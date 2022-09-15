ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
The Hill

5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation

With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
#Economy#Railway#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Labor Department
NBC News

Two largest railroad unions close to strike

The two largest unions representing about 50,000 freight train conductors and engineers could walk off the job as early as Friday. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details on why negotiations are gridlocked even after the White House intervened.Sept. 14, 2022.
thecentersquare.com

Tentative deal reached to avoid national rail strike

(The Center Square) – The freight railroad industry reached a tentative deal with rail worker unions Thursday morning to avoid a national rail strike that threatened to cripple the nation’s already stressed supply chain. The tentative agreement still must be ratified in a vote of the unions' workers.
ConsumerAffairs

Rail lines and unions head off a potentially devastating strike

The U.S. economy dodged a pretty big bullet. With time running out before a nationwide rail workers strike, the two sides reached a tentative settlement in the early hours of Thursday morning. Economists warned that a shutdown of the nation’s freight lines would make inflation even worse, interrupting supply chains...
