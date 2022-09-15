Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Related
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordeal
Speaking about the shooting are Vallejo City Unified School District Superintendent William Spalding & Vallejo Police Chief Shawny WilliamsThomas Gase/Times-Herald. The website TMZ released a video on a school shooting in California that a bystander caught on their cell phone. An investigation is ongoing into a shooting at Vallejo Senior High School in Vallejo, California. The shooting occurred after school ended at approximately 3:45 pm. A coach on the football team was shot while trying to break up a fight among students and an outside group of young males in a black sedan.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of slain security guard rises reward to help find third alleged killer still on the run
The family of Kevin Nishita, has raised the reward to $40,000 to help find the third and final suspect who police say is responsible for Nishita's murder. Nishita was guarding a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 when they and Nishita were held at gun point in an attempted armed robbery. Nishita was shot and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.
Early-morning shooting in West Oakland injures 1
OAKLAND -- A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Additionally, multiple parked vehicles in the 900 block of Wood Street were struck by gunfire, according to police. Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
TMZ.com
California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight
A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
74-year-old woman charged for Oakley murder
A 74-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Oakley, according to a Facebook post from the Oakley Police Department (OPD).
Oakland police investigating multiple burglaries
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on Saturday, according to a statement from police.
Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout
SAN LEANDRO -- A 25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday. He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Oakland woman hit by stray bullets while at home makes plea for change
"She still has all the bullet fragments inside her. It's embedded deep inside we can't do anything about it. She's in so much pain. We just want her to get better."
IN THIS ARTICLE
news24-680.com
Suspected Moraga DUI Contact Leads To Chase, Assault, Crash, Carjacking In Oakland
An apparent attempt to locate and stop a man suspected of driving a stolen car while under the influence in Moraga evolved into a police chase that reached a crescendo in Oakland after the suspect in question crashed his car, carjacked another, and stood off police while holed up inside a recreational vehicle.
San Francisco Western Addition shooting victim dies of his injuries
SAN FRANCISCO -- The investigation of a Sept 6 Western Addition shooting in San Francisco has been taken over by homicide detectives after the 21-year-old victim died of his wounds.While not releasing his name, San Francisco police announced on Thursday morning that the victim had died while being treated at a local hospital.Officers had responded at 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 6 to a report of a shooting in the area of Turk and Buchanan streets and found evidence of shots fired nearby in the 600 block of Larch Way.But no victim was found at the scene. A short time later, investigators learned...
Shooting injures multiple victims in Oakland's Fruitvale District
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland reported "multiple victims" were shot Thursday evening in the city's Fruitvale District.The shooting happened on the 4200 block of International Boulevard shortly after 6:15 p.m., police said. Aside from the gunshot victims, officers also found a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and injured in the scene of the shootingAll the victims were taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.Police urged anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
San Jose stabbing suspect in custody
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stray bullets wound Oakland couple as they slept in their home
OAKLAND -- A late-night rolling gun battle between shooters in two separate vehicles sent stray bullets into an Oakland home, wounding a couple as they slept in their bedroom.Oakland police told the East Bay Times the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 92nd Ave.Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a gunfight -- multiple shell casings scattered in the street, parked vehicles with bullet holes and at least on home hit by stray bullets in the quiet residential neighborhood.Investigators told the paper that the...
Beloved Vallejo coach shot while trying to break up fight outside high school
Friends of the victim have identified him to ABC7 News as Joseph Pastrana, a local athletic coach they say is beloved in the Vallejo community.
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
NBC Bay Area
Several Vallejo High Students Stay Home Day After Shooting Outside School
Nearly one-third of the student body at Vallejo High School didn't show up to school on Wednesday, one day after someone opened fire in front of the school, striking a staff member who was trying to break up a fight. "I mean, this is not normal for a third of...
KTVU FOX 2
Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
Motorcyclist killed after falling onto BART tracks identified as Oakland resident
OAKLAND -- The motorcyclist killed Friday in Oakland in a collision involving a BART train was a 35-year-old resident of Oakland, police said. The man's name was not immediately available. On Friday just before 4 p.m., the Oakland Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 24th Street and Northgate Avenue. Responding officers learned a motorcycle was traveling west on 24th Street when the driver lost control while crossing Northgate Avenue and hit the curb. The motorcyclist ended up on the BART tracks and was struck by a passing train. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
Oakland police: 2 vehicles crashed while shooting at each other
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police. “When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) […]
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
611K+
Followers
75K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0