ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

UM takes down Indiana State in first road trip this season

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana took down Indiana St. during their first road trip of this season, 49-14. The matchup was highlighted by quarterback Lucas Johnson finishing the day with a 60% completion rate, 232 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Griz close out week three of college football now outscoring...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana football gets commitment from Billings West's Jaxon Tucker

BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
Missoula, MT
Sports
State
South Dakota State
Missoula, MT
Football
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
Terre Haute, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Terre Haute, IN
College Sports
406mtsports.com

Frenchtown's Katie Lewis earns another medalist honor at Hamilton Invitational

The dream season continued for Frenchtown golf standout Katie Lewis Saturday in the Hamilton Invitational. Lewis took medalist honors in the girls division with a score of 2-over 74 at the Hamilton Golf Club. It came five days after she shot a 71 to win the Polson Invitational by seven strokes and nine days after she shot a 73 to win the Helena Invitational. She has won every high school tournament she has played in this year (nine).
FRENCHTOWN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Black Bear Sighted in Upper Miller Creek Neighborhood

This reporter and his wife were driving up St. Francis Drive and headed to the intersection of St. Thomas Drive in the Upper Miller Creek area at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday when we spotted a small black bear run across the road and into a large yard belonging to one of our neighbors.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Unhealthy Missoula Air Quality Includes Story by UM Soccer Coach

Missoula residents are getting used to seeing and hearing about the air quality alerts coming from the Missoula City-County Health Department, but do you really appreciate what the smoke particles you’re breathing are doing to your body?. On a recommendation from Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield, we...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griz
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Sunday Streets Missoula Coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood

Press release from Department of Public Works & Mobility. Sunday Streets Missoula is coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood on September 18 from noon to 3 p.m. and will have numerous activities and vendors setup along one mile of neighborhood streets. Missoula In Motion is encouraging everyone to leave...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed

As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State#Indiana State#American Football#College Football#Big Sky Defensive Player#Purdue#Espn
NBCMontana

Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Community Comes Together to Help Youth Homes

Youth Homes had their annual fundraiser last night this year's theme was "A Night In the Valley". There was an amazing spread put on by Bravo! catering. There was plenty of entertainment. There was live music, an amazing auctioneer and the emcee of the evening was former Lady Griz Head Basketball coach Robin Selvig who gave a moving tribute to our late Mayor John Engen.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Newstalk KGVO

Student Death Reported on University of Montana Campus

A University of Montana student died in Aber Hall early Tuesday morning, September 13. We reached out to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details and he provided this brief statement. “Overnight we suffered a tragic loss here at the University of Montana,” began Kuntz. “A student who...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy