NBCMontana
UM takes down Indiana State in first road trip this season
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana took down Indiana St. during their first road trip of this season, 49-14. The matchup was highlighted by quarterback Lucas Johnson finishing the day with a 60% completion rate, 232 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Griz close out week three of college football now outscoring...
KULR8
Montana football gets commitment from Billings West's Jaxon Tucker
BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.
montanakaimin.com
Politician and YouTube personality team up in Missoula ahead of the midterm election
Standing in front of roughly 300 people on Sept. 14 in the University Center Ballroom, internet star Hank Green hosted an event for the first congressional candidate he has ever endorsed: Monica Tranel. She’s running for Montana’s new western district, an added congressional seat in Montana after the 2020 census....
Hellgate and Valley Christian Score Above Averages in State Tests
After a recent interview with Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen discussing the recent state tests in English Language Arts and Math in which Montana students scored poorly, we reached out to Dr. Molly Blakely, the new Superintendent at Hellgate Elementary School for its scores on the standardized tests. Dr....
406mtsports.com
Frenchtown's Katie Lewis earns another medalist honor at Hamilton Invitational
The dream season continued for Frenchtown golf standout Katie Lewis Saturday in the Hamilton Invitational. Lewis took medalist honors in the girls division with a score of 2-over 74 at the Hamilton Golf Club. It came five days after she shot a 71 to win the Polson Invitational by seven strokes and nine days after she shot a 73 to win the Helena Invitational. She has won every high school tournament she has played in this year (nine).
Black Bear Sighted in Upper Miller Creek Neighborhood
This reporter and his wife were driving up St. Francis Drive and headed to the intersection of St. Thomas Drive in the Upper Miller Creek area at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday when we spotted a small black bear run across the road and into a large yard belonging to one of our neighbors.
Bear once again reported on University of Montana campus
A bear has been reported on the University of Montana campus in Missoula for the second time this week.
Unhealthy Missoula Air Quality Includes Story by UM Soccer Coach
Missoula residents are getting used to seeing and hearing about the air quality alerts coming from the Missoula City-County Health Department, but do you really appreciate what the smoke particles you’re breathing are doing to your body?. On a recommendation from Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield, we...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Fairfield Sun Times
Sunday Streets Missoula Coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood
Press release from Department of Public Works & Mobility. Sunday Streets Missoula is coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood on September 18 from noon to 3 p.m. and will have numerous activities and vendors setup along one mile of neighborhood streets. Missoula In Motion is encouraging everyone to leave...
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed
As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
Colorado investment firm completes acquisition of Missoula apartment complex
The acquisition of the Brooklyn West Apartments located on Mullan Road in Missoula includes 171 residential units.
NBCMontana
Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
The New Mayor of Missoula is City Councilor Jordan Hess
In a dramatic final vote that occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Monday night, Mike Nugent nobly stepped aside after several locked votes and Jordan Hess was elected by the Missoula City Council to be the City of Missoula’s mayor until the next election. The council wrapped up a process...
Missoula Fugitive Takes Own Life During Attempted Traffic Stop
On September 13, 2022, at around 11:15 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced they were searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who was armed and dangerous. He had a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and was actively attempting to elude law enforcement. It was also reported that Cork was in possession of a handgun.
Missoula Community Comes Together to Help Youth Homes
Youth Homes had their annual fundraiser last night this year's theme was "A Night In the Valley". There was an amazing spread put on by Bravo! catering. There was plenty of entertainment. There was live music, an amazing auctioneer and the emcee of the evening was former Lady Griz Head Basketball coach Robin Selvig who gave a moving tribute to our late Mayor John Engen.
Student Death Reported on University of Montana Campus
A University of Montana student died in Aber Hall early Tuesday morning, September 13. We reached out to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details and he provided this brief statement. “Overnight we suffered a tragic loss here at the University of Montana,” began Kuntz. “A student who...
Kids Are Asked to Stay Indoors Due to Unhealthy Air Quality
With air quality at the ‘Unhealthy’ stage in Missoula and ‘Very Unhealthy’ south of Missoula into Hamilton, the Missoula City-County Health Department is recommending that school children be kept inside. We spoke to Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield on Monday morning about the extremely bad air...
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
3 killed, 2 injured Tuesday in Missoula crash
Three people died and two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on crash in Missoula.
