wabi.tv
Man in serious condition after being shot in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to WMTW. Officials say they were called to the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m. According to police, when they arrived they found a man...
WMTW
Man shot, hospitalized following altercation in Lewiston, police say
LEWISTON, Maine — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to WMTW. Officials say they were called to the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m. According to police, when they arrived they found a man...
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway
A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
wabi.tv
Teen critically injured after accident on Route 2
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while riding his bike Friday morning in Rumford. The incident occurred on Route 2. Police say the 14-year-old bicyclist from Rumford has serious injuries and was flown to a hospital. At last report, the...
WMTW
Police: 14-year-old on bike hit by truck in Rumford
A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike. Officials say they were called to Lincoln Avenue around 7:50 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they provided aid to the boy, who received serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital.
Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night
YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
WMTW
2-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup truck outside Naples home
NAPLES, Maine — A 2-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck driven by his father in a driveway outside of a home. According to Maine State Police, responders received a 911 call from a home on Lambs Mills shortly after 1 p.m. Shortly after, the...
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
One injured in Thursday shooting at Lewiston housing complex
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of a male shot in the parking lot at 64 Oxford St., better known as Place St. Marie Housing Development, around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot...
Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries Following Monday Afternoon Shooting in Central Maine
At this time it is being reported that 'at least' one person is in custody following an apparent shooting that took place at around noontime on Monday in Central Maine. The Sun Journal is reporting that the shooting took place near a residence on Washington Street in Auburn on Monday.
WMTW
Police: Person killed after pickup, motorcycle collide in Gorham
GORHAM, Maine — A man is dead after a motorcycle and a truck hauling a trailer collided in Gorham Thursday. Officials say a crash was reported around 8 a.m. at an intersection on County Road. Authorities say a pickup truck was hauling a commercial trailer heading west on County...
wgan.com
Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Gorham
A crash in Gorham on Thursday morning claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Gorham police say a 47-year-old man from Limerick died at the scene of the crash. It happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 22 and Hodgdon Road. Police said a pickup truck was heading westbound...
Auburn Police Arrest 2 in Connection with a Drug-Related Shooting
Auburn Police say two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that resulted in one person suffering gunshot wounds. It was just after 12:30 Monday afternoon when Auburn Police answered a report of a shooting in the area of 752 Washington Street North. They had received multiple calls from residents who reported hearing gunshots and some who said they saw a male running from the scene who was bleeding. Still another call to the police department was from a man who told them he had been shot in the chest and arm. A quick search of the area resulted in officers locating three men who they say were allegedly involved in the incident, as well as a fourth man who allegedly fired the shots.
wgan.com
More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting
Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
One person seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Maine — A man shot Monday morning on Washington Street N in Auburn suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said. Information about the incident was sparse Monday afternoon, and police said no additional details would be released Monday evening. Police said the man was shot by...
newscentermaine.com
Police investigate student video allegedly threatening school staff in Augusta
Police received a report Tuesday about a video of a student reportedly threatening school staff. The student is cooperating with the investigation, police say.
NECN
Maine Elementary School Student Finds Handgun in Backpack
Police and school officials in Lewiston, Maine say they are actively investigating how a handgun ended up in an elementary school classroom on Thursday. According to Lewiston Public Schools superintendent Jake Langlais, the gun had rounds in it but they were not in a part of the weapon from which they could easily be fired or allow the weapon to go off accidentally.
Deputies: Six arrested after robbery, assault in China, Maine
CHINA, Maine — Six people were arrested after a robbery in China, Maine on Wednesday morning, deputies say. A news release from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office stated the robbery took place at 123 Alder Park Rd. Deputies identified six suspects who were accused of entering a home, assaulting...
Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children
According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
WMTW
Gun found in Maine student's backpack
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston school officials say an elementary student inadvertently brought a handgun to school on Thursday. Superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to parents that as students were getting ready for dismissal at Connors Elementary, a student told a teacher his mother left her wallet in his backpack.
