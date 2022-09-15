Read full article on original website
2023 OC Tulip Festival Night Show Announced
Orange City, Iowa — The Orange City Tulip Festival Steering Committee has announced the annual Night Show musical production for the 82nd annual Tulip Festival. The Committee says Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! will be presented at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, May 16, and at 8:00 pm on May 17-20, 2023 at the Town Hall, in Orange City.
Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
Pocahontas Area Superintendent Responds To Concerns
(Pocahontas, IA) — The Pocahontas Area Schools superintendent is responding to a petition that challenges his ongoing employment with the district. The petition regarding Joe Kramer cites concerns over issues including staff turnover, declining enrollment, alleged retaliation, spending issues, and a possible hostile working environment. Those issues were brought up by several residents during the public comments’ session at this week’s Pocahontas Area school board meeting. Kramer says he’s listening to the concerns of those coming to board meetings and utilizing resources to best meet student needs. The district has recently moved the locations of the board meetings to better accommodate the public and has also improved its live streaming service.
Storm Lake PD Recognized With National Award For Its Support Of Officers In Guard
Storm Lake, Iowa — The Storm Lake Police Department is among 15 national recipients of the 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. It’s the highest U.S. government honor recognizing employers that support of National Guard and Reserve employees. Gerardo Bravo, a member of the Iowa National Guard, joined the Storm Lake Police Department in 2016 and he nominated the agency for the award.
Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
FATAL CRASH IN CHEROKEE COUNTY
ONE PERSON DIED AND ANOTHER WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN RURAL CHEROKEE COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE VICTIM, 48 YEAR OLD JERAD EBERT OF WASHTA, WAS A PASSENGER IN A CAR DRIVEN BY 69-YEAR-OLD MARILYN EBERT OF WASHTA. EBERT’S VEHICLE COLLIDED WITH A...
Minor Injuries Reported in Clay County Crash
Gillett Grove, IA (KICD)– Only minor injuries were reported when two vehicle collided east of Gillett Grove Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of 310th Avenue and 430th Street around 9:45 where a pickup driven by 68-year-old Douglas Seltz of Clare was found to have pulled out in front of the work van driven by 25-year-old Chris Pruitt of Spencer.
Adult Drug Court a Go in Clay and Dickinson Counties
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An adult drug court program has been approved in Clay and Dickinson Counties, and two officials involved were at the last Clay County Board of Supervisors meeting to talk about it. Clay County Attorney Travis Johnson told the supervisors the main reason for the program...
Semi Tractor Damaged By Fire On Highway 60 At Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A semi-tractor was damaged in a fire on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 7:30 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a semi with its brakes on fire at Cenex Travel Plaza on the northeast side of the Highway 60 and Highway 18 interchange in Sheldon. He tells us that the driver noticed something was wrong while driving down Highway 60 and then saw smoke, so he exited at Highway 18 and called 911.
Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
Vande Hoef goes on Honor Flight trip
SIOUX CENTER—For Bill Vande Hoef, joining the Navy was a chance to see the world. He got to see a new part of the world when he went to Washington, D.C. on Saturday with Midwest Honor Flight: Mission 12. Midwest Honor Flight left 5:30 a.m. Saturday and returned to...
Hog Barn Damaged In Fire Near Doon
Doon, Iowa– A hog barn was damaged in a fire on Thursday, September 15, 2022, near Doon. According to Assistant Doon Fire Chief Adam Van Engen, at about 8:25 a.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 2624 260th Street, a mile and three-quarters west of the south side of Doon.
Parents In NW Iowa School District Call For Superintendent’s Removal
(Pocahontas, IA) — The school board in the Pocahontas Area Community School District has taken no action following the submission of petitions bearing 230 signatures calling for the removal of the superintendent. Several people showed up to speak at Monday’s meeting – most calling for the dismissal of Superintendent Joe Kramer. Board President Paul Berte told the crowd a petition isn’t a vehicle to challenge board employment decisions or work assignments, but people were allowed to speak on the subject. A former school board member says every annual review when he was serving there was positive about Kramer’s performance.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Washta Man Dies In Cherokee County Accident
Washta, Iowa– A Washta man has died and a Washta woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after an accident near Washta on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 8:40 p.m., 69-year-old Marilyn Ebert of Washta was driving a 2010 Chevy HHR eastbound on C66, six miles west of Washta. They tell us that 40-year-old Shane Beeson of Pierson was facing westbound in the eastbound lane on C66 in a 2008 GMC pickup.
Vos: Gravestones reveal history
Few people are aware of the Greenwood Cemetery located about seven miles from Sheldon and a mile southwest of Matlock. Most people call it the Matlock Cemetery. Head west of Matlock on a paved road called B14 in Grant Township in Sioux County and then turn south on a gravel road until you see a grove of trees on the east side of the road.
Gerald “Jerry” Goswick
Gerald “Jerry” Goswick age 86, of George, IA, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Lyon Specialty Care Center in Rock Rapids, IA. Visitation will be Friday, September 23rd from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the family present at the Jurrens Funeral Home of George. Memorial services will...
Two Injured In Thursday Collision South Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Two people were sent to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash south of Sheldon early Thursday evening. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 Thursday evening at 350th Street and Highway 60, approximately two miles south of Sheldon. Deputies say a 2007 GMC Envoy, driven by 55-year-old Paula Haarsma of Sioux Center, was northbound on Highway 60 when Haarsma lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada, driven by 42-year-old Leah Herda of Alton. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.
UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon
UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
Sheriff reports use of drones leads to arrests in Osceola County
Two people were arrested after officers deployed K9s and a drone to locate individuals in Siouxland fields.
