EMPORIA STATE: Dismissals of 33 faculty and staff come when ESU Foundation is seeking funds so students can experience ‘outstanding and supportive professors’
The full impact of dismissals at Emporia State University will be evident over the next few weeks, but the university has announced the number of affected employees. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says administrators notified 33 faculty and staff they will be dismissed as part of face-to-face meetings Thursday and Friday. ESU has not confirmed its total workforce, but the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas listed 745 for the university as part of the RDA’s most recent annual survey. A seven-percent cut as indicated by ESU President Ken Hush would have led to around 50 job cuts.
Emporia State gets green light on faculty, program realignment
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
LJWORLD
Kansas Regents taking steps to ensure KU, other schools can’t change athletic conferences without prior approval
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it is appearing likely that it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents are in the process of creating a new policy that would require...
ESU alumni and current Kansas Rep. voices concerns over staff layoffs
EMPORIA (KSNT) – After 32 faculty members of Emporia State University learned they lost their jobs, one alumni member and current Kansas Representative is voicing her concerns. Representative Stephanie Clayton attended ESU about 20 years ago, and says some of the long-term professors who were laid off this week helped shape her to be the […]
Kansas Board of Regents approves WSU’s proposal for Cessna Stadium changes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The update to the capital improvement plan that was proposed by Wichita State University (WSU) was approved by the Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday. The proposal allows for a multi-phase project to make changes to Cessna Stadium. According to the Board of Regents agenda, the new stadium would seat approximately […]
‘It’s not too late to do the right thing,’ Emporia professor reacts to massive layoffs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day after Emporia State University is given the authority to fire any university employee, many educators tell us they’ve already been handed their walking papers. Staff tell 27 News they feel betrayed by what’s happening at ESU. “I spent 20 of the last 33 years of my life preparing to […]
esubulletin.com
“We must stop the ‘students, students, students’ mantra:” Students raise concerns over faculty dismissals
A representative from administration spoke to Emporia State’s student government during their meeting on Sept. 15 to answer questions about ESU’s Workforce Management framework, which resulted in Thursday’s dismissal of 33 faculty members. “In the end, this decision is final. We have no one else to go...
‘I am deeply concerned about the possibility of this being retaliatory,’ terminations at ESU
EMPORIA (KSNT) – One day after the Kansas Board of Regents approved Emporia State University’s plan to cut 7% of the workforce at the university, terminations began. Emporia State University President Ken Hush asked the Regents to grant him the authority to “suspend, dismiss, terminate any university employee.’ Hush met with the Kansas Board of […]
WIBW
Goodyear to invest $125 million in Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement that is expected to result in an estimated economic impact locally of $480 million over 10 years. Previously referred to as “Project Boomerang,” Goodyear is projected to make a five-year investment...
WIBW
Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Years of working in the sun on his farm near Holton in Jackson Co. caught up with Mark Bontrager. “I’m light-skinned, fair skinned and I have skin cancers,” he said. This past spring, a spot showed up on his left temple. The typical freeze...
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
‘No threats,’ TPD gets call about active shooter
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large police presence surrounded Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka Thursday afternoon. A statement from Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications, with Topeka, said there were no threats to students, staff, or the school after Shawnee County Dispatch received a call of an active shooter at Hayden High School. The Topeka Police […]
🎥: 'Wall-breaking' held for new Tracz Family Band Hall
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University Marching Band hosted a 'wall breaking' ceremony to mark the start of renovations of the northwest corner under Memorial Stadium, soon to be Tracz Family Band Hall. The facility will provide storage, practice space, and offices for the K-State Marching Band, all in one location.
Advocates work to expand mental health care for Kan. foster kids
TOPEKA — Beth Patton needs to get her adopted child mental health services, but the boy faces problems too serious for any professional in her county to handle. “I did have the police department at my house,” said Patton, who lives in Independence, Kansas. “He needs help. And he needs help before it gets to that point. And nobody wants to be proactive.”
BioRealty gives tour of new downtown office space
TOPEKA (KSNT) – BioRealty, who is developing the Animal Science, Technology, Research and Agriculture (ASTRA) Innovation Center, conducted a walking tour of their new space Thursday afternoon. “We are here at the corner of 7th and Kansas, in what was previously the old Wolfe’s building and adjoining buildings,” said Stephanie Moran, senior vice-president with the […]
Emporia gazette.com
What happened in the locker room: Parents come forward with details on alleged football hazing
Editor’s note: After Wednesday’s meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education where no information was revealed, parents came forward to The Emporia Gazette to share information about an alleged hazing incident involving some members of the high school football team. While this information has not been validated, we are sharing in the hopes of shedding more light on this incident.
Tulane upsets Kansas State 17-10
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Michael Pratt overcame two costly interceptions with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James with 4:27 left and Tulane upset Kansas State 17-10 on Saturday. K-State came into the game favored by two touchdowns. The Green Wave stopped the Wildcats on fourth-and-short twice in the...
K-State on rise with old-school defensive-minded philosophy
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The hallmark of the early Bill Snyder teams at Kansas State was a dominating defense, one so ferocious that highlights of players engulfing a running back or ripping the helmet off a quarterback are still shown in the stadium today. Turns out that’s becoming the hallmark of the early teams under Chris Klieman, too. The Wildcats opened the season with one of the handful of shutouts across Division I, a 34-0 victory over South Dakota that was even more lopsided than the final score. And they followed up with a 42-12 blowout of former Big 12 rival Missouri in which the only touchdown allowed came on an untimed down to finish the game. The only team to allow fewer touchdowns is Georgia. Only four other teams are allowing fewer points per game.
Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
Nebraska Football: Trio of transfers feeling fallout from Scott Frost firing
When it comes to Nebraska football and the fallout over the Scott Frost firing, there’s been quite a bit of coverage as to how people around the program are handling things. There have even been articles written about how Cornhusker recruits have doubled down on their commitments in their wake.
