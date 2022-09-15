ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins injury report: Two new defensive starters limited on Wednesday

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held their second practice of the week in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon battle with the Baltimore Ravens.

Three new players were added to the list as limited participants – cornerback Xavien Howard (veteran rest), safety Brandon Jones (hip) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (back).

They joined tight end Tanner Conner (knee), safety Eric Rowe (pectoral), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe) as partial participants. Wilson, Ahmed and Armstead were upgraded from their Wednesday status.

Tight end Cethan Carter (concussion) and offensive tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) didn’t participate.

Offensive tackle Greg Little (ankle) participated fully, and linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) was removed from the list completely.

