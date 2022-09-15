Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event
ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community
UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution
Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
UT Dallas opens passport center for students, faculty and community
The University of Texas at Dallas opened a new U.S. passport center on the third floor of the Student Services Building at 780 Franklyn Jenifer Drive, Ste. 762. (Courtesy PostStop Plus) The University of Texas at Dallas opened a new U.S. Passport Center on the third floor of the Student...
K12@Dallas
Marvin E. Robinson School of Business and Management held school renaming ceremony
The Marvin E. Robinson School of Business and Management at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center hosted a school renaming ceremony Friday. This renowned high school magnet program, formerly known as School of Business and Management at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center, was named after the late Dr. Marvin E. Robinson.
Cruzin Auto and Tire now open off Coit Road near Richardson
Cruzin Auto and Tire opened near Richardson on July 1 at 14045 Coit Road, Dallas. (Community Impact staff) Cruzin Auto and Tire opened near Richardson on July 1 at 14045 Coit Road, Dallas. Part of the Kwik Kar family, Cruzin offers domestic and import car service and repair, including air conditioning, suspension, alignments and more, according to its website. The auto repair company has two other locations in the north Dallas area. 469-776-8101. www.cruzinautodfw.com.
dmagazine.com
The Longhorn Ballroom Guns for a Historical Comeback
Saturday in Mineral Wells, at a meeting of the State Board of Review for the Texas Historical Commission, the case will be made that the Longhorn Ballroom is a special place that deserves protection. It’s not too late to make plans to attend the meeting, if that’s your sort of thing. The nomination process for the National Register of Historic Places is open to the public and will go down at the Crazy Water Hotel starting at 9 a.m.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top tattoo parlors in Texas, North Texas home to 2 of top 10
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.
spectrumlocalnews.com
A leader in the community: Adelfa Callejo the first Latina to have a statue in downtown Dallas
DALLAS — A legend of the North Texas law field is the first to have a statue in downtown Dallas. If you’ve ever been to Dallas and been to Main Street Garden, you may have come across a statue of a woman, but you may not realize the everlasting impact that this woman, Adelfa Callejo, made on Dallas and Texas, and how she continues to break barriers even after death.
Frisco nonprofits move toward full strength after pandemic challenges
Frisco Family Services—a nonprofit focused on providing assistance to community members experiencing hardship—has seen a 65% increase in volunteer numbers. (Courtesy Frisco Family Services) In line with a trend seen throughout the state and the U.S., COVID-19 hit Frisco nonprofits hard. However, area nonprofits have continued to recover...
Return of annual festivals expected to help increase tourism in Plano
The H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival will have balloons, vendors and more. (Courtesy Plano Balloon Festival) Hotel Occupancy Tax collections are on the rise in Plano after a downturn in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first year since 2019, two of Plano’s biggest events—the Hot...
New DFW Food Truck to Offer Warm Cookies
Chip’D will feature chocolate chip and sugar cookies with a variety of sauce and topping options.
Here are things to do in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village
Lewisville Western Days returns to Old Town Lewisville Sept. 23-24. (Courtesy the City of Lewisville) Here are some events to do in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village this September and October. September 19. Attend an open house. Lewisville Public Library is hosting a homeschool open house for families with...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano to host 2022 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival next week.
The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point. Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
Dallas Observer
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
These are the best barbers around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
It's time to get that haircut you've been wanting to get for quite some time now, or maybe you just need to get lined up and your fade back to looking elite as it once was.
The Dripbar now open in Flower Mound
The Dripbar recently opened in Flower Mound. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened Aug. 30 in Flower Mound, according to a spokesperson for the office. It is located at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 300. The Dripbar offers IV drips for essential vitamins and nutrients. 940-222-1261. Reporter, Lewisville-Flower Mound-Highland Village.
fox4news.com
South Dallas church to celebrate 175th anniversary this weekend
DALLAS - Wheatland United Methodist Church will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Sunday. The South Dallas church, considered the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River, has seen many key moments in the history of Dallas. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "I think the warmth here and the people are...
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
