Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
La Crescent 5k returns for 25th year with a new name
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — It’s an Applefest miracle. Last year was the final La Crescent ‘Scenic Run to the Edge’ 5K. That race was held for 25 years and this year, it’s returning with a new name. Over 250 people ran in the ‘La...
news8000.com
Democrat Mandela Barnes hosts meet and greet in Black River Falls
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Mandela Barnes is continuing his campaign for U.S. Senate in Black River Falls. The current Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin met with supporters to discuss issues within their community. The meet and greet comes shortly after the Marquette Law School Poll revealed Barnes is...
news8000.com
Dianne L. McKibbin
Dianne Lynn (Davidson) McKibbin, 74, of rural Esofea, passed away on Sun., Sept. 11, 2022, at Vernon Manor. Dianne was born on Mar. 10, 1948, in Viroqua, to Delbert and Arlene (Skaaland) Davidson. Dianne graduated from Westby High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. She married...
news8000.com
Central falls to Baraboo at home, 15-7
Boston Brindley made one of the best catches of the year in the first half on Friday night against Baraboo, but the Riverhawks were held scoreless in the second half as they fell 15-7. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news8000.com
Onalaska volleyball sweeps Tomah at home
The Onalaska volleyball team swept Tomah High School at home on Thursday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Independence-Gilmanton squeak by Eleva-Strum 19-12
Independence-Gilmanton got a close win over Dairyland opponent, Eleva-Strum 19-12. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Gundersen Health is short more than 10% of its nursing staff
(WKBT) LA CROSSE — Gundersen Health System is facing an estimated shortage of 10 to 14 percent of its nursing workforce, according to officials. Chet Doering is a registered nurse and also the director of recruitment and talent strategy at Gundersen. On Friday, he said Gundersen has a smaller vacancy rate than many other health systems.
news8000.com
G-E-T dominates Viroqua in 52-7 victory
The G-E-T football team dominated Viroqua on Friday night as the Redhawks improved to 2-3 on the season with a 52-7 win. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news8000.com
Holmen wins big on homecoming, 34-7 over Tomah
Holmen hosted Tomah for some MVC Football action. Holmen ran away with it 34-7. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
West Salem rolls past Altoona in 55-12 victory
The West Salem football team improved to 4-1 on the season as the Panthers rolled to a 55-12 win over Altoona on Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Blair-Taylor storms past Whitehall with 43-20 win
Blair-Taylor improved its conference record to 3-0 on the season as the Wildcats took down Whitehall on Friday night, 43-20. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Luther football win big over Seneca/Wauzeka-Steuben 39-0
The Luther Knights hosted Seneca/Wauzeka-Stuben in a non-confernence football game. Tanner Bass scored 3 touchdowns in the first half and the Luther Knights got the win 39-0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Take the umbrella with you if you have plans. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: We had a mixture of sun & clouds today. Highs by the noon hour were already near 80° in La Crosse. Rain & Thunderstorm chances will increase across the area. Not everyone will see it as it will be scattered in nature, but take the raingear with you just in case you get under a brief downpour or two.
news8000.com
Few Showers for Some Tonight, Otherwise Mild! -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 67F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 82F…. A few showers will impact northwest parts of our viewing area this evening, but many areas (including La Crosse) will likely remain dry. This is good news for prep football games in most areas. Slight chance of more showers...
news8000.com
Onalaska pulls away late in 42-18 win over Logan
The Onalaska football team improved to 5-0 on the year as the Hilltoppers spoiled Logan’s Homecoming with a 42-18 win on Friday night. Onalaska will square off with 5-0 Reedsburg next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
news8000.com
Chance of Scattered T-Showers Today & Tonight… But Some Dry Time Too -Bill Graul
Saturday’s Forecast High: 82F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 66F…. Yes, we’ll have some rain chances today and tonight… but it won’t be anything like the washout we had last Saturday. In fact, there should be plenty of dry hours with most forecast models hinting at the chance for a few scattered showers and isolated storms today. Some models then advertise a chance of more storms tonight, but the better chances may be shifting south. Just have that rain gear handy for outdoor plans… just in case. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for most.
news8000.com
Partly Cloudy Tonight & Mild for Mid-September -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 64F / Friday’s Forecast High: 83F…. Being Thursday, the latest drought monitor was released today. Far northwest parts of our viewing area still seeing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, especially in parts of Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo counties. Dry tonight with mild temps for...
Comments / 0