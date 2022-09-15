ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

CNN

Opinion: Putin is fooling no one -- certainly not Xi

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
International Business Times

Xi And Putin To Meet In Silk Road City To Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since the start of...
Newsweek

U.S. Targets Putin's 'Desperate' Use of Iran's Drones

The United States has sanctioned multiple Iranian drone producers for aiding the Russian military, warning other nations not to support or develop any equipment that benefits Ukraine's "desperate" enemy. On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against three Iranian companies and one individual involved in the development and production...
The Independent

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at a time when Putin is isolated abroad following his invasion of Ukraine. Beijing's relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory.The event in the ancient sultanate of Samarkand is part of Xi's first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years...
Daily Mail

White House pledges new military aid package for Ukraine 'very, very soon' that will put the total over $14B - as John Kirby says China hasn't done 'anything overt' to aid Russia's war effort and Putin meets Xi to laud Beijing's 'balanced position'

The White House is preparing to announce yet another military aid package for Ukraine as its military continues to make territorial gains in its effort to seize back territory from Russia in its northeast and south. The package, the 21st tranche of security assistance, will come 'very, very soon,' White...
960 The Ref

Biden chooses veteran diplomat for new US envoy to Russia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration has picked a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs as its nominee to be the next ambassador to Russia. Administration officials familiar with the matter say the nomination of Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to...
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Sanctions Russian Accused of Planning Mass Deportations

One of the individuals targeted with sanctions is Maria Lvova-Belova, who has “led Russia’s efforts to deport tens of thousands of Ukrainian children,” according to the State Department. The State Department is taking decisive steps to restrict and sanction Russian industries, exports, and officials responsible for human...
The Associated Press

Near the Russian border, bodies still lie on the battlefield

KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — There are still bodies on the battlefield, lying where they fell on farm fields or inside burned-out tanks as Ukrainian troops swept through Russian-occupied territory in a major counteroffensive this month. In this northeastern corner of Ukraine, the Russian army was pushed all the way back across the border into Russia after holding the area for months. But artillery shells still whistle through the air, fired from inside Russia and landing with resonating thumps and billows of black smoke on Ukrainian territory. Despite the shelling, a small group of soldiers winds its way along a rutted mud track to where a dead Ukrainian combatant lies, spotted by a drone used to search for bodies and shallow graves. “It’s a risk. We are always risking our lives and at any moment there might be some shell flying in from the territory of Russia,” said Vitalii, a commander in the National Guard whose men are searching for bodies of servicemen from both sides and of civilians. He asked to be identified by his first name only for security reasons.
CNBC

Iran-China ties could strengthen if sanctions lift, analyst says

It comes as the Islamic Republic prepares to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security group made up of Russia, China, India, Pakistan and four Central Asian countries. Iran currently holds observer status in the SCO, but is due to become a full-fledged member at the upcoming summit in the...
