Family Relationships

Food Network Is Full of Beautiful Families! Meet the Kids of Ree Drummond, Molly Yeh and More Chefs

By Samantha Agate
 4 days ago
Some of the biggest Food Network stars have the best sous chefs in the world — their kids! Ree Drummond, Molly Yeh and other popular cooking experts on the channel are doting parents. Their children are already picking up on some of their cooking techniques and expressing an interest in becoming culinary superstars.

Ree’s kids are her biggest cheerleaders along with her husband, Ladd Drummond. The pair are proud parents of kids Alex, Paige, Bryce and Todd. In November 2020, the Pioneer Woman host announced that their family expanded once more with their foster son, Jamar.

“I’m now writing about Jamar because after a year-and-a-half of living in our house, he is an inextricable part of our wacky family,” she gushed in a blog post on her website at the time.

In February 2021, the Oklahoma native shared that Jamar signed on to play football at the University of Central Oklahoma. Ree posted a sweet photo with the student-athlete and an adorable caption on Instagram.

“I’m so proud of him and so grateful for his friends, coaches and community for supporting him in countless ways,” she wrote. “And I’m grateful for Jamar himself —his hard work, his commitment and his presence in our family.”

Ree isn’t the only chef who loves sharing photos of her family on social media. Bobby Flay has such a close bond with his daughter, Sophie. In fact, the pair even set out on their very own culinary adventure in the series Bobby & Sophie on the Coast. The show premiered in August 2022 and followed the father-daughter pair as they went on a food tour across California. They shared so many laughs, fun memories and delicious dishes together!

Bobby’s only child is also very close to his girlfriend, Christina Pérez. The couple went public with their relationship at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in California in November 2021.

“Christina’s so sweet and she’s also a fellow journalist, so it’s really cool to be able to learn from her too,” Sophie told People in August 2022. “Her and my dad have such a sweet relationship. It’s been really so lovely having her around.”

Sophie also shared that hitting the road with her dad actually “doesn’t feel like work.” To the journalist, “it just feels like fun.”

Keep scrolling to meet the kids of your favorite Food Network stars.

