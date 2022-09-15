Read full article on original website
Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan fuel oil is being disguised at a trading hub in the UAE, report says
Fuel oil from Iran, Russia and Venezuela is being disguised in the UAE, the Wall Street Journal said. The supplies are being stored in the trading hub of Fujairah, oil traders told the Journal. Fuel oil being offered matched Russian characteristics but was labeled differently. Fuel oil shipments originating from...
Opinion: Putin is fooling no one -- certainly not Xi
Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
China will work with Russia to 'instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world', Xi tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to “instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world”, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan.
Trump Repeats Praise of 'Smart' Putin, Touts Xi's 'Iron Fist' Rule of China
"I got to know a lot of the foreign leaders and unlike our leader, they're at the top of their game," the former president said on Saturday during a rally.
Britain: Russia 'almost certainly' buying more weapons from Iran, North Korea
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Russian forces are increasingly sourcing weaponry from sanctioned Iran and North Korea as its own stockpiles dwindle amid its ongoing war with Ukraine, British intelligence said Wednesday. The daily intelligence update from Britain's ministry of defense said Russia was "almost certainly increasingly" arming itself with weapons...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Iran to join Russia, China-led group in bid to dodge Western sanctions: report
Iran will look to join an Asian security group headed up by Russia and China in a move that further solidifies ties between the countries and aims to limit Western influence in the region. "By signing the document for full membership of the [Shanghai Cooperation Organization], now Iran has entered...
China's Xi skips dinner with Putin, allies as COVID precaution -source
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner attended by 11 heads of states at a regional security summit in line with his delegation's COVID-19 policy, a source in the Uzbek government told Reuters on Friday.
International Business Times
Xi And Putin To Meet In Silk Road City To Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since the start of...
No Italian parties in U.S.' Russian financing report, Draghi says
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - No Italian political parties were named in a report drawn up by U.S. intelligence that highlighted Russian efforts to influence politics in more than two dozen countries, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.
Russia and the U.S. are entering ‘dangerous and uncharted’ nuclear territory
When President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met face to face last year, they proudly touted how, “even in periods of tension,” Washington and Moscow could cooperate on nuclear issues. A year and a war later, even such existential-level cooperation appears shaky. Most urgently, ongoing fighting...
U.S. warns that Russia will step up covert political influence to undermine sanctions
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States expects that Russia will increasingly turn to covert political financing in the coming months to undermine international sanctions over the war in Ukraine and maintain Moscow's influence abroad, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday, citing declassified U.S. intelligence.
U.S. Targets Putin's 'Desperate' Use of Iran's Drones
The United States has sanctioned multiple Iranian drone producers for aiding the Russian military, warning other nations not to support or develop any equipment that benefits Ukraine's "desperate" enemy. On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against three Iranian companies and one individual involved in the development and production...
China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at a time when Putin is isolated abroad following his invasion of Ukraine. Beijing's relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory.The event in the ancient sultanate of Samarkand is part of Xi's first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years...
Biden selects career diplomat as new Russian ambassador: Reports
President Joe Biden is preparing to nominate Lynne Tracy, a career diplomat with years of experience in Russia and the region, as the next U.S. ambassador to Russia, according to reports.
White House pledges new military aid package for Ukraine 'very, very soon' that will put the total over $14B - as John Kirby says China hasn't done 'anything overt' to aid Russia's war effort and Putin meets Xi to laud Beijing's 'balanced position'
The White House is preparing to announce yet another military aid package for Ukraine as its military continues to make territorial gains in its effort to seize back territory from Russia in its northeast and south. The package, the 21st tranche of security assistance, will come 'very, very soon,' White...
Biden chooses veteran diplomat for new US envoy to Russia
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration has picked a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs as its nominee to be the next ambassador to Russia. Administration officials familiar with the matter say the nomination of Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to...
nationalinterest.org
U.S. Sanctions Russian Accused of Planning Mass Deportations
One of the individuals targeted with sanctions is Maria Lvova-Belova, who has “led Russia’s efforts to deport tens of thousands of Ukrainian children,” according to the State Department. The State Department is taking decisive steps to restrict and sanction Russian industries, exports, and officials responsible for human...
Near the Russian border, bodies still lie on the battlefield
KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — There are still bodies on the battlefield, lying where they fell on farm fields or inside burned-out tanks as Ukrainian troops swept through Russian-occupied territory in a major counteroffensive this month. In this northeastern corner of Ukraine, the Russian army was pushed all the way back across the border into Russia after holding the area for months. But artillery shells still whistle through the air, fired from inside Russia and landing with resonating thumps and billows of black smoke on Ukrainian territory. Despite the shelling, a small group of soldiers winds its way along a rutted mud track to where a dead Ukrainian combatant lies, spotted by a drone used to search for bodies and shallow graves. “It’s a risk. We are always risking our lives and at any moment there might be some shell flying in from the territory of Russia,” said Vitalii, a commander in the National Guard whose men are searching for bodies of servicemen from both sides and of civilians. He asked to be identified by his first name only for security reasons.
CNBC
Iran-China ties could strengthen if sanctions lift, analyst says
It comes as the Islamic Republic prepares to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security group made up of Russia, China, India, Pakistan and four Central Asian countries. Iran currently holds observer status in the SCO, but is due to become a full-fledged member at the upcoming summit in the...
