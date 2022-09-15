Bills vs. Titans: Thursday injury reports

Here are the first injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans on Thursday ahead of their Week 2 matchup:

Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan

Did not practice

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)

RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring)

WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)

Limited participation

OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck)

OL Ben Jones (not injury related)

OL Jamarco Jones (elbow)

OL Taylor Lewan (knee)

OL Dillon Radunz (neck)

Full practice

DB Lonnie Johnson (groin)

Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.

Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Defensive lineman Ed Oliver

Did not practice

CB Dane Jackson (knee)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

DT Tim Settle (calf)

Limited participation

N/A

Full practice

OL Tommy Doyle (foot)

TE Quintin Morris (hamstring)

Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Doyle, Morris both did not play last week.