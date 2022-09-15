ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikToker Says They Were Denied Service by Restaurant Because a "Non-tipper" Was in Her Group

There are many parts of the world where leaving a gratuity for service is either considered the norm, or at the very least, is greatly appreciated. And then you have countries where it's considered downright rude to tip, like Japan and South Korea. And although tipping in the US has been around for a very long time, and was first "codified as part of The New Deal" in 1938, it still comes under heavy criticism, especially at cafes and other fast-casual restaurants where sit-down waiting service isn't the norm.
pymnts

Chili’s: To Keep Diners Spending, Don’t Scrimp on CX

As food prices rise, consumers are proving still willing to spend their money on meaningful dining experiences, but restaurants are finding that they have work harder to make the occasion worth their while. As George Felix, chief marketing officer at casual dining giant Chili’s Grill & Bar, which has more...
The US Sun

I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill

A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Are high grocery prices helping restaurants? Maybe

Fine dining may not be immune to inflation pressures after all. In New York, one restaurant promotes ‘bargain’ pricing with a $99 porterhouse for two. Will we see more value positioning in high-end restaurants?. Here’s a look at all the changes Starbucks has made since Howard Schultz came...
pymnts

Starbucks Partners with DoorDash; SkipTheDishes Lays Off 350 Employees

After years of being conspicuously absent from the DoorDash marketplace, Starbucks is finally appearing on the platform. The coffeehouse chain, the world’s largest restaurant company by revenue, revealed Tuesday (Sept. 13) that it has partnered with the United States’ leading aggregator as part of a series of changes comprising the company’s Reinvention plan. The partnership will roll out nationally next year.
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
pymnts

Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One

Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
pymnts

Big Lots Partners With DoorDash to Meet Consumer Demand for Delivery

On-demand delivery of bargain-priced merchandise will be available to consumers under a new partnership between Big Lots and DoorDash. With the new agreement, consumers can choose from 36,000 Big Lots items on the DoorDash app and website — an assortment ranging from home goods to cleaning supplies — and have them delivered from one of the home discount retailer’s 1,400 stores, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.
pymnts

Walmart Upgrades Virtual Try-on Experience as Retail Fitting Tech Scales

For the second time in a year Walmart has upgraded its virtual try-on technology via its new “Be Your Own Model” feature that literally puts shoppers in the picture. In announcing the latest upgrade, Walmart said its industry leading technology will bring the in-store fitting room experience to online shoppers.
Daily Mail

The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up

Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem

Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
