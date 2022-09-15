ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

cbs3duluth.com

First Alert weekend weather will shift from flood threat Friday night to severe storm risk Saturday

The slow moving low pressure system that began Wednesday night will finish up late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Moderate to heavy rain may continue until then. So, Lake and Cook Counties in MN face a Flood Watch until at least 10 pm Friday night. Then, a second low taking shape on the lee-side of the Rockies will be here by Saturday afternoon to develop a chance for potentially severe thunderstorms. They in turn should devolve to a slight chance for Sunday morning showers.
LAKE COUNTY, MN
WJON

Strong Storms Possible in Central Minnesota on Saturday

UNDATED -- A developing weak low-pressure system is expected to advance northeastward across Central Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening. Existing cloud cover and early morning precipitation may hinder chances of development, thus the threat level is conditional at this time. Any storms that do materialize will be within the vicinity...
cbs3duluth.com

Still on track for heavy rain, mainly tonight into Friday

TODAY: We will see a chance for scattered showers throughout the day, with the best chance being in northern MN. Heavy rain will be possible at times. The best chance for heavy rain will be overnight into Friday, especially in northern MN. Highs reach the 60s to near 80 degrees.
Duluth, MN
boreal.org

National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:. November-January. December-February. January-March. February-April. The CPC doesn't get into specifics...
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota’s color expected to be ‘stunning’ says DNR

Minnesotans are in for a glorious autumn show in 2022. Fall color in the state is expected “stunning” according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fall 2022 prediction. The agency says local weather conditions have an impact on fall color. The amount and intensity of fall colors...
kvsc.org

Parade Closes Two St. Cloud Roads This Weekend

This Sunday, September 18th a parade from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is closing two St. Cloud roads. The City of St. Cloud is warning that West St. Germain Street from 4th Avenue to 9th Avenue will be closed. Crew adds 9th Avenue North from West St. Germain Street to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Apartment Balcony Fire Quickly Doused

(KNSI) – A small fire started on the balcony of a third-floor apartment at a complex in the 6100 block of Westwood Parkway on Thursday. The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out just after 4:30 p.m. and personnel were able to quickly get it under control. Property damage was kept to around $5,000, limited to the overlook where the fire started and one balcony below.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park

SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
SANDSTONE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle 30-car fire overnight in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Firefighters in St. Paul spent the early morning hours extinguishing 30 vehicles that caught fire Saturday.Crews responded to the fire on the 1200 block of Jackson Street. Issues accessing the area slowed efforts to extinguish the fire, the St. Paul Fire Department said, but crews were eventually able to control the flame.The fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
SAINT PAUL, MN
96.7 The River

World’s Toughest Rodeo Coming to Minnesota this Winter

For some reason, I love watching this stuff. I know it takes a lot of time, skill and sometimes a bit of fearlessness to participate in a rodeo. And I have here for it!. It's exciting to watch the bull riders, the bronc riders and even the barrel racers during a rodeo. There are so many different levels of skill as well. This includes the amateurs and the professionals. Everyone has to start somewhere.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

New COVID-19 subvariant detected in Twin Cities wastewater

(FOX 9) - The newest Omicron sub-variant made its way to Minnesota after BA.2.75 was detected in Twin Cities wastewater. According to data released by the Metropolitan Council on Friday, tested wastewater detected the BA.2.75 subvariant, but Omicron BA.5 is still the most common strain of COVID-19 in the metro accounting for 90% of viral RNA material.
MINNESOTA STATE

