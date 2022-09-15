Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation Expanding Access to PSLF program across NY
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand access to the federal Pubic Service Loan Forgiveness program across New York. According to the governor's office, the bill removes barriers to accessing the program by clearing up the legal definitions of key terms such as "certifying employment" and "public service employer."
NewsChannel 36
Second round of childcare provider stabilization grants expected to keep providers doors open
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Starting on the first of the new year, New York childcare providers and families will become eligible for a second round of federally funded stabilization grants. The funding will include families earning up to 300 percent of the poverty level, which extends eligibility to an estimated 394,000 young...
NewsChannel 36
Sayre Man Dies From Accident at Water Plant in Wysox
WYSOX, P.A. (WENY) - A man from Sayre is dead as a result of a chemical explosion at a water plant in central Bradford County. According to WENY's media partner, the Star-Gazette, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office confirmed the victim as 39 year old Jeremy Lanzo. He was injured in a chemical explosion at Eureka Resources located on Route 6 in Wysox.
Comments / 0