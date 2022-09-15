Bills vs. Titans: Thursday injury reports
Here are the first injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans on Thursday ahead of their Week 2 matchup:
Tennessee Titans (0-1)
Did not practice
- CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)
- RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring)
- WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)
Limited participation
- OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck)
- OL Ben Jones (not injury related)
- OL Jamarco Jones (elbow)
- OL Taylor Lewan (knee)
- OL Dillon Radunz (neck)
Full practice
- DB Lonnie Johnson (groin)
Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.
Buffalo Bills (1-0)
Did not practice
- CB Dane Jackson (knee)
- DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
- DT Tim Settle (calf)
Limited participation
- N/A
Full practice
- OL Tommy Doyle (foot)
- TE Quintin Morris (hamstring)
Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Doyle, Morris both did not play last week.
