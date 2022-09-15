ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

EMPORIA STATE: Dismissals of 33 faculty and staff come when ESU Foundation is seeking funds so students can experience ‘outstanding and supportive professors’

The full impact of dismissals at Emporia State University will be evident over the next few weeks, but the university has announced the number of affected employees. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says administrators notified 33 faculty and staff they will be dismissed as part of face-to-face meetings Thursday and Friday. ESU has not confirmed its total workforce, but the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas listed 745 for the university as part of the RDA’s most recent annual survey. A seven-percent cut as indicated by ESU President Ken Hush would have led to around 50 job cuts.
Emporia State gets green light on faculty, program realignment

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
ESU alumni and current Kansas Rep. voices concerns over staff layoffs

EMPORIA (KSNT) – After 32 faculty members of Emporia State University learned they lost their jobs, one alumni member and current Kansas Representative is voicing her concerns. Representative Stephanie Clayton attended ESU about 20 years ago, and says some of the long-term professors who were laid off this week helped shape her to be the […]
‘I am deeply concerned about the possibility of this being retaliatory,’ terminations at ESU

EMPORIA (KSNT) – One day after the Kansas Board of Regents approved Emporia State University’s plan to cut 7% of the workforce at the university, terminations began. Emporia State University President Ken Hush asked the Regents to grant him the authority to “suspend, dismiss, terminate any university employee.’ Hush met with the Kansas Board of […]
Goodyear to invest $125 million in Topeka tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement that is expected to result in an estimated economic impact locally of $480 million over 10 years. Previously referred to as “Project Boomerang,” Goodyear is projected to make a five-year investment...
Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Years of working in the sun on his farm near Holton in Jackson Co. caught up with Mark Bontrager. “I’m light-skinned, fair skinned and I have skin cancers,” he said. This past spring, a spot showed up on his left temple. The typical freeze...
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
‘No threats,’ TPD gets call about active shooter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large police presence surrounded Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka Thursday afternoon. A statement from Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications, with Topeka, said there were no threats to students, staff, or the school after Shawnee County Dispatch received a call of an active shooter at Hayden High School. The Topeka Police […]
Advocates work to expand mental health care for Kan. foster kids

TOPEKA — Beth Patton needs to get her adopted child mental health services, but the boy faces problems too serious for any professional in her county to handle. “I did have the police department at my house,” said Patton, who lives in Independence, Kansas. “He needs help. And he needs help before it gets to that point. And nobody wants to be proactive.”
BioRealty gives tour of new downtown office space

TOPEKA (KSNT) – BioRealty, who is developing the Animal Science, Technology, Research and Agriculture (ASTRA) Innovation Center, conducted a walking tour of their new space Thursday afternoon. “We are here at the corner of 7th and Kansas, in what was previously the old Wolfe’s building and adjoining buildings,” said Stephanie Moran, senior vice-president with the […]
What happened in the locker room: Parents come forward with details on alleged football hazing

Editor’s note: After Wednesday’s meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education where no information was revealed, parents came forward to The Emporia Gazette to share information about an alleged hazing incident involving some members of the high school football team. While this information has not been validated, we are sharing in the hopes of shedding more light on this incident.
Tulane upsets Kansas State 17-10

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Michael Pratt overcame two costly interceptions with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James with 4:27 left and Tulane upset Kansas State 17-10 on Saturday. K-State came into the game favored by two touchdowns. The Green Wave stopped the Wildcats on fourth-and-short twice in the...
K-State on rise with old-school defensive-minded philosophy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The hallmark of the early Bill Snyder teams at Kansas State was a dominating defense, one so ferocious that highlights of players engulfing a running back or ripping the helmet off a quarterback are still shown in the stadium today. Turns out that’s becoming the hallmark of the early teams under Chris Klieman, too. The Wildcats opened the season with one of the handful of shutouts across Division I, a 34-0 victory over South Dakota that was even more lopsided than the final score. And they followed up with a 42-12 blowout of former Big 12 rival Missouri in which the only touchdown allowed came on an untimed down to finish the game. The only team to allow fewer touchdowns is Georgia. Only four other teams are allowing fewer points per game.
Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
