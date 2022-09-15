ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek help finding critically missing elderly man

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local police need help in finding a 75-year-old critically missing person. Dennis R. Pastorius was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5:00 a.m. near 22nd and Atkinson. The Milwaukee Police Department describes Pastorius as being a white male with a medium build, 5'2", 180 lbs.,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shorewood police investigate shooting incident at Metro Market

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shorewood police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at Metro Market today, on Sept. 17. Police say the suspect was arrested and is in police custody. We are working to get more information. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
SHOREWOOD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings; 2 wounded in separate incidents just minutes apart

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were wounded in separate incidents late Friday, Sept. 16. Around 10:20 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright in Milwaukee. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Less than 15 minutes, later, police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating death

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene of a death investigation on Saturday. A 12 News crew saw Milwaukee police blocking off an area near 12th & Keefe. 12 News is working to get more details on what happened.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: Homicide investigation near 12th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 12th and Keefe. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim is an adult male. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cbs#The Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police district shooting; man charged competent for trial

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man accused of opening fire inside Police District 5 has been found competent to stand trial. Darreon Parker-Bell, 24, was charged March 1 with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Quintuple shooting Friday night, MPD seeking possible suspects

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
WAUWATOSA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

New photos of deadly Brady Street hit-and-run vehicle released

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New photos of a vehicle wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on Brady St. in Milwaukee Sunday night, Sept. 11 have been released by Milwaukee police. Police are looking for this 2011-2018, dark gray, Jeep Grand Cherokee -- missing the driver side mirror. We're told...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 2 Thursday night incidents, 2 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were hurt in separate incidents Thursday night, Sept. 15. The first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said a 31-year-old man was cut and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Initially, police reported the incident as a shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy