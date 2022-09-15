Read full article on original website
Moses Kibet wins Sydney marathon in record time on Australian soil
Kenyan Moses Kibet has claimed a historic victory in the Sydney marathon as the top three finishers all bettered the previous fastest time on Australian soil. Kibet clocked a winning time of two hours, seven minutes and three seconds on Sunday, crossing the line just two seconds ahead of countryman Cosmas Matolo.
San Diego's new stadium is latest sign of hope for the NWSL
The San Diego Wave won 1-0 over Angel City on Saturday night at the new Snapdragon Stadium before a sellout crowd announced at 32,000, an NWSL record.
