Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerDenver, CO
Backcountry project work violates DougCo zoningMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
Aurora man sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting roommateHeather WillardAurora, CO
Larimer Square gets a new ice cream shop (and it’s a fan favorite)Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Victims of multi-car crash near Castle Rock ID’d by county coronerHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Related
lifeoncaphill.com
Ballet Ariel season opens with two Denver performances
Ballet Ariel opens its 24thseason featuring two ballet performances in Denver on the first weekend of October. The two ballets to be presented are “Carnaval,” a 1910 masterpiece choreographed by Michel Fokine; and a Ballet Ariel original, “Sleeping Beauty’s Dream.” The performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 3 p.m. Oct. 2. Both take place at the Elaine Wolf Theater at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia St. in Denver’s Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood. The Oct. 2 matinee will be followed by a tea party reception during which attendees can enjoy refreshments with cast members still in costume. Tickets range from $20-$30. Tickets to Ballet Ariel performances can be purchased on its website, or by calling 303-945-4388.
lifeoncaphill.com
Denver Philharmonic Orchestra's season commences
The Denver Philharmonic Orchestra's 75th anniversary season kicks off on Oct. 7. The season features six concerts and will run through May 25. The concerts will take place at Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman St. in Denver. Tickets cost $27 for adults, $19 for seniors, $12 for students and children age 12 and under are free. Season tickets are available for a discounted price. The Denver Philharmonic Orchestra is a nonprofit semi-professional symphony orchestra founded in 1948. Tickets can be purchased through the Denver Philharmonic Orchestra's website, and a lineup of the 75th anniversary season's concerts is also available on the website.
lifeoncaphill.com
Take time for mandatory fun with your colleagues
Team building is so important. While Colorado Community Media has always put on in-house work functions — and we have opportunities to attend training sessions with our media partners at the Colorado Sun — I never realized how important it is to get to know your colleagues outside of the workplace until the opportunity came up twice in August.
lifeoncaphill.com
Highlighting Denver Authors: Jenny Shank
Denver is Jenny Shank’s muse. “When I was growing up, I can’t remember ever reading a book that was set in Denver,” Shank said. “It made me feel like the stories of my friends and neighbors didn’t matter as much as the stories of people in New York or England, where much of the fiction I read was set.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lifeoncaphill.com
Colorado home prices see short-term drop; unclear how long downslide will last
Kelly Moye bought her first house in the north Denver metro area for $120,000. That was in 1991. Prices likely won’t ever come back down to that level, said Moye, who has worked as a Realtor for three decades. But home prices in the metro area and statewide have shown some early signs that they may be breaking the pandemic-era trend of steep increases.
lifeoncaphill.com
Becoming successful in the workforce
From a young age, Rudy Jimenez-Diaz knew he had an interest of going into the culinary field. His stepdad was an excellent cook, and was always trying new techniques and encouraging his family to try new things. Jimenez-Diaz also enjoyed working alongside his stepdad with the family-owned taco truck. But...
Comments / 0