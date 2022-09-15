Read full article on original website
Gary “Nutsie” Manninger
Gary “Nutsie” Manninger, 76, of Westby and formerly of La Crosse, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. Gary was born in La Crosse on October 13, 1945, to Carl and Marie (Neuverth) Manninger. He attended La Crosse schools and graduated from La Crosse Central High School. After high school, Gary enlisted in the U. S. Navy serving two tours in Viet Nam with River Assault Squadron 9. He was a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. He married Merle Brekke in 1966 and they later divorced.
