Read full article on original website
Related
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
New-look Nordonia volleyball fighting to find form in Suburban League
After sustaining some graduation losses, the Nordonia volleyball squad is making a positive transition in a building phase with some promising young athletes as well as some key veterans. Going up against a robust schedule this season, the Knights are continuing to make strides under head coach Tim Vasko. ...
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"
Within the Jordan Brand retro category, there are many themes that the brand will often lean on to erect newer footwear colorways. One of the most common is the “UNC” motif as the brand often pays homage to MJ’s time as a Tar Heel, and the next silhouette to receive this treatment is this Air Jordan 5 variation that’s expected to land in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma HS notes: Caddo star commits to OU softball; Mount St. Mary volleyball undefeated
With fall sports underway, Oklahoma high school athletes are committing to college programs, reaching milestones and propelling their teams to notable wins. Here are some recent highlights in softball, volleyball, football and cross country. ...
Reynolds boys soccer leaves Asheville High with win — and no broken bones
ASHEVILLE — Jarod Glenn entered Monday determined to make his final memories from the Asheville High field sunnier than the ones from his junior season. After the final whistle of a loss to the Cougars last fall, frustration escalated within the Reynolds boys soccer team. Glenn took him out by punching...
Comments / 0