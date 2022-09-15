ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

13WMAZ

Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
wgxa.tv

Macon business owner struggles to stay open due to theft

Macon, Ga. (WGXA)- A Macon business owner is speaking out after her burglars repeatedly targeted her business. Brandie Hall said her pole dance studio has been hit six times-- two of the thefts happened the same night. Hall showed WGXA video of the burglar who ran away as a Bibb...
41nbc.com

PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
southgatv.com

Crisp enforces rules of the road

CORDELE, GA – Crisp County deputies say a joint road check with the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network last week on Georgia Highway 300 netted a couple of DUI and drug arrests beyond the usual traffic citations. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Chafin says the Friday...
wgxa.tv

'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
41nbc.com

Warner Robins city council keeps millage rate at 9.98 mills

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins city council votes to keep its millage rate at 9.980 mills, during Monday night’s meeting. Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and city council members heard from residents during the final of three public hearings, Monday. “People are says if my tax...
41nbc.com

‘Summer Breeze’ drug sweep nets multiple arrests in Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than two dozen people are facing drug charges under a law enforcement operation known as Summer Breeze Drug Sweep. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office sent out deputies Tuesday to arrest about 27 people for the sale of illegal drugs. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 15 individuals had been taken into custody. And the search continues for those who have outstanding arrest warrants for the sale of illegal drugs.
wgxa.tv

Deputies looking for Macon Storage Center burglary suspects

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple burglaries at a storage facility on Hawkinsville Rd. According to investigators, the incidents have happened at Macon Storage Center, located at 5410 Hawkinsville Rd. in south Bibb County. Deputies say the suspect, pictured above, could be driving in...
13WMAZ

Magnolia Court Motel in Macon is demolished

MACON, Ga. — The Magnolia Court Motel was demolished Friday morning, after it was deemed a nuisance earlier in the year. Machines and demolition crews showed up early to the motel, located at 4739 Houston Road in Macon. The city made sure everyone who was living on the property...
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Marcus Rayshad Allen♦ , 29, Shoemaker...
wgxa.tv

Deadly overnight crash on Pio Nono

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead after a crash on Pio Nono Avenue that left another person hospitalized late Sunday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Anthony Hill of Macon was pronounced dead on the scene after a Mercedes SUV and Nissan Versa crashed at the intersection of Pio Nono and Rocky Creek.
