U.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railways and unions representing 115,000 workers may have reached a deal to avert a damaging shutdown that could have battered the U.S. economy, but the industry isn't clear of that danger yet.
CNBC
Large railroad labor unions say they will strike if quality of life is not addressed in new contract
Eight out of 12 labor unions have reached tentative agreements with the railroad carriers, up from five last week. But BLET and SMART TD, representing half of all rail workers, tell CNBC there will be no ratification unless quality-of-life issues including vacation, sick days and attendance policies are addressed. A...
How an attendance policy brought the U.S. to the brink of a nationwide rail strike
Freight rail workers had threatened to strike Friday. The unions were unhappy about a policy that penalizes workers who take unscheduled time off, including for medical needs.
U.S. rail strike averted, but labor deal faces tough union votes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday to avert a railway strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but union members angered by tough work conditions have yet to ratify the agreement.
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation
With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
Tentative railway labor agreement reached, averting a strike, Biden says
A strike could have halted shipments of food and fuel at a cost of $2 billion a day.
Biden jumps into rail dispute to avert possible strike
Freight and passenger rail service is already being affected by anticipation of a possible work stoppage as early as Friday.
Biden announces tentative deal to avert rail strike that threatened massive disruption
The White House has struck a tentative deal to avoid a rail strike that threatened major disruptions across the United States, with freight workers securing a key demand under its terms, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning. The tentative pact highlights the labor movement’s growing influence under an administration that...
Senate Republicans want Congress to step in and prevent a nationwide rail strike that could hammer the economy
The US Chamber of Commerce estimates that a shutdown of the nation's railroads would cost $2 billion a day.
Two largest railroad unions close to strike
The two largest unions representing about 50,000 freight train conductors and engineers could walk off the job as early as Friday. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details on why negotiations are gridlocked even after the White House intervened.Sept. 14, 2022.
Rail deal awaits workers' sign-off as strike fears wane
A tentative agreement was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning after a marathon negotiating session in Washington.
Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden praised a deal reached by freight railroad companies and unionized railway workers as a “big win for American for both” parties while speaking Thursday outside the White House. Update 11:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 15: The agreement, which if approved will give railway...
thecentersquare.com
Tentative deal reached to avoid national rail strike
(The Center Square) – The freight railroad industry reached a tentative deal with rail worker unions Thursday morning to avoid a national rail strike that threatened to cripple the nation’s already stressed supply chain. The tentative agreement still must be ratified in a vote of the unions' workers.
ConsumerAffairs
Rail lines and unions head off a potentially devastating strike
The U.S. economy dodged a pretty big bullet. With time running out before a nationwide rail workers strike, the two sides reached a tentative settlement in the early hours of Thursday morning. Economists warned that a shutdown of the nation’s freight lines would make inflation even worse, interrupting supply chains...
'Amtrak Joe' averts rail strike with last-minute deal after months of negotiations
WASHINGTON — On July 12, a dozen unions representing 115,000 freight railroad workers , a move that would disrupt supply chains and imperil travel, since Amtrak shares track with freight carriers in much of the country. In stepped President Biden, " for his practice of riding the train between...
