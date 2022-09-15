Read full article on original website
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
Macon business owner struggles to stay open due to theft
Macon, Ga. (WGXA)- A Macon business owner is speaking out after her burglars repeatedly targeted her business. Brandie Hall said her pole dance studio has been hit six times-- two of the thefts happened the same night. Hall showed WGXA video of the burglar who ran away as a Bibb...
Elections board nominates new supervisor, attorney asks judge to block mayor’s committee
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (The Macon Newsroom) - Amid an ongoing legal dispute, the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections nominated interim elections supervisor Thomas Gillon to take the job permanently as they ask a judge to block the mayor’s plans to form a selection committee. After a brief executive session...
PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
Bibb County homeowner discovers she has been paying taxes to the wrong county
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County homeowner says she realized that for the past 10 years, she has been paying taxes to the wrong county. She says she's confused, but Jones County says there's a good explanation. Shurlena Hargrove has lived in her Bibb-County home for more than 10...
Crisp enforces rules of the road
CORDELE, GA – Crisp County deputies say a joint road check with the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network last week on Georgia Highway 300 netted a couple of DUI and drug arrests beyond the usual traffic citations. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Chafin says the Friday...
'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
DNR arrests intoxicated man shooting gun on Ocmulgee WMA in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers arrested an intoxicated man shooting off a gun in the archery portion of the Ocmulgee Wildlife Management Area. According to the DNR, Game Warden Jason Bennett and Cpl. David Fisher responded to the scene early Tuesday morning. The initial...
Warner Robins city council keeps millage rate at 9.98 mills
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins city council votes to keep its millage rate at 9.980 mills, during Monday night’s meeting. Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and city council members heard from residents during the final of three public hearings, Monday. “People are says if my tax...
‘Summer Breeze’ drug sweep nets multiple arrests in Washington County
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than two dozen people are facing drug charges under a law enforcement operation known as Summer Breeze Drug Sweep. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office sent out deputies Tuesday to arrest about 27 people for the sale of illegal drugs. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 15 individuals had been taken into custody. And the search continues for those who have outstanding arrest warrants for the sale of illegal drugs.
Deputies looking for Macon Storage Center burglary suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple burglaries at a storage facility on Hawkinsville Rd. According to investigators, the incidents have happened at Macon Storage Center, located at 5410 Hawkinsville Rd. in south Bibb County. Deputies say the suspect, pictured above, could be driving in...
'A very easy decision': Bibb zoning board revokes Rodeo Bar's business permit after security guard's death
MACON, Ga. — Time is moving fast against a bar on Pio Nono Avenue, which now just has days to make a move to stay open. Last week, after 46-year-old security guard Jermaine Stewart was shot and killed at the bar, Bibb Sheriff David Davis revoked the Rodeo's alcohol license.
Warner Robins mayor starts interim police chief search after John Wagner's retirement announcement
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Before Monday night's Warner Robins City Council meeting, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick shared her thoughts on Police Chief John Wagner's retirement decision. She spoke to us about the city's next steps in finding another leader. On Thursday, Warner Robins' police chief announced he'd be retiring in...
Magnolia Court Motel in Macon is demolished
MACON, Ga. — The Magnolia Court Motel was demolished Friday morning, after it was deemed a nuisance earlier in the year. Machines and demolition crews showed up early to the motel, located at 4739 Houston Road in Macon. The city made sure everyone who was living on the property...
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Marcus Rayshad Allen♦ , 29, Shoemaker...
'We can't do anything about it': 162 cremated remains unclaimed by deadline in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — Monday marks the deadline for people to claim their loved ones' ashes in Macon-Bibb. However, the county says still 162 boxes of ashes remain unclaimed by family members nearly two months after it called for families to claim them. Downstairs in the basement of the Bibb...
Deadly overnight crash on Pio Nono
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead after a crash on Pio Nono Avenue that left another person hospitalized late Sunday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Anthony Hill of Macon was pronounced dead on the scene after a Mercedes SUV and Nissan Versa crashed at the intersection of Pio Nono and Rocky Creek.
24-Year-Old Austin Ryan Hammock Died After A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon-Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Sardis Church road. According to the officials, a motorcyclist lost control, left the [..]
Monroe County deputies warn of TikTok challenge following auto theft arrest
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a TikTok challenge following the arrest of a 14-year-old for auto theft. Deputies were investigating two stolen vehicles in the Juliette area on Friday, September 16th and Saturday, September 17th. Deputies recovered both vehicles, and a...
'No one was listening to me': Warner Robins woman says noise complaint has fallen on deaf ears
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — They say communication is key, but a Warner Robins homeowner says talking out her noise complaint with a nearby bar has fallen on deaf ears. An opinion on whether her Warner Robins neighborhood is quiet depends on who and what time you ask. "It'll start...
