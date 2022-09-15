ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Woman accused of using rented Miami Gardens house for prostitution

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwtCv_0hx9S2ss00

MIAMI - A Miami Gardens woman is behind bars after police discovered she was allegedly renting a home and using it as a brothel.

Police identified the woman as 27-year-old Leidy Cabrera-Gomez, who is facing multiple charges.

According to police, she and another woman offered to have sex with an undercover agent in that home.

When the agent handed over the money, police forced their way inside and took Cabrera-Gomez into custody.

She faces charges, including prostitution.

