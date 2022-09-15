Read full article on original website
Highway 30 near North Platte reopen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Nebraska Department of Transportation said US Highway 30 near North Platte is open. Officials said the closure and detour were necessary to complete construction near the North Platte River Bridge, just east of North Platte. Officials said this was the first of three planned detours for the...
knopnews2.com
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance on Keystone Diversion Dam south river gates
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects. CNPPID will gradually step down releases...
North Platte 911 Center returns to normal operations after 'catastrophic power failure'
On Thursday at approximately 2:30 a.m., the North Platte 911 Center suffered a catastrophic power failure. This is the second such power failure in the past six months. Due to aged equipment and the inability to purchase replacement parts, the backup systems also failed. As a result, the North Platte...
knopnews2.com
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Thursday’s early morning hours, the local 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls, received non-emergency telephone calls, and more. This is the second time the North Platte 911 Center has suffered from a “catastrophic power failure” in six months.
Lake Ogallala to be drained
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Water levels at Lake Ogallala will be going down, but the drought has nothing to do with it. Nebraska Public Power District said they will begin draining the western Nebraska lake later this month. It's part of their ongoing maintenance to the Keystone Diversion Dam on the...
News Channel Nebraska
Banner County fire contained to 70 percent after overnight rain
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Portions of the Panhandle remain under a haze of smoke as the 4,318 acre fire continues to burn. Officials who are responding to the wildfire about 15 miles southeast of Gering said they are optimistic after the rain from Thursday night reached the entire fire. Banner...
doniphanherald.com
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
KETV.com
Crews from multiple states working to contain wildfire near Gering
GERING, Neb. — Several crews are still fighting the wildfire blazing near Gering. Officials said it's already burned 4,000 acres, and there's no word of any containment yet. Nebraska Game and Parks had to close the Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area as a result. The state emergency management agency...
Wildfire closes Neb. Panhandle SRA
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters continuing to make progress in fighting Banner County blaze
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. — Firefighters say progress continues to be made on a wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle. Incident Commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, said crews continue to monitor, maintain and contain the fire within its current footprint. “We are estimating containment...
KETV.com
Wildfire blazing through 'Wildcat Hills' in western Nebraska
GERING, Neb. — Another wildfire is burning in western Nebraska's Wildcat Hills on Tuesday. The flames are east of Gering, blazing down into Banner County. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries, but it's unclear if any homes are in the path. Troopers are asking people to stay...
granttribune.com
New staff members join Perkins County Schools
The 2022-23 school year brings several new staff members to the elementary and high school buildings at Perkins County. New to the maintenance staff at PCS is Christopher Finken. He moved to Ogallala in 2020 with his wife Dawn, also newly employed at PCS as a para. In addition to their eight children, the Finkens have 10 grandchildren.
granttribune.com
Betty Joan Larsen
Betty was born March 26, 1930, at Madrid, Neb., to LeRoy and Clarice (McPheeters) Shuey. She graduated from Grant High School with the class of 1947. On August 7, 1949, Betty married Keith Larsen. The couple made their home on the family farm 10 miles northeast of Grant, where they farmed and raised their children.
granttribune.com
Marles Y. Rowley
Marles Yvonne Rowley was born Dec. 3, 1938 in Imperial, Neb. to Clyde and Beulah (Einspahr) Purdy. The oldest of four children, she grew up and attended school in Wauneta, Neb.. On September 11, 1954, she married Melvin K. Rowley in Holyoke, Colorado. To this union they were blessed with...
granttribune.com
Cooler morning at Chase County meet proves beneficial for PC harriers
The decision by Chase County to start its cross country meet at 9 a.m. instead of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, provided cooler temperatures for all, and proved to be advantageous for the Perkins County teams. Both teams, once again, brought home excellent times, according to Head Coach Seth Burge.
granttribune.com
PCS wins at Kimball, third at Creek Valley
The Perkins County golf team started its week off with a bang, taking the team championship at the Kimball Invite Aug. 30. Two days later the group placed third at the Creek Valley Invite. Emma Klahn led the way at Kimball, finishing one stroke out of first place after shooting...
granttribune.com
Tuckers purchase Ogallala floral business
With Ogallala florist Petal Pushers closing to make room for a neighboring print shop, Rachel Tucker of Venango found this to be the perfect opportunity to get into the floral business in Ogallala. Rachel is acquainted with former owner Danielle McGuire, who has decided to give up the floral business...
granttribune.com
Personal records keep falling for Wallace cross country
The Wallace Cross Country athletes joined athletes from across the area at the Imperial Cross country meet Thursday. All the athletes were grateful for the organizers of the meet moving up the time from the afternoon to the morning so that they didn’t have to run in the heat of the day.
granttribune.com
Wallace falls to Garden County
The Wallace football team fell to 0-2 on the young season with a 8-20 loss to Garden County at home Friday. Wallace Head Coach Eric Miller said hats off to Garden County. “They came to Wallace and frustrated us. They were a physical team that played good team defense and blocked well,” Miller said.
