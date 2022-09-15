ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Land Use Commission votes against controversial Legacy development on Chicago Avenue

The Evanston Land Use Commission voted 7-0 on Wednesday not to recommend the City Council move ahead on the long-gestating and highly contentious Legacy Evanston mixed-use proposal for 1621-31 Chicago Ave. While commissioners praised the intentions and scope of the project, now proceeding through its second application process, all said...
Federal lawsuit claims 2019 firing was discriminatory, racial and retaliatory

Kevin Brown, the city’s former community services manager whose termination on Nov. 15, 2019, sparked a community protest, filed a complaint in federal court on Sept. 13 against the City of Evanston alleging that he was terminated on the basis of race and in retaliation for having months before called out a white supervisor for racial discrimination.
Picturing Evanston

The Evanston Masonic Temple, on Lake Street and Maple Avenue, was dedicated in 1928. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within a few...
Mayor: Cost of removing lead pipes will increase water rate by 70%

Evanston’s mayor said at a recent water summit that without more help from the federal government, the city will have to increase the water rate by 70% to pay for the cost of removing lead water pipes. Mayor Daniel Biss said at Thursday’s One Water Summit that the city...
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
North Shore Century Bike Ride will bring thousands to Evanston this Sunday

More than 2,000 brightly clad bicycle riders, friends and supporters are expected to descend on Evanston this Sunday, Sept. 18, when the Evanston Bicycle Club’s annual North Shore Century bicycle ride gets underway. Starting that morning in Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Rd., on Evanston’s lakeshore, the cycling event brings...
Resources available for formerly incarcerated people

This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the South Side. For formerly incarcerated residents, accessing resources is vital to surviving when reintegrating back into society. Most face challenges when applying for jobs due to the stigmatizing effects of their criminal record. We’ve compiled a list that includes employment programs and legal aid resources to help those making a transition from incarceration to community.
AdventHealth announces new affiliation

AdventHealth and the University of Chicago Medicine have signed a definitive agreement to enter into an affiliation that will increase access to a spectrum of services, treatment options and cutting-edge clinical trials for residents in Chicago's western suburbs. Under the proposed affiliation, UChicago Medicine will acquire a controlling interest in...
Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster

MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
Illinois invests in pre-apprenticeship programs to prepare a more diverse union workforce

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Inside the Rebuilding Exchange in Lincoln Park, salvaged chandeliers, doors, facades, and more are for sale. The idea is to reuse them for new projects. Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us how some of those materials are also meant to create new career opportunities. Somewhere between the piles of wood and heaps of scrap at Rebuilding Exchange on Webster Avenue, you'll find the textbooks needed for Anne Nicklin's newest workforce development training: a pre-apprenticeship program. Some of the topics covered: construction math, construction drawings and rigging."This is really about focused, intentional learning and intentional curriculum that can...
