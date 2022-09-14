Read full article on original website
Jets and Dolphins grab stunning comebacks on thrilling day in NFL
Joe Flacco’s 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied the New York Jets to a 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns, who blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes. On 3rd-and-10 Flacco, who had four TD passes, found a streaking Wilson over...
‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ outages anger fans for 2nd straight week
DirecTV’s “NFL Sunday Ticket” package malfunctioned for the second straight week, causing fans trying to watch through the app or online to miss entire games. DirecTV said via social media that customers trying to stream the 1 p.m. EDT games were unable to through the app. Shortly after 4 p.m. EDT, they said that the server problems were fixed and that streaming could resume.
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle present impossible problems for Ravens in huge comeback
When the Miami Dolphins selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick in the 2021 draft, and then traded a huge amount of draft capital for ex-Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the 2022 offseason, the idea was clear. Miami, and head coach Mike McDaniel, wanted to present impossible math problems for enemy defenses with the combined speed of Waddle and Hill. Factor in that both speed receivers are not one-trick show ponies, and if this all worked out, it would benefit third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa more than anybody, in a season where Tagovailoa has as much of a prove-it season as any player in the NFL.
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rally from 21 down to beat Ravens 42-38
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter, and the Miami Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday. Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with...
Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander after blowout loss to Oklahoma
On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell to 1-3 on the season after a 49-14 blowout loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. A week after firing head coach Scott Frost, Nebraska decided to make another change. On Sunday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander had been relieved...
How to watch Minnesota vs. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Colorado Buffaloes fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are staying on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Buffaloes will be seeking to avenge the 30 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 18 of last year.
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel breaks career-best TD run with long score at Nebraska
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel reset his personal-best touchdown run Saturday at Nebraska, where he ripped off a 61-yard score to tie the Sooners and Huskers at 7-7. Initially, things could not have started much worse for Oklahoma in its road test with Nebraska. After OU failed to get points on the opening drive, it allowed the Huskers to go on a six-play, 77-yard scoring drive to take an early 7-0 lead.
Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview
Air Force vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Friday, September 16. Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY. Record: Air Force (2-0), Wyoming (2-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert...
Kurt Warner's son set to start at quarterback for Temple
Kurt Warner is regarded as one of the greatest Cinderella stories in NFL history. The former Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP played college football at Northern Iowa before earning a spot in the NFL and eventually becoming one of the most accomplished signal-callers in league history. Warner's son,...
