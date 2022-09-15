ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bills vs. Titans: Thursday injury reports

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
Here are the first injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans on Thursday ahead of their Week 2 matchup:

Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77)  Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)
  • RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring)
  • WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)

Limited participation

  • OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck)
  • OL Ben Jones (not injury related)
  • OL Jamarco Jones (elbow)
  • OL Taylor Lewan (knee)
  • OL Dillon Radunz (neck)

Full practice

  • DB Lonnie Johnson (groin)

Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.

Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Defensive lineman Ed Oliver  Sd 080222 Bills Camp 4 Spts

Did not practice

  • CB Dane Jackson (knee)
  • DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
  • DT Tim Settle (calf)

Limited participation

  • N/A

Full practice

  • OL Tommy Doyle (foot)
  • TE Quintin Morris (hamstring)

Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Doyle, Morris both did not play last week.

