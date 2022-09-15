Ballet Ariel opens its 24thseason featuring two ballet performances in Denver on the first weekend of October. The two ballets to be presented are “Carnaval,” a 1910 masterpiece choreographed by Michel Fokine; and a Ballet Ariel original, “Sleeping Beauty’s Dream.” The performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 3 p.m. Oct. 2. Both take place at the Elaine Wolf Theater at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia St. in Denver’s Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood. The Oct. 2 matinee will be followed by a tea party reception during which attendees can enjoy refreshments with cast members still in costume. Tickets range from $20-$30. Tickets to Ballet Ariel performances can be purchased on its website, or by calling 303-945-4388.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO