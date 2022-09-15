Saturday’s Forecast High: 82F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 66F…. Yes, we’ll have some rain chances today and tonight… but it won’t be anything like the washout we had last Saturday. In fact, there should be plenty of dry hours with most forecast models hinting at the chance for a few scattered showers and isolated storms today. Some models then advertise a chance of more storms tonight, but the better chances may be shifting south. Just have that rain gear handy for outdoor plans… just in case. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for most.

LA CRESCENT, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO