Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residents
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the distribution of government funds designed to give a helping hand to 5,000 Chicago low-income households. The monthly cash distribution comes from the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), a guaranteed income program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Why are so many of the best US public school districts in Chicago's northern suburbs?
I've been researching public school district quality for fun because I think they drive real estate prices. I noticed that pretty much perennially, the northside suburbs of Chicago dominate the national rankings. New trier, glenbrooks, highland park, vernon hills etc.
evanstonroundtable.com
Land Use Commission votes against controversial Legacy development on Chicago Avenue
The Evanston Land Use Commission voted 7-0 on Wednesday not to recommend the City Council move ahead on the long-gestating and highly contentious Legacy Evanston mixed-use proposal for 1621-31 Chicago Ave. While commissioners praised the intentions and scope of the project, now proceeding through its second application process, all said...
Herald & Review
Pritzker ends COVID test mandate for unvaccinated school, day care workers
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ended the state’s requirement that unvaccinated school and day care workers undergo routine testing for COVID-19, removing one of the few remaining mandates Illinois had in place to combat the spread of the disease. The change was effective Friday, a day before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Change in State COVID Guidelines Take Effect
Changes to Illinois' COVID guidelines take effect Friday, one day after the governor announced them. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s...
evanstonroundtable.com
Federal lawsuit claims 2019 firing was discriminatory, racial and retaliatory
Kevin Brown, the city’s former community services manager whose termination on Nov. 15, 2019, sparked a community protest, filed a complaint in federal court on Sept. 13 against the City of Evanston alleging that he was terminated on the basis of race and in retaliation for having months before called out a white supervisor for racial discrimination.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The Evanston Masonic Temple, on Lake Street and Maple Avenue, was dedicated in 1928. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within a few...
evanstonroundtable.com
Mayor: Cost of removing lead pipes will increase water rate by 70%
Evanston’s mayor said at a recent water summit that without more help from the federal government, the city will have to increase the water rate by 70% to pay for the cost of removing lead water pipes. Mayor Daniel Biss said at Thursday’s One Water Summit that the city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois
Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
evanstonroundtable.com
North Shore Century Bike Ride will bring thousands to Evanston this Sunday
More than 2,000 brightly clad bicycle riders, friends and supporters are expected to descend on Evanston this Sunday, Sept. 18, when the Evanston Bicycle Club’s annual North Shore Century bicycle ride gets underway. Starting that morning in Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Rd., on Evanston’s lakeshore, the cycling event brings...
Cook County to launch guaranteed income program next month, eligible residents to receive $500 a month
Low-income Cook County residents next month can start applying for the new guaranteed income pilot program that one county commissioner suggests is like winning the lottery, but smaller.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CHICAGO READER
Resources available for formerly incarcerated people
This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the South Side. For formerly incarcerated residents, accessing resources is vital to surviving when reintegrating back into society. Most face challenges when applying for jobs due to the stigmatizing effects of their criminal record. We’ve compiled a list that includes employment programs and legal aid resources to help those making a transition from incarceration to community.
Why is the 2nd installment of property tax in Chicago not out yet?
Hi, I checked the Cook county treasurer's website planning to pay the 2nd installment tax bill which is due on October 1. To my surprise, the bill hasn't come out yet. What happened? Why are they late? What's the new due date? Please advise.
Bed, Bath & Beyond stores closing: 6 Illinois locations among closures, company says
The company has released a list of stores that will close by the end of the year.
nadignewspapers.com
Former Saint Wenceslaus School on Chicago’s Northwest Side to be converted into 36 apartments under proposal
The former Saint Wenceslaus School, 3425 N. Lawndale Ave., in the Avondale community would be converted into 36 apartments under a proposal that the Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled to hear at its Friday, Sept. 16, meeting. The school closed in the 1990s, and in 2021 the parish merged...
Mexican Independence Day Chicago: Celebrations lead to traffic gridlock downtown, more expected
The city has been prepping for this, encouraging people to celebrate Mexican Independence Day peacefully.
thehinsdalean.com
AdventHealth announces new affiliation
AdventHealth and the University of Chicago Medicine have signed a definitive agreement to enter into an affiliation that will increase access to a spectrum of services, treatment options and cutting-edge clinical trials for residents in Chicago's western suburbs. Under the proposed affiliation, UChicago Medicine will acquire a controlling interest in...
etxview.com
Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster
MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
Illinois invests in pre-apprenticeship programs to prepare a more diverse union workforce
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Inside the Rebuilding Exchange in Lincoln Park, salvaged chandeliers, doors, facades, and more are for sale. The idea is to reuse them for new projects. Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us how some of those materials are also meant to create new career opportunities. Somewhere between the piles of wood and heaps of scrap at Rebuilding Exchange on Webster Avenue, you'll find the textbooks needed for Anne Nicklin's newest workforce development training: a pre-apprenticeship program. Some of the topics covered: construction math, construction drawings and rigging."This is really about focused, intentional learning and intentional curriculum that can...
Comments / 0