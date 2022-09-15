ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

The Suburban Times

Lakewood Council Corner: Sept. 12, 2022

City of Lakewood announcement. Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti joined the Lakewood City Council at its study session Monday. Caserotti was hired earlier this year to lead the library system. The visit included discussion about the future of libraries in Lakewood. Council members expressed their concern with how the closure of the Lakewood library branch was handled. Caserotti recognized and acknowledged the community’s strong ties to the library building and the location as a place for the community to gather.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Square Dance Lessons are starting now in Pierce County

Submitted by Rainier Council Square Dancers. Square Dancing was designated as the State Dance of Washington by the State Legislature decades ago. It is an activity that can be enjoyed by all ages (8 to 80 and beyond). There are nearly 100 square dance clubs across the state, and thousands more across the country and around the world.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

CPSD Staff Spotlight: Angela Harmon

A Clover Park School District story. This week is National Arts in Education Week and our CPSD Staff Spotlight features Rainier Elementary School art teacher Angela Harmon. Angela joined the district in January 2021 after making a career shift into education. “I had just gotten my teaching certification and they had this opening at Rainier for an art teaching position. I realized that it would be the perfect fit for me,” she said. “Now that I’ve done this, I don’t want to do anything else.”
RAINIER, WA
The Suburban Times

Help Needed for Hungry People in Lakewood and Steilacoom

A Lakewood Rotary Project. We have a problem in Lakewood! People are hungry and cannot afford to purchase food!. THE PROBLEM: Many people in our community are struggling with food scarcity. There are families living in apartments struggling with increasing rent and food costs. Seniors are forced to choose between...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator September 16 Report to Council

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s September 16 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Arts Commission

City of Tacoma announcement. Individuals who are interested in supporting, enhancing, and providing leadership for the arts in Tacoma are invited to apply to serve on the Tacoma Arts Commission (TAC). The Tacoma City Council is looking for volunteer arts advocates and/or artists to fill the following eight positions on the TAC:
TACOMA, WA
Chris Melendez
The Suburban Times

Preparing for a Week Without Driving

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Recently, the Disability Mobility Initiative group challenged local leaders to take 7 days off from driving. This initiative helps me as a policy maker to spend a week in the shoes of those in our community that cannot drive themselves. It is truly a change in perspective to learn what it’s like to live in our community without access to a vehicle.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit to implement service change Sept. 18

Pierce Transit announcement. Pierce Transit will implement its twice-yearly service change Sept. 18, with some local bus route weekday schedules adjusted. In addition, Route 500 will have a change to its Saturday schedule, and routes 206 and 212 will have changes to their Sunday schedules. Details of all changes by route are available at PierceTransit.org/pierce-transit-routes.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

More time required to connect Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension to Tacoma Link

Sound Transit announcement. Crews continue to work connecting the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension to Tacoma Link with round-the-clock and nighttime construction activity. While completing final systems testing for the project, areas of stray electrical current were discovered under a segment of newly installed track, which can lead to corrosion of adjacent underground utilities and other infrastructure. Sound Transit is working with its contractor to address the issue, but it will require more time than initially planned for the project.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council approves opioid settlement agreement

Pierce County Council press release. In a move allowing Pierce County to receive funds from opioid manufacturers and distributors, the Council formally approved a settlement offer negotiated by the State of Washington’s Attorney General. The unanimous vote sends the settlement’s Memorandum of Understanding to County Executive Bruce Dammeier for...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Youth Need Mentors

Youth Need Mentors

Tacoma Urban League announcement. Tacoma Urban League’s Male Involvement Program (MIP) Mentors support youth to increase self-esteem, gain life skills, and engage in positive social activities. MIP Mentors participate in activities that promote both physical and mental well-being for participating students. Love working with youth? Join our team!. Learn...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle’s $800K grant to the mayor’s old social club ‘not a good look’| Op-Ed

A report from The Seattle Times came out Wednesday, detailing how the city of Seattle is giving $781,827 to a social club of which Mayor Bruce Harrell was previously the chair. This has sparked discussions about the move as a conflict of interest versus the funding being an important step to protect a culturally important location in the community.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project

Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
SEATTLE, WA

