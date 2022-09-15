ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viroqua, WI

Gary “Nutsie” Manninger

Gary “Nutsie” Manninger, 76, of Westby and formerly of La Crosse, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. Gary was born in La Crosse on October 13, 1945, to Carl and Marie (Neuverth) Manninger. He attended La Crosse schools and graduated from La Crosse Central High School. After high school, Gary enlisted in the U. S. Navy serving two tours in Viet Nam with River Assault Squadron 9. He was a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. He married Merle Brekke in 1966 and they later divorced.
WESTBY, WI
La Crescent 5k returns for 25th year with a new name

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — It’s an Applefest miracle. Last year was the final La Crescent ‘Scenic Run to the Edge’ 5K. That race was held for 25 years and this year, it’s returning with a new name. Over 250 people ran in the ‘La...
LA CRESCENT, MN
Central falls to Baraboo at home, 15-7

Boston Brindley made one of the best catches of the year in the first half on Friday night against Baraboo, but the Riverhawks were held scoreless in the second half as they fell 15-7. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
BARABOO, WI
Democrat Mandela Barnes hosts meet and greet in Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Mandela Barnes is continuing his campaign for U.S. Senate in Black River Falls. The current Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin met with supporters to discuss issues within their community. The meet and greet comes shortly after the Marquette Law School Poll revealed Barnes is...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Onalaska volleyball sweeps Tomah at home

The Onalaska volleyball team swept Tomah High School at home on Thursday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ONALASKA, WI
Blair-Taylor storms past Whitehall with 43-20 win

Blair-Taylor improved its conference record to 3-0 on the season as the Wildcats took down Whitehall on Friday night, 43-20. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WHITEHALL, WI
Onalaska pulls away late in 42-18 win over Logan

The Onalaska football team improved to 5-0 on the year as the Hilltoppers spoiled Logan’s Homecoming with a 42-18 win on Friday night. Onalaska will square off with 5-0 Reedsburg next Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
ONALASKA, WI
Few Showers for Some Tonight, Otherwise Mild! -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 67F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 82F…. A few showers will impact northwest parts of our viewing area this evening, but many areas (including La Crosse) will likely remain dry. This is good news for prep football games in most areas. Slight chance of more showers...
LA CRESCENT, MN
