Lakewood Council Corner: Sept. 12, 2022
City of Lakewood announcement. Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti joined the Lakewood City Council at its study session Monday. Caserotti was hired earlier this year to lead the library system. The visit included discussion about the future of libraries in Lakewood. Council members expressed their concern with how the closure of the Lakewood library branch was handled. Caserotti recognized and acknowledged the community’s strong ties to the library building and the location as a place for the community to gather.
Square Dance Lessons are starting now in Pierce County
Submitted by Rainier Council Square Dancers. Square Dancing was designated as the State Dance of Washington by the State Legislature decades ago. It is an activity that can be enjoyed by all ages (8 to 80 and beyond). There are nearly 100 square dance clubs across the state, and thousands more across the country and around the world.
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Angela Harmon
A Clover Park School District story. This week is National Arts in Education Week and our CPSD Staff Spotlight features Rainier Elementary School art teacher Angela Harmon. Angela joined the district in January 2021 after making a career shift into education. “I had just gotten my teaching certification and they had this opening at Rainier for an art teaching position. I realized that it would be the perfect fit for me,” she said. “Now that I’ve done this, I don’t want to do anything else.”
Help Needed for Hungry People in Lakewood and Steilacoom
A Lakewood Rotary Project. We have a problem in Lakewood! People are hungry and cannot afford to purchase food!. THE PROBLEM: Many people in our community are struggling with food scarcity. There are families living in apartments struggling with increasing rent and food costs. Seniors are forced to choose between...
Steilacoom Town Administrator September 16 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s September 16 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Arts Commission
City of Tacoma announcement. Individuals who are interested in supporting, enhancing, and providing leadership for the arts in Tacoma are invited to apply to serve on the Tacoma Arts Commission (TAC). The Tacoma City Council is looking for volunteer arts advocates and/or artists to fill the following eight positions on the TAC:
University Place Coalition focusing on families with children with disabilities
Submitted by Chris Saunders. United for University Place, the local coalition for University Place is here to meet the needs of the community. Its first meeting is Wednesday, September 21, 2022 (11:30 am-1:00 pm) at University Place Presbyterian Church at 8107 27th Street West in the lower lounge (Park in the back and walk straight in).
KOMO News
New details on contract that ended Seattle teacher strike emerge as school starts
Seattle public schools welcomed back all grades today, where usually, the little ones start a day or two later. The first day of the school provides so many different emotions and potential problems. There's excitement, also some anxiety among kids and even parents. The kids at Lowell Elementary told me...
Preparing for a Week Without Driving
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Recently, the Disability Mobility Initiative group challenged local leaders to take 7 days off from driving. This initiative helps me as a policy maker to spend a week in the shoes of those in our community that cannot drive themselves. It is truly a change in perspective to learn what it’s like to live in our community without access to a vehicle.
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
Pierce Transit to implement service change Sept. 18
Pierce Transit announcement. Pierce Transit will implement its twice-yearly service change Sept. 18, with some local bus route weekday schedules adjusted. In addition, Route 500 will have a change to its Saturday schedule, and routes 206 and 212 will have changes to their Sunday schedules. Details of all changes by route are available at PierceTransit.org/pierce-transit-routes.
More time required to connect Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension to Tacoma Link
Sound Transit announcement. Crews continue to work connecting the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension to Tacoma Link with round-the-clock and nighttime construction activity. While completing final systems testing for the project, areas of stray electrical current were discovered under a segment of newly installed track, which can lead to corrosion of adjacent underground utilities and other infrastructure. Sound Transit is working with its contractor to address the issue, but it will require more time than initially planned for the project.
Pierce County Council approves opioid settlement agreement
Pierce County Council press release. In a move allowing Pierce County to receive funds from opioid manufacturers and distributors, the Council formally approved a settlement offer negotiated by the State of Washington’s Attorney General. The unanimous vote sends the settlement’s Memorandum of Understanding to County Executive Bruce Dammeier for...
Youth Need Mentors
Tacoma Urban League announcement. Tacoma Urban League’s Male Involvement Program (MIP) Mentors support youth to increase self-esteem, gain life skills, and engage in positive social activities. MIP Mentors participate in activities that promote both physical and mental well-being for participating students. Love working with youth? Join our team!. Learn...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle’s $800K grant to the mayor’s old social club ‘not a good look’| Op-Ed
A report from The Seattle Times came out Wednesday, detailing how the city of Seattle is giving $781,827 to a social club of which Mayor Bruce Harrell was previously the chair. This has sparked discussions about the move as a conflict of interest versus the funding being an important step to protect a culturally important location in the community.
q13fox.com
Mobile park tenants in Puyallup reach tentative agreement with developer
People living at a mobile home park in Puyallup are breathing a sigh of relief. They were supposed to leave in October, but a new agreement is giving them more time to move.
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
King County purchases 64-bed inpatient behavioral treatment center
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County announced Wednesday it plans to save a private treatment center that would have closed. The move will save 25% of the county’s mental health residential treatment bed space as there is a dire shortage for anyone needing in-person treatment for mental health crises.
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
Washington Examiner
Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project
Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
