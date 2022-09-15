“Thou Shalt Not: A Site-Specific Play About the Hall-Mills Double Homicide,” running through Oct. 8 at the Church of St. John the Evangelist in New Brunswick, brings a twisted bit of New Jersey history to light in a unique and riveting fashion. The audience stands amid a group of talented actors as they re-enact the events and aftermath of the Hall-Mills murders, a bizarre and still unsolved double-homicide that made the sleepy college town of New Brunswick a national obsession exactly 100 ago.

