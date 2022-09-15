Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Funky Junk Fall Edition Packs Downtown Casper on Saturday
It was a lovely day for shopping. The Funky Junk Fall Edition was in full-swing on Saturday, as hundreds of Casper shoppers descended upon the 'Funky Junk District,' located near 6th and Durbin streets for an afternoon of music, food, arts, crafts, and so much more. Funky Junk District owner...
PHOTOS: 19th Annual Breaking the Silence Walk Offers Healing, Harmony, & Hope
It's a nickname he's had for a long time and now, 16 years after his death, it's what they call him still. Dennis Stoeger was 31 years old when he died by suicide. His brother had been killed in a car accident years prior, and that's something he could never quite get over.
What Room Do Wyomingites Look At First When Buying A New Home?
The conversation started harmlessly enough. I was looking at a 1.5 million dollar home for sale near the base of Casper Mountain and commented out loud to my co-host Drew how much I liked the mudroom. He rolled his eyes and said, "Forget the mudroom. What does the garage look...
oilcity.news
Funky Junk festival to feature music from Sarah Carper, Quinlan Valdez, Ford & Fossil, Mastermind of Monkey
CASPER, Wyo. — Funky Junk District’s fall festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Durbin and 6th Street in Casper. There will be over 65 artisans as well as food trucks and beverages available at the event. In addition, several musicians will perform throughout the day.
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting 6th Annual ‘Oktoberfest’ in Casper
The 6th Annual Oktoberfest, benefiting Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, is returning to Casper and will feature entertainment provided by mentalist Jym Elders. The fest is scheduled for October 15, 2022, beginning at 5pm. It will take place at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. As always, it will feature...
Beautiful Home At The Base Of Casper Mountain Could Be Yours
Who hasn't dreamed of a Wyoming home located right at the base of the mountains?. It's why I'm always perusing real estate listings to see what's available in our area. This is where I found a beautiful five bedroom four bathroom home located off of Hat Six road at the base of Casper Mountain.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Oil Bowl 2022: NCHS keeps trophy from KWHS on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs kept the Oil Bowl trophy for the sixth year in a row after defeating Kelly Walsh High School 26–6 on Friday night. NC’s Evan Lango was the first to put NC on the board in the first quarter. KW was able to get into the end zone near the start of the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to build momentum in their favor.
oilcity.news
With chance for $90K grant, David Street Station asking record-breaking Ian Munsick crowd, free concert lovers for help
CASPER, Wyo. — In August, David Street Station hosted a record-breaking crowd for a free Ian Munsick concert as part of the 5150′ Festival in Casper. An estimated 4,000–5,000 people attended the free concert. While concerts are free for attendees, David Street Station must pay performers like Munsick, Chancey Williams and others who have drawn crowds to downtown Casper in recent years.
oilcity.news
Wyoming wildlife crossing project gets $500K to help reduce animal–vehicle crashes
CASPER, Wyo. — During its September meeting in Buffalo, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted to invest $500,000 toward the Kemmerer wildlife crossing project along U.S. Highway 189. The multi-phase project involves adding underpasses, an overpass and game fencing in order to help reduce collisions between vehicles and...
oilcity.news
Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
Here Is The #1 Spot Casper Goes For Macaroni & Cheese
If you were to ask someone what the first food they remember really loving, there's a really good chance they're going to say macaroni & cheese. As a matter of fact, in a survey by YouGovAmerica.com, 98% of all people asked are familiar with Mac & Cheese and a whopping 76% like it.
PHOTOS: Thick Fog Causes at Least One Accident
A thick fog settled over Natrona County this morning that made road visibility especially poor. There was at least one accident where a hay trailer overturned near the Hat Six Exit around 7:30 a.m. The wreck did not appear to cause much of a delay. This story will be updated...
307 Motors Owner Purchases Furniture Warehouse, Holding Sale All Weekend
Mitch Sorensen, the owner of 307 Motors, announced on Friday that he has purchased the old Furniture Warehouse building. Eventually, he'll be converting the warehouse into a showroom and shop for vehicles but, before that, he's selling all of the furniture that was left in the building!. "I was leasing...
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
oilcity.news
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming; Casper could see rain Friday, Saturday, then sunny Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast region on Friday, with storms expected to be most numerous in northern and western Wyoming. Heavy rain could occur in some of the storms, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. In Casper, there is...
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
oilcity.news
Two Wyoming schools named Blue Ribbon Schools by national education department
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Wyoming schools are among the 297 nationwide recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education on Friday. Washington Elementary School in Green River and Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School in Sheridan are the schools named in the 2022 cohort. “Blue Ribbon...
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
