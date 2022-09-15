Read full article on original website
Customers going to restaurants 'like crazy' as they face expensive prices at grocery stores: FAT Brands CEO
Andrew Wiederhorn, president and CEO of FAT Brands, said on Monday that customers have been frequenting his restaurants "like crazy" as expensive food at grocery stores has been pushing them to dine out more. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" with FAT Brands vice chairman Ed Rensi, Wiederhorn noted that sales...
Chipotle Customer Hops Counter to Work Register After Food Takes Too Long
"The one in my town needs the help," commented another Chipotle customer. "Last week they done ALL walked out mid-rush."
TikToker Says They Were Denied Service by Restaurant Because a "Non-tipper" Was in Her Group
There are many parts of the world where leaving a gratuity for service is either considered the norm, or at the very least, is greatly appreciated. And then you have countries where it's considered downright rude to tip, like Japan and South Korea. And although tipping in the US has been around for a very long time, and was first "codified as part of The New Deal" in 1938, it still comes under heavy criticism, especially at cafes and other fast-casual restaurants where sit-down waiting service isn't the norm.
Chipotle Customer Starts Working the Register to Help Out Busy Restaurant in Viral TikTok
TikToker @brown_eyed_girl95, who goes by Nikki on the platform, went viral after posting footage of her friend hopping behind the register of a busy Chipotle restaurant in an attempt to get their food more quickly and help out overwhelmed employees in the process. Article continues below advertisement. The food service...
Chili’s: To Keep Diners Spending, Don’t Scrimp on CX
As food prices rise, consumers are proving still willing to spend their money on meaningful dining experiences, but restaurants are finding that they have work harder to make the occasion worth their while. As George Felix, chief marketing officer at casual dining giant Chili’s Grill & Bar, which has more...
Subway Customer Forced to Leave After Embarrassing Interaction With Worker
Thousands of commenters applauded the Subway worker for how she dealt with the "rude" customer.
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
I’m rich but I’ve turned to Walmart for my grocery shopping and I’m eating out at Applebees
RICH Americans have been turning to budget-friendly establishments such as Walmart and Applebees as inflation impacts US households. Walmart saw its sales grow more than 8 percent during the last quarter, and earnings were helped by more high-income shoppers, according to a new report. About 75 percent of the retail...
Where to get free (or really cheap) burgers for National Cheeseburger Day
When is National Cheeseburger Day 2022? What day is National Cheeseburger Day? What are the best National Cheeseburger Day 2022 deals? Where can you get deals for National Cheeseburger Day 2022? Is McDonald’s doing anything for National Cheeseburger Day 2022?
I ate at Jack in the Box for the first time to see why sales are rising and its crispy fried chicken and tiny tacos won me over
Jack in the Box's spicy chicken strips were a highlight of my trip, and beat out big players KFC and Chick-fil-A's versions, in my opinion.
Are high grocery prices helping restaurants? Maybe
Fine dining may not be immune to inflation pressures after all. In New York, one restaurant promotes ‘bargain’ pricing with a $99 porterhouse for two. Will we see more value positioning in high-end restaurants?. Here’s a look at all the changes Starbucks has made since Howard Schultz came...
'It Was Such a Good Thing for My Anxiety at the Grocery Store': Wegmans Ends This Popular Service Because of Shoplifting
This is why we can't have nice things.
Going To A Starbucks Is Hard. Luckily, DoorDash Is Going Nationwide With Coffee Delivery
During its investor day on Tuesday, Starbucks Corp SBUX provided a roadmap for where the company is going. Interestingly enough, one new initiative aims to meet you at home when you aren't going anywhere. What Happened: As part of a new partnership with DoorDash Inc DASH, Starbucks will begin testing...
Starbucks Partners with DoorDash; SkipTheDishes Lays Off 350 Employees
After years of being conspicuously absent from the DoorDash marketplace, Starbucks is finally appearing on the platform. The coffeehouse chain, the world’s largest restaurant company by revenue, revealed Tuesday (Sept. 13) that it has partnered with the United States’ leading aggregator as part of a series of changes comprising the company’s Reinvention plan. The partnership will roll out nationally next year.
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
Big Lots Partners With DoorDash to Meet Consumer Demand for Delivery
On-demand delivery of bargain-priced merchandise will be available to consumers under a new partnership between Big Lots and DoorDash. With the new agreement, consumers can choose from 36,000 Big Lots items on the DoorDash app and website — an assortment ranging from home goods to cleaning supplies — and have them delivered from one of the home discount retailer’s 1,400 stores, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.
Walmart Upgrades Virtual Try-on Experience as Retail Fitting Tech Scales
For the second time in a year Walmart has upgraded its virtual try-on technology via its new “Be Your Own Model” feature that literally puts shoppers in the picture. In announcing the latest upgrade, Walmart said its industry leading technology will bring the in-store fitting room experience to online shoppers.
The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up
Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem
Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
