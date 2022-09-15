Ex-Employee Accused Of Robbing Ex-Boss At Gunpoint At Restaurant In Hudson

Benny Dean Jr., age 44, is accused of robbing his former boss at gunpoint. Photo Credit: Hudson Police Department

An ex-employee at a restaurant in the region is behind bars, accused of robbing his former boss at gunpoint.

Police in Columbia County were called at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports of an armed robbery at a restaurant in Hudson, located on Warren Street.

The manager told 911 dispatchers that a former employee, Benny Dean Jr., age 44, had entered the kitchen area from an alley and told her that he had a gun.

He then demanded that she give him all the money from the business safe, Hudson police said.

The woman complied and Dean fled with a small amount of cash, according to police.

After securing an arrest warrant, officers from the Hudson Police Department traveled to Buffalo, where Dean was arrested Monday, Sept. 12, on suspicion of first-degree felony robbery with a dangerous instrument.

He was brought back to Columbia County and arraigned at the City of Hudson Court, where a judge ordered him jailed with no bail.

He was scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to state records, Dean is currently on parole in New York for a prior grand larceny conviction in Erie County.

