Public Safety

NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation Expanding Access to PSLF program across NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand access to the federal Pubic Service Loan Forgiveness program across New York. According to the governor's office, the bill removes barriers to accessing the program by clearing up the legal definitions of key terms such as "certifying employment" and "public service employer."
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

Sayre Man Dies From Accident at Water Plant in Wysox

WYSOX, P.A. (WENY) - A man from Sayre is dead as a result of a chemical explosion at a water plant in central Bradford County. According to WENY's media partner, the Star-Gazette, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office confirmed the victim as 39 year old Jeremy Lanzo. He was injured in a chemical explosion at Eureka Resources located on Route 6 in Wysox.
SAYRE, PA

