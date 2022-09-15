Read full article on original website
Severe storms possible in Minnesota Saturday afternoon, evening
Minnesota is set for a bout of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, some of which are at risk of turning severe. The National Weather Service says "all severe weather hazards" are on the table, including a chance for "a few tornadoes" if conditions unfold the right way. Large hail and...
cbs3duluth.com
First Alert weekend weather will shift from flood threat Friday night to severe storm risk Saturday
The slow moving low pressure system that began Wednesday night will finish up late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Moderate to heavy rain may continue until then. So, Lake and Cook Counties in MN face a Flood Watch until at least 10 pm Friday night. Then, a second low taking shape on the lee-side of the Rockies will be here by Saturday afternoon to develop a chance for potentially severe thunderstorms. They in turn should devolve to a slight chance for Sunday morning showers.
Strong Storms Possible in Central Minnesota on Saturday
UNDATED -- A developing weak low-pressure system is expected to advance northeastward across Central Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening. Existing cloud cover and early morning precipitation may hinder chances of development, thus the threat level is conditional at this time. Any storms that do materialize will be within the vicinity...
cbs3duluth.com
Still on track for heavy rain, mainly tonight into Friday
TODAY: We will see a chance for scattered showers throughout the day, with the best chance being in northern MN. Heavy rain will be possible at times. The best chance for heavy rain will be overnight into Friday, especially in northern MN. Highs reach the 60s to near 80 degrees.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota’s color expected to be ‘stunning’ says DNR
Minnesotans are in for a glorious autumn show in 2022. Fall color in the state is expected “stunning” according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fall 2022 prediction. The agency says local weather conditions have an impact on fall color. The amount and intensity of fall colors...
kvsc.org
Parade Closes Two St. Cloud Roads This Weekend
This Sunday, September 18th a parade from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is closing two St. Cloud roads. The City of St. Cloud is warning that West St. Germain Street from 4th Avenue to 9th Avenue will be closed. Crew adds 9th Avenue North from West St. Germain Street to...
'Bug signs' are predicting a harsh winter this year, but are they true?
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — We're still officially in summer here in Minnesota, but many Minnesotans are already reading the signs, bug signs, that we may be in for a long and harsh winter. But can bugs really predict the weather?. "There is a lot of research on insects and...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Apartment Balcony Fire Quickly Doused
(KNSI) – A small fire started on the balcony of a third-floor apartment at a complex in the 6100 block of Westwood Parkway on Thursday. The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out just after 4:30 p.m. and personnel were able to quickly get it under control. Property damage was kept to around $5,000, limited to the overlook where the fire started and one balcony below.
