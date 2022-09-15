Hospitals in ‘crisis’ as staff shortages persist at Missouri mental health facilities

Read full article on original website
Missouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measure
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee decided not to take a position on a ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, citing concerns with the wording of the plan. While the party said Democrats support legalization, Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot...
Governor puts brakes on latest sports betting push in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson shut the door Monday on efforts by the Missouri House to legalize sports betting. Lawmakers are back in the Capitol as part of a special session called by the Republican governor to deal with a cut in state income tax rates.
Missouri tax cut plan continues to evolve under Capitol dome
JEFFERSON CITY — A Senate panel scrapped a plan Monday to give Missourians tax rebate checks but signed off on an income tax cut being pushed by Gov. Mike Parson. The Senate Appropriations Committee’s action was the latest step taken by lawmakers to comply with a call by Parson to reduce state income tax rates from 5.3% to 4.8%.
Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors
JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
Research seeks ways to grow solar and crops together in the skeptical Corn Belt
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Acres of corn stand tall on both sides of a narrow country road in northwest Indiana. It’s late August and the corn is tasseling, its golden crown coated in dew droplets that are glinting off the morning summer sun. Then there is a different gleam on the horizon, one that’s brighter.
Missouri auditor candidates spar over independence from partisan influence
The Republican trying to get the only statewide office currently held by Democrats pledged Friday he would show no partisan favoritism, while his opponents said only they could provide the independence needed in the office. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, former state Rep. Alan Green and accountant John Hartwig Jr. met...
Fall mushrooms coming to forest soon
As the fall air moves in, mushrooms begin to make their way to the surface. While the spring morel often comes to mind when thinking about mushroom hunting, it’s in the fall that other edible mushrooms start to appear, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. You may have...
