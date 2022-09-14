ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Associated Press

‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ outages anger fans for 2nd straight week

DirecTV’s “NFL Sunday Ticket” package malfunctioned for the second straight week, causing fans trying to watch through the app or online to miss entire games. DirecTV said via social media that customers trying to stream the 1 p.m. EDT games were unable to through the app. Shortly after 4 p.m. EDT, they said that the server problems were fixed and that streaming could resume.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle present impossible problems for Ravens in huge comeback

When the Miami Dolphins selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick in the 2021 draft, and then traded a huge amount of draft capital for ex-Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the 2022 offseason, the idea was clear. Miami, and head coach Mike McDaniel, wanted to present impossible math problems for enemy defenses with the combined speed of Waddle and Hill. Factor in that both speed receivers are not one-trick show ponies, and if this all worked out, it would benefit third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa more than anybody, in a season where Tagovailoa has as much of a prove-it season as any player in the NFL.
CBS Sports

How to watch Minnesota vs. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Colorado Buffaloes fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are staying on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Buffaloes will be seeking to avenge the 30 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 18 of last year.
247Sports

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel breaks career-best TD run with long score at Nebraska

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel reset his personal-best touchdown run Saturday at Nebraska, where he ripped off a 61-yard score to tie the Sooners and Huskers at 7-7. Initially, things could not have started much worse for Oklahoma in its road test with Nebraska. After OU failed to get points on the opening drive, it allowed the Huskers to go on a six-play, 77-yard scoring drive to take an early 7-0 lead.
College Football News

Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview

Air Force vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Friday, September 16. Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY. Record: Air Force (2-0), Wyoming (2-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert...
FOX Sports

Kurt Warner's son set to start at quarterback for Temple

Kurt Warner is regarded as one of the greatest Cinderella stories in NFL history. The former Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP played college football at Northern Iowa before earning a spot in the NFL and eventually becoming one of the most accomplished signal-callers in league history. Warner's son,...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses.

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

