Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A woman in Colorado lost her dog three months ago when it ran away after a car crash. The golden retriever, named Farrah, was her late husband's comfort dog as he battled stage 4 cancer. The woman searched and searched with no luck, and then a local police dispatcher came up with an idea - look for the dog by sending up a drone with infrared camera. They found Farrah within minutes of deploying the drone. She's now back home recovering with her family. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO