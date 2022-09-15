ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Stat from Sunday’s loss to Steelers should have Bengals fans optimistic

The Cincinnati Bengals may not have started this season well coming off an AFC Championship campaign, but hope shouldn’t be lost yet. The Cincinnati Bengals faced a tough loss in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They lost 23-20 in overtime, with star quarterback Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions during the game, nearly as many as he had throughout his entire first NFL season. There were several reasons to lose hope, but one PFF stat should bring optimism toward the rest of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Derwin James body slams Travis Kelce with crazy tackle

Chargers safety Derwin James decided to add some pro wrestling moves to his repertoire this offseason and he showed them as he tackled Travis Kelce. If you saw it during the live broadcast, you were likely left with one of those, “Is that allowed?” At least that’s what I found myself screaming at the television along with, “No way you can do that.” Well apparently you can, because there wasn’t a single flag in sight when Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James decided to literally pick up and body slam Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation

It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Jets vs Browns: Dawg Pound Opening Game

Week one was not flashy, Jacoby Brissett looked slow and out of sorts, but the Browns were able to grind out a win with Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb! It does not have to be pretty, but a win is a win! The Jets are coming off a 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens where Joe Flacco took over for Jets injured star quarterback Zach Wilson. After last week neither team looked dominant so this could be a real snooze of a game unless the Browns defense wakes up the old sleeping giant of Joe Flacco. Joe Flacco is known to be a Browns killer!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincy Jungle

An interesting breakdown by Kurt Warner

Here's a link to Kurt Warner's breakdown of Joe Burrow last Sunday. Seems like a fair view of things. Does seems like we left some plays out there. Not only do the Steeler have a great defense, they also know our players and their tendencies quite well. Who Dey!!. (Though...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Cowboys

The first road game for the Cincinnati Bengals also features their first NFC opponent in the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott’s injury and subsequent absence might headline the matchup, but the Cowboys still roster high-end talent who can greatly impact Sunday’s game. These are the top matchups we’re most...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Cincy Jungle

Homage debuts NFL Blitz Pack featuring Joe Burrow

With the new NFL season now in full swing, our friends at Homage continue to unveil new attire that should excite any NFL fan. Most recently, Homage debuted its NFL Blitz Pack and Retro Blitz Pack, a callback to the days of NFL Blitz being one of the most popular video games around.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State OL injured on Thursday Night Football

Former Ohio State Buckeye and Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley suffered a significant knee injury in the first half and didn’t return for the second half. Will Clapp came in to replace Linsley for the rest of the game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news. Linsley was listed...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincy Jungle

Elizabeth Blackburn named to NFL international committee

The impact Elizabeth Blackburn has had on the Cincinnati Bengals cannot be understated. Blackburn’s handprints are all over the rebirth we’ve seen from the team. The improved gameday experience at Paycor Stadium, the new uniforms and the seemingly rapid modernization of the franchise can all be traced back to her and her growing role within the front office.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL fans divided on Kirk Herbstreit not sliding

When the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kicked off the 2022 NFL season, something was missing. While Cris Collinsworth was in NBC’s booth, the slide onto camera that he’d done with long-time partner Al Michaels was absent. Michaels is now with Kirk Herbstreit for the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football broadcast. So, in his regular-season debut with Michaels, would Herbstreit bring back the slide?
NFL

