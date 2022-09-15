Read full article on original website
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' T.J. Watt Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed T.J. Watt on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four games. There was initially some hope that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year could avoid the IR, but he's now expected to miss somewhere around six weeks. Watt...
Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear
FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
Fans Are Furious With The Los Angeles Chargers' Decision On Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert took a big shot from the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of tonight's AFC West battle. He was in considerable pain afterwards and even had to leave the field with trainers. Fortunately, the injury wasn't severe enough to keep Herbert out of the action. He reentered...
Photos: Meet The Woman Who Was With Jeff Bezos At Chiefs-Chargers Game
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Before the game kicked off, the Chiefs celebrated their 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium. Among those on the field to celebrate the occasion was billionaire Jeff Bezos. The...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Not Happy With Hit On Star Quarterback
Thursday night's battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers may not have lived up to everyone's hopes in the scoring department, but it delivered riveting action. Kansas City emerged victorious thanks to a late pick-six that gave the team a 24-17 lead. The game wasn't without its...
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
NFL・
Video Of Tommy Rees Chewing Out Notre Dame Quarterback Going Viral
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in danger of starting the 2022 season 0-3. At halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Cal Golden Bears, the struggling squad trail 10-7. A great deal of the Irish's issues can be traced back to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was forced to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after last Saturday's massive upset loss to Marshall — opening the door for sophomore QB Drew Pyne.
Sean Payton Says The NFL's Best Quarterback Is Obvious
Now that he's no longer the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton is free to give his honest thoughts about the NFL. Earlier this week, he was a guest on the Herd with Colin Cowherd where he made an honest admission. Cowherd brought up Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert before they face off on Thursday night.
Paul Finebaum Makes Prediction On Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops
ESPN's Paul Finebaum raved about Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops while on SEC Network this Saturday morning. Finebaum believes Stoops has been so successful with the Wildcats that he'll be a hot commodity in the offseason. "I think he's one of the elite coaches now in the SEC," Finebaum said...
SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React
An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
Manti Te'o Receives Standing Ovation At Notre Dame: Fans React
Manti Te'o has returned to South Bend. The former college football star is currently attending Saturday's game between the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame and Golden Bears of Cal. Te'o was recognized during a break in the action and show up on the Notre Dame video board. The crowd greeted...
The Rams fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons will collide at SoFi Stadium in Week 2. This will certainly have fantasy football implications for managers all over. Following a disappointing season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Falcons, who also lost in Week 1. Atlanta collapsed against the New Orleans Saints, 27-26.
Stephen Jones Has Message For Frustrated Cowboys Fans
Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated after a disastrous start to the 2022 season. Not only did the Cowboys lose their season-opening matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they also lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a significant injury. During an appearance with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys VP...
Urban Meyer Names The Best Fan Base He's Ever Coached Against
On Saturday morning, Urban Meyer was trending in the college football world for a few reasons. Fox's college football pre-game show was in Lincoln this morning before a showdown between Nebraska and Oklahoma. With Meyer on the desk, fans let him know they want him as their next head coach.
Report: Urban Meyer Has Been Contacted By Major College Football Program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the hunt for their next head coach following the firing of longtime program leader Scott Frost earlier this week. The historic college football program is likely looking to make a splash with a big name. One name that fits this bill is former three-time National Champion Urban Myer.
