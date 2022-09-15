Read full article on original website
Severe storms possible in Minnesota Saturday afternoon, evening
Minnesota is set for a bout of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, some of which are at risk of turning severe. The National Weather Service says "all severe weather hazards" are on the table, including a chance for "a few tornadoes" if conditions unfold the right way. Large hail and...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Warmth begins the week, but doesn’t stick around
The week ahead begins warm with temps around 10 degrees above normal. These warmer conditions linger through Tuesday, then highs fall into 50s and 60s starting Wednesday and continue each day through the weekend. There will be a few opportunities for rain in the coming days, but each is rather...
What Does Another La Ninã Mean for Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
boreal.org
National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:. November-January. December-February. January-March. February-April. The CPC doesn't get into specifics...
mprnews.org
Flood watch for northeast Minnesota; spotty rain coverage for the Twin Cities.
Heavy rainfall is in the air for parts of northeast Minnesota through Friday. Our slow-moving soggy weather system is focusing the heaviest rainfall zone across northeast Minnesota. More spotty coverage brings a chance of occasional rain and thunder to the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota through this weekend. A flood...
WDIO-TV
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in...
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota This Year
We might still be in the last week of summer (even though it's mid-September already) but the National Weather Service just released their updated long-range winter outlook for Minnesota. I don't have any data to support this, but it seems to me that the summer of 2022 has been less...
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota
We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota is on track for normal fall color season
Fall begins September 22nd and some of the leaves are starting to turn. Val Cervenka puts together the fall color predictions for Minnesota DNR using data from state’s climatology website. She says we’re on track for a normal year. This September we can expect elevated temperatures and rainfall....
redlakenationnews.com
Why deer crossing signs have disappeared from Minnesota highways
Deer crossing signs once were a common sight on Minnesota highways, but not any more. Over the past decade, the yellow diamond-shaped signs bearing an image of a deer have all but vanished from state roads. It's mainly because drivers didn't heed the warnings to slow down and look for deer, said Chris Smith, a wildlife ecologist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
Winter Weather Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center
UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook for the months of December, January and February. They are saying that Minnesota should prepare for a colder than normal winter. Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of December is 32 degrees, and the normal...
Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?
We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
monitorsaintpaul.com
Common carp muddy the water at Como Lake
Capitol Region Watershed District (CRWD) is scheduled deployed four large box nets on Aug. 10 to catch and remove common carp over a period of 4-5 weeks in Como Lake. Common carp are an invasive fish that contribute to poor water quality by stirring up the bottom of the lake while searching for food. During feeding, they uproot plants, muddy the waters for native fish, and allow excess nutrients stored in the lake bottom to be released and later consumed by algae. Common carp are one of the most damaging aquatic invasive species due to their wide distribution and severe impacts in shallow lakes and wetlands.
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
WDIO-TV
Traffic advisory, closures for Inline Marathon
The 26th annual NorthShore Inline Marathon is Saturday, September 17. Founded in 1996, thousands of athletes of all ages will be participating in this year’s event, which includes inline skaters, roller skiers, and runners. The 26.2 mile course starts in Two Harbors and winds its way down Highway 61 to the finish in Downtown Duluth. Fans can gather along the race route to cheer on the athletes.
Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Intersection is in the Most Unlikely Place
Anyone who's driven through the Twin Cities knows how important it is to be a defensive driver. The possibility of getting into a car accident is almost a daily occurrence. That being said, sometimes the most dangerous intersections are located in the most unlikely places. And the most perilous intersection in the entire state might be one you've never even heard of.
How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park
SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
townandtourist.com
20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
When Will we See Fall Colors in Minnesota? Let’s Take a Look Together
Last week was when the Minnesota DNR launched their 2022 Fall Color Report. It's a fantastic report to really let Minnesotans, or those traveling here to see fall colors, when a prime time to go on a drive is and see where the best colors are located for this week.
Bow Hunting, Grouse and Small Game Starts Saturday in Minnesota
Archery deer hunting season starts Saturday along with rabbit and grouse in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says grouse hunting is huge in Minnesota and there is about 104 thousand bow hunters in the state. Schmitt explains that number has been pretty consistent in the last several years. Bow hunters in 2021 shot 24,400 deer.
