over Bill Algeo, Anthony Hernandez’s continued evolution, Damon Jackson’s emotional finish of Pat Sabatini, and much more.
‘One of the best to ever do it’: MMA community react to Jose Aldo retirement
Jose Aldo’s impact on the MMA world will be felt for ages. Following the news that Aldo has retired from MMA competition after a legendary 18-year fighting career, the MMA community took to social media to pay respects to the Brazilian legend. Aldo, 36, is widely regarded as the best featherweight of all time, a pound-for-pound great, and a pioneer among the lighter weight classes.
‘High level and violent’: Pros react to Cory Sandhagen’s bloody stoppage win at UFC Vegas 60
Cory Sandhagen was very likely in a must-win situation in the main event of UFC Vegas 60 and he came through in a big way. On the heels of back-to-back losses, Sandhagen faced surging 24-year-old contender Song Yadong in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card at the APEX. The fight, as expected was incredibly competitive throughout, but the fight changing moment came when Yadong had a nasty cut opened up above his left eye that gradually got worse and worse as the bout went on.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus added to UFC 282
Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus will face off in Las Vegas two months after they were originally scheduled to meet. The veteran heavyweights have been added to UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They originally were set to meet in Sin City at UFC Vegas 61 on Oct. 1, but they were removed from the card for undisclosed reasons.
Cory Sandhagen says Henry Cejudo shouldn’t get bantamweight title shot: ‘Why would the UFC do that?’
Cory Sandhagen doesn’t believe Henry Cejudo deserves an immediate title shot upon his return. This past weekend, Sandhagen defeated Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Vegas 60, breaking his two-fight losing streak and keeping his name in the bantamweight title conversation. That conversation is pretty full at the moment though, with Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, and Marlon Vera all also jockeying for the next title shot. Add in the possibility of Cejudo returning to reclaim the belt, and there’s quite the logjam at the top of 135-pounds, but Sandhagen, for one, doesn’t think Cejudo should be part of it.
Cory Sandhagen on Song Yadong’s reaction to blood from nasty cut: ‘He’s kind of a freaky dude’
Cory Sandhagen obviously noticed the massive gash over Song Yadong’s eye after he landed a slicing elbow early in their fight at UFC Vegas 60, but it didn’t lead him to change his strategy to target the open wound. In fact, Sandhagen could have started playing into Song’s...
Marlon Vera, Merab Dvalishvili respond to Cory Sandhagen’s callout after UFC Vegas 60
Cory Sandhagen didn’t have to wait long to hear from Marlon Vera and Merab Dvalishvili. Sandhagen called out both men following his fourth-round TKO win over Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday. As it turns out, Vera was seated cageside to take in the fights at the UFC Apex, and he responded to Sandhagen moments after the fight’s conclusion.
UFC Vegas 60 bonuses: Gregory Rodrigues cashes extra $50K for crazy comeback win
Gregory Rodrigues is probably going to wear the damage from UFC Vegas 60 for the rest of his life, but at least he took home some extra cash for his troubles. “Robocop” earned one of UFC Vegas 60’s four post-fight bonuses for his thrilling comeback victory over Chidi Njokuani in Saturday’s co-main event. Rodrigues overcame a grisly cut to finish Njokuani via second-round TKO. Both men captured Fight of the Night honors.
Jose Aldo retires from MMA, released from UFC contract
Jose Aldo’s legendary career has come to an end. MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz confirmed with sources with knowledge of the news that the two-time UFC featherweight champion and current bantamweight contender has retired from MMA competition, putting a bow on an 18-year career that saw him earn a reputation as one of the greatest fighters in combat sports history. Combate was first to report the news.
UFC Vegas 60 video: Joe Pyfer demolishes Alen Amedovski with brutal first-round knockout
Joe Pyfer has definitely turned his life around after he was homeless not that long ago and now he has his first win inside the octagon. The Contender Series veteran earned a victory on Saturday at UFC Vegas 60 after unloading a huge overhand right hand that sent Alen Amedovski crashing to the canvas like his off button just got pressed. Pyfer followed with one more punch for good measure with the referee rushing in to stop the fight at 3:55 in the first round.
‘I’m just thankful, man’: Joe Pyfer shares suicidal thoughts, abusive past he overcame before UFC debut win
The road to this past weekend’s UFC debut was anything but easy for Joe Pyfer. A 26-year-old middleweight prospect, Pyfer introduced himself in thunderous fashion with a first-round knockout of Alen Amedovski at UFC Vegas 60. To call the moment long in the making would be an understatement. In 2020, Pyfer was on the precipice of achieving his UFC dreams when he suffered a grisly arm injury in the opening minutes of his Contender Series bout against Dustin Stoltzfus. Not only did the injury delay Pyfer’s goals and sideline him for more than a year, it also ravaged his mental health in ways he never expected.
Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong full fight video highlights
Watch Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 60, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song took place Sept. 17 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen (15-4) and Song Yadong (19-7-1, 1 NC) faced off in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Action Bronson all in studio as well as Cory Sandhagen and Joe Pyfer
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani looks back at a busy combat sports weekend and Jose Aldo’s retirement.
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 60
As if the bantamweight title conversation hasn’t been confusing enough for the UFC brass, Cory Sandhagen provided a reminder to everybody on Saturday that any future discussion involving the championship in one of the promotion’s deepest divisions should have his name in the mix. On an all-new episode...
Paul Felder explains how he squashed beef with Marvin Vettori at UFC fighter meeting
For a minute, it seemed Paul Felder’s Twitter account might get him into a fight outside the octagon. A back-and-forth online exchange between Felder and Marvin Vettori ended with the two-time UFC middleweight title challenger promising an in-person confrontation at UFC Vegas 41. If not for UFC producers, Felder...
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’
Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
